From the Vault: Roy De Forest

Greetings from the Roswell Museum! I am excited to introduce everyone to a new artist: Roy De Forest. Many thanks to our curator Aaron Wilder, who helped me discover him.
During the Great Depression, a farming family is experiencing the unthinkable: drought, dust storms, grasshoppers and a genuine uncertainty about the future. These are the many experiences Roy De Forest — an interdisciplinary artist — shares of the Great Depression. When he was very young, his family relocated from North Platte, Nebraska to Washington's Yakima Valley.
De Forest shared his memories with Lynn Robert Matteson, which was preserved in “Oral History Interview with Roy De Forest.”
“We had this old Model-T, and we drove it all the way, and we drove around, and kind of lived in camps and picked pears … I remember being on the road like Jack Kerouac."
In the 1930s, the family eventually purchased an established farm where pears and plums were grown and harvested. De Forest further stated to Matteson the following about his high school years: "I think I was intending to be an engineer or something in the sciences or something of that nature."
However, while in high school, the school's college prep class was eliminated, resulting in De Forest taking a high school art class and entering an art contest. "I won a poster for national apple week, which was big around Yakima. And I got $40 or $50, I think, and you could only spend it on art supplies. You know, I — we weren't really that well off, and so I thought, boy, this is great,” De Forest shared with Matteson.
His journey to pursue artwork as a career came in 1950, after receiving a scholarship to the California School of Fine Art, now the San Francisco Art Institute. During his time at the California School of Fine Art, he began to find his voice and pursued working with vibrant colors and exploring mediums, which went against the structure of Western art. Through his artwork, one can see the inference of growing up on a farm surrounded by livestock, dogs, horses and other animals. It is clear from viewing his work the importance of these influences throughout his life.
Fast forward to 1960 — the California Bay Area Funk movement was in full swing. The Funk movement brought figurations back as subject matter in paintings; unlike the expressionist movement of non-figurative abstract forms the artists Jackson Pollock and Mark Rothko were practicing. The Funk movement gained its name from the jazz term funky, and De Forest was becoming a leader in the movement. This movement, and a love of pulp fiction and poetry, inspired whimsical, evocative titles for his paintings and sculptures. Through the introduction of narrative and figurative elements in his artwork his storytelling evolved. De Forest returned to the Bay Area in the 1960s and opened his first of many exhibitions at Dilexi Gallery. Over the next few years, De Forest established his vibrant collaged style and established a pantheon of characters, which would continue to populate his work, such as men, ships, horses and dogs painted as if they were made of bricks. In 1965, he began teaching for the University of California at Davis where he would remain for over 25 years as an instructor. UC Davis now houses one of the largest collections of De Forest’s artwork.
De Forest also was a member of the Nut Art movement. In 1972, a written statement for CSU Hayward defined him as "a squirrel in the forests of visual delights.”
The Roswell Museum is fortunate to have a number of works by De Forest on display through September. A common theme throughout his work is the journey and the idea of the "American West." Through his work, the theme of journey is generally seen over water or mountains, by boat, plane or foot. However, the journey can go deeper for views, seeing the journey metaphorically as self-discovery. Though his work is seen as whimsical and with a little "mad genius" asterisk, De Forest was influenced by a wide range of sources in art history. According to the George Adams Gallery, De Forest and his colleague Wayne Thiebaud had a long-standing game of "trying to stump each other with the names of obscure artists."
When viewing De Forest's artwork, viewers are allowed access into the artist's imagination. De Forest allows his characters within his artwork access to "see-through" their own environments, often through windows. These windows can metaphorically be tied to the journey of self-discovery. These characters and imagination can be seen in person at the Roswell Museum. One of the many reasons I enjoy this artist's work is because each and every time I view one of his pieces, there is always something new to discover.
Roy De Forest passed away in 2007. In 2008, shortly after De Forest's death, Mario Naves wrote in The New York Observer how this artist's works "aren't fantasies; they're real. An artist's responsibility is to create a fiction we can enter, experience, and believe in. How convincingly it's realized and how much the artist yields to its logic determines its aesthetic viability.”
For a lasting remark, I'll leave you with this quote from Roy De Forest himself: "For me, one of the most beautiful things about art is that it is one of the last strongholds of magic. It is one of the few areas of human activity. It is possible to do something for which you would be otherwise locked up or incarcerated, especially if you were a politician and did what you can do in a painting." Well said, Mr. De Forest, well said.