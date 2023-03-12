Robert Mallary — computer art pioneer and abstract expressionist
Happy March from the Roswell Museum. I am excited to introduce the community to artist Robert Mallary, who is known as a pioneer in computer art. However, he is extremely well known for his abstract expressionist sculptures. He also was a participant of the Neo-Dada or "junk art" sculpture movement during the 1950s and 1960s; this movement is applied to artists working in the United States, which took from the early 20th century Dada movement. The Dada movement of the 20th century formed in response to the horrors of World War I, utilizing art, poetry and performance, often of a satirical and nonsensical nature. The Neo-Dada artists began to take from popular imagery and found objects, moving away from the abstract expressionists by introducing mundane subjects. Two well-known Neo-Dada artists are Jasper Johns and Robert Rauschenberg. The movement of Neo-Dada paved the way for future art movements such as Pop art, Minimalism and Conceptualism.
Robbery Mallary was born on Dec. 2, 1917, in Toledo, Ohio, and was raised in Berkeley, California. From a young age, he was interested in art. Later in his life, during the years of 1938-39, he studied in Mexico City at the Escuela de Las Artes del Libro — now the Escuela Nacional de Artes Gráficas. After his year in Mexico City, he studied at the Painter's Workshop School in Boston, Massachusetts, before attending the Academy of San Carlos. At the Academy of San Carlos he became inspired by José Clemente Orozco and David Alfaro Siqueiros; both artists were vocal about the collaboration of art and technology being the future of the art world.
Mallary developed his unique and experimental style using discarded pieces of wood, cloth rags and other found objects, using resin to cast the items in permanent fixtures. He first became interested in using plasters in the 1930s and, in the 1950s, began using sand and straw mixed with polyester resin. A similar technique was used to create the two artworks at the Roswell Museum. Mallary lived in New Mexico for four years in the 1950s. During this time, he said in an interview published in the magazine Artforum, January 1964, “… The sandy and stone-like surfaces of my paintings and relief panels were influenced by the topography of the area. Almost every year I went through a different phase, and to make sense of it all, I would have to show you and discuss a sequence of photos of this work.”
By the end of 1964, Mallary began experiencing health issues and was informed of the high health risk of long-term exposure to resin. He began to experience severe liver problems, becoming one of the first artists to write about the hazards of using polyester resin. This event shifted his art form to becoming more interested in the computer's potential as an artist tool. In 1968, he created one of the world's first computer-generated sculptures, “Quad 1,” displayed at the Cybernetic Serendipity exhibition at the Institute of Contemporary Arts in London. Quad 3 was first exhibited at the Whitney Museum in 1968 and is now on display in the collection of the Tate Modern Museum. From 1967 until his retirement, Mallary taught art at the University of Massachusetts. From the late 1960s until his death, he devoted his energy to the new art medium of computer-aided sculptures. Robert Mallery passed away on Feb. 10, 1997, from leukemia. The Roswell Museum is fortunate to have two of Mallary's earlier works from the 1950s, “Harpy” and “Acoma.” Both of these works are examples of his early passion in using resins.