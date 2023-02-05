Hell’s 40 Acres — San Carlos
The following details about George Medhurst Wratten are based on the manuscript of one of his sons, Albert Wratten. Albert Wratten wrote an extensive manuscript about his father’s accomplishments. The manuscript was never published.
In the early history of encounters between white and Apache tribes in Arizona and New Mexico, the Apache viewed the U.S. colonists with ambivalence. In some cases, they considered them as allies against the Mexicans, in other cases, as intruders. In 1852, the U.S. and some of the Chiricahua tribes signed a treaty, but it had little lasting effect. During the 1850s, American miners and settlers began moving into Chiricahua territory.
In 1871, President Ulysses S. Grant assigned as commander of the Department of Arizona the only officer who had succeeded in pacifying the Apaches before their displacement in 1886: General George Crook. During the 1880s, the Apache nicknamed Crook Nantan Lupan, which means Chief Wolf. He was one of the few Army officers the Apaches really trusted. Crook not only used Apache scouts to track down renegade Apaches, but he also reorganized the mule pack trains for Army expeditions. Pack trains were expensive and complicated to maintain. It meant food, shelter and ammunition. Many officers gave the pack trains the credit for defeating the Native American tribes.
On Dec. 14, 1872, President Grant established the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation in the Arizona Territory. In 1870, the government had transferred the control of “Indian” agencies from military to civilian hands to the Department of the Interior, which led to conflicts on the reservations between the Army and the agents. President Grant’s peace policy also gave various religious groups responsibility for managing the new reservations and choosing the agents.
The white agents and officers knew little about differences in tribal cultures, customs and language. As a result, tribes were forced to live in close proximity to one another, even if they were foes. Meanwhile, the Apaches were supposed to be fed and housed by their caretakers, but they rarely saw the money sent from the government and suffered as a result. Crook was sent north to the Department of Platte (The Department of the Platte was a military administrative district established by the U.S. Army on March 5, 1866, with boundaries encompassing Iowa, Nebraska, Dakota Territory, Utah Territory and a small portion of Idaho.), to deal with the Native American problems in Montana in 1875.
In 1877, some groups of the Chiricahua Apache were relocated from Fort Bowie to the San Carlos Reservation. The Apaches hated San Carlos and only stayed there because they were relatively safe from the attacks of their enemies. Additionally, the government distributed rations to them. The reservation used to be called Hell’s 40 Acres due to the poor living conditions.
Wratten had left his family in Florence in 1879 and arrived at the town of Globe on a worn-down donkey, five dollars, a saddle, the donkey’s harness and the clothes he wore. Globe originally was a mining camp at Ramboz Peak, it was moved after silver was discovered, in the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation in 1875. By February 1881, Globe was the Gila County seat. With Globe's new importance as the county seat, a stagecoach line was established linking it to Silver City, in the Territory of New Mexico. Due to Globe's relative isolation from the rest of Arizona and its proximity to the San Carlos Apache Reservation, Globe remained a frontier town.
Around 1881, reports suggest that Wratten was part of a group of men who built the general store at San Carlos, and was one of the clerks there. Wratten was now in daily contact with the Apaches and did not only experience the inner workings of the agents, he also soon learned the different Apache dialects. He started picking up goods and asked for the words in their language. The Apaches on the reservation – Chiricahua, White Mountain and Chihenne — used different dialects, but apparently Wratten mastered them all. Many reports emphasized that there wasn’t another white man who could speak the Apache language as fluently as Wratten. Through his close contact, he also started earning the trust of the Apaches and became somewhat of a buffer between the officers, the agents and the tribe members.
The Apaches received rations once a week. Some families had their camps set across the river from the distribution place. Because their rations would be given to somebody else when they did not show up, they would try to cross the river, even at high water. Wratten’s older sister Edith recounted in an interview in 1940 that her brother was one of the few people who could not only swim, but swim so well he was able to cross the river to bring the rations to the other side. If he had not done this, many people would have stayed hungry. It is easy to imagine that this dedicated young man, with his linguistic proficiency and willingness to help became a good and trusted friend to many of the tribe members.
