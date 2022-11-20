''Made in New Mexico' — artist Stuart Davis
Greetings from the Roswell Museum. Over the past few months our curator Aaron Wilder has introduced the artists who participated in the museum's summer exhibition “Future Shock: (Re)Vision of Tomorrow.” This month I am excited to further introduce the community to artist Stuart Davis. Davis’ artwork, “New Mexico Gates,” is currently displayed in the museum exhibition “Made in New Mexico.”
Davis was born in 1894 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, into a family of artists. His mother was a sculptor, and his father an art editor and cartoonist for Newark Evening News. Davis’ family moved from Pennsylvania to New Jersey when he was 13; the move was a fortunate one for Davis' artistic future. At 16 years old, Davis dropped out of high school to pursue his studies in painting at the Robert Henri School of Art (New York). Under the mentorship of Henri, Davis and his peers were encouraged to capture "life in the raw." After leaving the school in 1912 to establish a studio with illustrator and painter Henry Glintenkamp in New Jersey, he succeeded in being one of the youngest artists to exhibit work in the Armory Show. The Armory Show, also known as the International Exhibition of Modern Art, established by American painters and sculptures, was a turning point in Davis' career because it exposed him to European modernists. While there he was able to view works from Pablo Picasso and Henry Matisse. The influences of European modernism can be seen in his career following the 1913 exhibitions with his loose brushstrokes and emboldened colors.
Davis visited New Mexico in 1923. In the book “The Modern West — American Landscapes, 1890-1950” by Emily Ballew Neff and Barry Holstun Lopez, Davis is quoted saying, "I spent three or four months there in 1923 — until late fall — but did not do much work because the place itself was so interesting. I don't think you could do much work there except in a literal way because the place is always there in such a dominating way. You always have to look at it." During his time in New Mexico, Davis produced over a dozen landscapes. During his three months in New Mexico, he stayed in the basement studio at the Palace of the Governor; it is there he most likely produced his New Mexico series.
“In 1945, while reflecting on his time in New Mexico, he stated, ‘A place for an ethnologist, not an artist. Not sufficient intellectual stimulus.’ Based on his time in New Mexico, his series is one of the few exceptions to his abstract style,” Neff and Lopez wrote.
The Roswell Museum is thrilled to have one of his works, “New Mexican Gate,” displayed in our Patricia Gaylord Anderson Gallery. The painting, “New Mexican Gate,” has contrasting solid colors in this particular work, especially the oranges against the blues, distinguishing it from his other paintings during this period. Although the scene is abstracted, this painting presumably depicts a gate silhouetted against the hills at the Rosario Cemetery in Santa Fe.
Davis is remembered as one of the early American modernist painters with his jazz-influenced, bold and colorful work. During the 1930s and until his death in 1964, Davis developed a style that was in tune with jazz music, which he loved. He was inspired by neon signs, taxis and urban life. Two of his most important works are “The Mellow Pad,” 1945–51 and “Little Giant Still Life,” 1950. These two works demonstrate Davis' unique style.
We welcome you to come to see the Davis piece in person. For more information about the Roswell Museum, visit roswellmuseum.org.