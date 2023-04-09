Animation artist and Roswell Artist-in-Residence Karen Aqua
Happy Spring from the Roswell Museum. The artist being featured this month is Karen Aqua. You may not recognize the name of this artist, however, if you had children or grew up in the 1990s watching “Sesame Street,” you would have seen Karen’s work as an animator. Born in 1954, she grew up in Pennsylvania with a love for drawing and being creative. Her passion for creativity began at a very young age and followed her into adulthood. During an interview with Spoiler Alert Radio, she explained how she was fortunate to attend the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) and follow her creativity. She recalls that her major in illustration was chosen as she was unsure of wanting to work in animation. Aqua also stated that what made her start to fall in love with animation was Frank Mouris visiting RISD and speaking to her class. At the time, Mouris had recently won the Academy Award for his short, animated film, “Frank Film,” in 1973. Mouris showed the students how his stories boarded, his work-in-progress animation, and why he became an animator. From that day, Karen said she found the process exciting and wanted to attempt to make her first animation while also changing the course of her career. She began to immerse herself in the world of animation filmmaking and storytelling. Her first animation film was “Penetralia,” a visual telling of the human relationship between nature and myth and our place in the cosmos. After graduating from RISD, she focused on her animation career and met her husband, Ken Field. Field not only became her husband, he also became a constant collaborator. An accomplished and known musician, he produced and created the majority of soundtracks for Karen’s animation films. Her films have been nationally and internationally renowned, premiering in festivals in Europe, Asia, North/South America, New Zealand and the Middle East. Beyond her award-winning films, she directed and animated 22 segments of the beloved children’s program “Sesame Street.”
Karen came to live in Roswell in 1991 as part of the Roswell Artist-and-Residence program. During her year-long stay, she and five other residents were given the gift of time. From her residence, the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art has on display five of Karen’s drawings and owns two of her films. During her short career, Karen Aqua completed 12 independently produced films. One of her most notable films is Twist of Fate, an abstract view of illness tying into her years-long battle with cancer. Just before her death, Karen completed her final work, “Taxonomy,” which premiered at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston. Karen passed away on May 30, 2011, at 57, from ovarian cancer.
The Roswell Museum houses 44 of Karen’s pastel and film stills drawings. They were created for the short, animated film “Ground Zero/Sacred Ground,” completed in 1997; Field composed the soundtrack, and the film was shown at the Roswell Museum.
The subject matter for these drawings comes in large parts from carvings found at the 3 Rivers Petroglyph site. Karen's memorial website further describes the film's broader themes, stating, “… the juxtaposition of these sites points to the striking contrast between the two worlds which created them: one which reveres and lives in harmony with the natural world, and one, which in striving to control the forces of nature, has created a means for its destruction." We encourage the community to visit and view Karen’s art at the Roswell Museum and the Anderson Museum this spring.
The full film, Ground Zero/Sacred Ground, is a 9-minute short animation which can be found online. Each of Karen Aqua’s films can be found and viewed on her memorial website.
For more information, visit roswellmuseum.org.