From the Vault

Art and life of Louis Ribak
Happy New Year! In the previous article, I introduced New Mexico's treasured artist, Beatrice Mandelman. This month I am excited to introduce Beatrice's husband, Louis Ribak.
Ribak was born in 1902 in the Province of Grodino (Grodno), Lithuania, the modern-day Republic of Belarus. Due to the unrest in Eastern Europe during the early 20th century, the Ribak family relocated to New York City in 1912. Ribak's father owned the family hat business which he was expected to take over later in life. Ribak's father worried his son would be a "starving artist.'' However, once Louis Ribak’s teachers realized his natural talent in art, they encouraged him to become an artist. In 1920, he attended a year at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts. In 1922, his mentor John Sloan helped secure a scholarship for him to continue his studies at the Arts Student League in New York, and in 1923, Ribak began to study under Sloan. Sloan stressed the fact of depicting events realistically. In 1929, Ribak became a founding member of the pro-soviet John Reed Club. Some historians have argued one of the reasons for Ribak's departure from New York in the 1940s is due to him being a communist sympathizer.
During the 1930s, Ribak began exhibiting with the American Group, Inc. This group of artists depicted the social conditions of the time. Members of this group included Stuart Davis, Reginald Marsh and Maurice Sterne. His first show was in 1932 at the Barbizon Hotel and was received with high praise by critics. Ribak was no exception during the 1930s and, as many artists were, he was employed by the Federal Works Project Administration (WPA). He was part of the Morgan Committee division which worked on decorated churches, synagogues, convents and post offices. From his first show in 1932, until he departed New York in 1944, he regularly showed in the Whitney Museum of Art. In 1934, Ribak was invited to exhibit in the Venice Biennial, a high honor for any invited artist, even today.
In the early 1940s, Ribak met Beatrice Mandelman at a dance sponsored by the Artists Union, and they married in 1944. Soon after their marriage, they took the advice of Ribak's long-time mentor Sloan to visit Santa Fe, New Mexico. Once they arrived, they became in awe of the New Mexico landscape and the slower pace of life. Through their visit with Sloan, they moved to Taos, New Mexico, where they rented an adobe house. When they moved to Taos, it was to the middle of nowhere, only known for the artist Agnes Martin. There were no galleries or thriving art communities like New York or San Francisco. Before moving to New York, Ribak was trained in the social realist tradition but is more known for his abstract works. Unlike many artists of his time, he never worked in a non-figurative abstract style. Louis Ribak passed away in 1979, leaving behind his wife, Beatrice.
Mandelman and Ribak were prolific artists, leaving behind precisely 5,532 works in their combined estates. The Roswell Museum is fortunate to be home to a handful of these works that these two incredible artists left behind. You can see some of these works in our new exhibition showcasing artists and couples in the museum collection.