One of his best friends was the warrior Ahnandia. An incident happened around 1881, when Wratten was 16. According to reports, Wratten had been threatened by an Apache member with a knife during his work at the trading post. The man felt that he had been treated unfairly. A Chihenne named Ahnandia stepped in and saved Wratten’s life, thus started a lifelong friendship. This was a key experience for Wratten.
In 1880, Wratten began working as a packer in General Crook’s mule trains; the following years of 1881 and 1882 must have been busy years for Wratten, but confirmed details are missing. During this time, however, he was employed at Fort Stanton, Fort Cummings and Fort Bowie.
In 1882 the situation in San Carlos was described as generally deplorable. Even Apaches who had lived on the reservation for years were now suspicious, dissatisfied and “war-like.” Every now and then, small groups of Apaches left the San Carlos reservation. Allegedly, they joined small Chiricahua groups out in the Sierra Madre. Some Apache members promised peace and remained — even though the situation was dismal. On April 19, 1882 Geronimo, Naiche and Chatto, together with a group of Apache warriors, sneaked into the San Carlos Reservation and forced Loco’s band with women and children to accompany them — some say at gunpoint because Loco had promised not to leave the reservation.
According to the Army accounts, the group was surprised by its soldiers and 14 men were killed and the survivors besieged. Geronimo left during the night to reunite with the Nednhi band of the Chiricahua Apaches at their leader Juh’s camp in the Sierra Madre. Shortly after, Mexican troops attacked their camp, killing some Apaches and forcing the remaining to flee and scatter. Geronimo, Chihuahua and Kaateney stayed together with about 80 women and children and continued raiding Sonora and Arizona for livestock and ammunition.
Meanwhile, on the reservation, the change in ownership of the trading post ended in an open conflict involving the Army. Wratten — though already on Army payroll in Fort Cummings — refused to leave the trading post and the Indian Agency until his employer would order so. The officer on duty was willing to execute Wratten because of this, but the Apache Rogers Toclanny stepped in and prevented further violence. The friendship between Wratten and Toclanny lasted for the rest of their lives. Because of the two incidents with Ahnandia and Toclanny, Wratten was later on adopted into the Chiricahua tribe.
In October 1882, a grand jury investigation at Tucson, Arizona territory took place to reveal the condition of the agency at San Carlos. Crook returned to Arizona in the fall of 1882 and was called to duty as commander of the Department of Arizona, where he began the process of pacification all over again. The tribal rations had been sold in part to traders, and the boundaries of the reservation had been cut back five times, without reference to the Apaches. Unauthorized squatters and miners swarmed the reservation, and many merchants in the nearby towns got rich by selling rations or furnishing the Army.
Maybe this was the reason for George Medhurst Wratten’s father, George Lemmon Wratten to leave the area with his family. On Oct. 12, 1882, George Lemmon Wratten moved to Albuquerque to be appointed a notary public and started his business. According to the manuscript, his son and some other family members stayed behind. At the time, George Medhurst Wratten was superintendent for the pack trains at Fort Bowie, Arizona, a vital location following the Apache renegades.
On May 23, 1882, Crook had assembled more than 220 Native American hostiles in his camp, including Nana’s and Loco’s group, and started moving north back to San Carlos. Geronimo asked for a few days delay to gather his people and Crook consented. Many of the Apaches were tired of the dangerous, rugged life and were relieved to go back. A month later, on June 10, the expedition crossed the international boundary and the newspapers printed the message that the hostiles were caught.
Veronika Ederer received her Ph.D. in cultural anthropology from the Johann Wolfgang Goethe University Frankfurt along the River Main, Germany. Originally from Germany, she has worked several years in Switzerland in museums such as the North American Native Museum in Zurich and with the gifted program “Universikum” in Zurich. She has visited New Mexico, Roswell and has been traveling throughout the U.S. for research purposes. The published author is working right now on a new book based on her research on Apache tribes in the Southwest, which she is sharing in her column in a condensed form for the first time.