Orbs, circles and oranges — painter Alice Baber
Happy summer break! I am excited to share with you a new artist in the Roswell Museum collection. Alice Barber was born Aug. 22, 1928, in Charleston, Illinois. As a young child and teenager, she would spend her winters in Miami, Florida and her summers in Kansas, Illinois; when World War II began, those travels came to a halt. From the age of five, Alice knew she would either be a "poet or painter,” she said in an interview with Paul Cummings, conducted May 24, 1973. Her parents encouraged her and her sister to participate in extracurricular activities, however, they were only willing to pay for the lessons if they did their homework and practiced. While in middle school, Alice began taking college art classes (Eastern Illinois State Teacher’s College) with Paul Sargent, Charleston's famous local painter. In above mentioned interview with Cummings, she said that she didn't recall why she stopped taking art classes in high school and calls this time in life her “hiatus years.” After high school, Alice attended Lindenwood College in Missouri before transferring to Indiana University, where she studied under the artist Alton Pickens. In 1951 she received her Master of Arts and spent time in Paris while attending École des Beaux-Arts in Fontainebleau, France. While living in France, she also traveled Europe prior to moving to New York. During her time in New York, she was employed as the art editor of McCall's, a well-known monthly American women's magazine.
Shortly after moving to New York, Alice joined the March Gallery browser, an artist co-op. In 1958, she had her first solo exhibition at the March Gallery. From this exhibition, she was invited to her first residence at the Yaddo Colony, Saratoga Springs, New York. The artist colony is still around today; its mission is: "to nurture the creative process by providing an opportunity for artists to work without interruption in a supportive environment." In 2013, Yaddo Colony was designated a National Historic Landmark.
During her time at the residency, Alice began working on a painting titled “Battle of the Oranges,” this was the first painting of the series which focused on circular-shaped fruit. Historian Sylvia Moore describes the year 1958 as Baber creating her artistic style when she "first perceived that the circle possessed an infinite range of possibilities for exploration of color and light" — Woman’s Art Journal, Vol. 3, No.1 — Spring-Summer, 1982. After her residence, she traveled to Paris, France where she spent six months. While there, Alice became friends with other North American artists and met artist Paul Jenkins, an American expatriate. Paul and Alice married in 1964, however, the marriage was short-lived; they parted ways in 1970.
Alice’s artistic style began to change in 1958 and the mid-1970s. Her first change was becoming an abstract expressionist painter with a monochromatic approach. She began exclusively using various shades of red, then slowly adding yellow, green, and lavender to her work in the 1960s. By the 1970s, her career began incorporating black into her works. Along with the change in color and technique, she began diluting her paints to achieve the shade of colors she wanted for her artwork. Her works began as oil on canvas and acrylic on canvas, and watercolors on paper. Throughout her career, the color remained a central part of her practice. She created her signature visual practice using diluted oil paints, the method of “sinking” or “staining” and “lifting” to complete an abstract, organic form. She described her process to Cummings as following, "When I first conceive of a painting, I must feel it, I hear it, I taste it, and I want to eat it. I start from the driving force of color (color hunger), then come to a second color to provide light, luminous light. It will be the glow to reinforce the first color. I then discover the need for one, two, three, or more colors that will indicate and make movement, establish the psychodynamic balance in midair, allow freedom to take place, add weight at the top and bottom of the painting, and create mythical whirlpools between larger forms."
Alice passed away on Oct. 2, 1982, after a long battle with cancer. Her work can be found today in more than 40 institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Museum of Modern Art and the Roswell Museum. The Roswell Museum has three color lithographs of Alice Baber's works.
For more information about the Roswell Museum, visit roswellmuseum.org.