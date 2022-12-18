'Blue Vase with Flowers’ — the work of Beatrice Mandelman
Happy Holidays! I am excited to introduce to the community one of New Mexico's treasured artists: Beatrice Mandelman — born Dec. 31, 1912 in Newark, New Jersey. With her parents' encouragement and love of the arts, Beatrice knew from an early age she wanted to be an artist. At age 12, her family enrolled her in classes at the Newark School of Fine and Industrial Arts.
During the 1930s she continued her art education at Rutgers University and the Art Student League in New York City. Beatrice was employed by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) in 1935, the same program which funded the establishment of the Roswell Museum. She was employed first as a muralist, then as a printmaker with the Graphic Division of the New York Project. During her time with the WPA, she began making a name for herself in the art world, having held exhibitions at the Chicago Art Institute, the Museum of Modern Art and the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC. She continued to work under the WPA until the end of the program in 1942. In 1944, Beatrice married fellow artist Louis Ribak. Once married, they traveled to Santa Fe, New Mexico, to visit one of Louis' former teachers and mentors. While visiting, they traveled by train exploring the Rio Grande and ended their trip with a stagecoach ride to Taos. Once in Taos, they made the impulsive decision to move to the smaller artist community. This was a drastic change for both from their New York lifestyle as their adobe was without indoor plumbing and they no longer had the hustle and bustle of a large city. During these years the Taos community did not have galleries exhibiting modern artists. However, during the late 1940s and 1950s, a new wave of artists embarked on Taos from California and New York. These artists would become known as the "Taos Moderns." The term "Taos Modern" comes from the 1956 exhibitions at the Jonson Gallery in Albuquerque; the term was chosen by Raymond Jonson and Ted Egri. The commonality of this group of artists was their normally non-objective, abstract paintings. They moved from large cities such as New York or San Francisco and established Taos as the center of the modernist art movement from the 1940s-60s.
Once Beatrice moved from New York to Northern New Mexico, her freedom to explore new painting styles flourished and her art slowly evolved from social realism to more abstract. In 1948 Beatrice was allowed to study with Fernand Léger, known as one of the founders of Cubism, alongside his contemporary Pablo Picasso. Through this relationship, she became close to artist Francis Picabia. These relationships, along with the European Modernism movement, influenced Beatrice and her husband's work. During the 1995 radio interview with Phaedra Greenwood, titled “Poetry in Paint: Bea Mandelman in Taos” (Vision Editor: The program was hosted by New Mexico PBS Executive Producer/Director Michael Kamins and Harwood Museum Board Member Alexandra Benjamin), Beatrice explained about her life in Taos, "The first five years I lived here, I went out into the landscape and painted the landscape because I wanted to get acquainted with the space, acquainted with the feeling of the Earth here." Viewing her artwork, one can see the slow changes from realism to abstract. As she entered the narrative of the abstract, her stories were not narrative but based on feeling. She wanted the viewers to be left with the feeling of lightness, happiness, and spaciousness. In her journal, Benjamin said, she penned, "I don't have an external story in my paintings. That is difficult for people to accept."
Beatrice died June 25, 1998, in her Taos home. She left behind an incredible body of work consisting of hundreds of paintings, prints, collages and works on paper. In the last months of her life, she produced 31 works in her “Winter” series. The Roswell Museum is fortunate to be home to four of her works. The image above is titled “Blue Vase with Flowers,” created most likely sometime in the 1950s. This still life is one of her more representative works of the period, given that the vase and flowers are still somewhat identifiable. Throughout her lifetime, she never paused in being adventurous or profoundly curious about art, life, and culture; this is evident as can be seen in her artwork through the bright colors and space. We should all follow her lead and remember to look for the beauty in life and live our lives profoundly and with adventure. As Beatrice said in the program, "One should try to live in a world where one must constantly play a role in creating that world."