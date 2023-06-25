Late in summer 1886, Lt. Charles Gatewood went into the Sierra Madre to talk the Apache leaders Naiche and Geronimo into surrender. He was accompanied by two Apache scouts, Martine and Kayitah, and by George Wratten, a man who not only was a reliable translator, but would become a true friend to the Apache during their time as prisoners of war.
After the meeting Naiche and Geronimo — who agreed to surrender with his small group to General Miles himself — everybody broke camp on Aug. 28, to move north to the border. The 38 Apaches traveled in the front, together with Lt. Gatewood and George Wratten, the soldiers of Captain Henry Lawton, they were heading to the Skeleton Canyon to meet Miles.
On their way North, they encountered a Mexican commander and 200 infantrymen. Although Gatewood thought he had outsmarted the prefect of Arispe in Fronteras, Jesus Aguirre obviously had either good sources or concluded he had been tricked in pursuing the Apaches. Not wanting to waste his last chance to capture Geronimo and receive the reward, he had set out to find them. The Apaches were eager to fight, but Gatewood assured them that Lawton would stay back and talk to the Mexicans while Gatewood, George Wratten and the Apaches moved forward. Lawton had a long talk with the Mexicans and told them Geronimo and his Apaches had surrendered to the authorities of the United States. Since the prefect did not wish to fight the soldiers, he wanted a least to hear the words of surrender from Geronimo himself, to which Lawton agreed. Geronimo also agreed to meet the prefect, but without his Mexican force. During this meeting, the Apache leader explained that he truly had surrendered to the Americans. A Mexican soldier came with the group as a witness and finally, they returned to Mexico with an official note from Miles that the Apaches had been moved to Florida.
Meanwhile, the Apaches and the soldiers kept heading north. Miles, who was still in Fort Bowie, had not yet agreed to meet with the hostiles. He did not want to be the next general who “almost” caught Geronimo. In several messages, Miles suggested to Lawton that he should arrest the Apaches or lure them into an ambush and assassinate them. Lawton, who had observed the Apaches being vigilant, was convinced that these assassination plans would not work. Besides, the dedicated Gatewood had orders to deliver the Apaches safely. In the end, Lawton was running out of time and patience. He answered Miles that if his tactics to delay them continued, it would cause the Apaches to make a run for the Sierra Madre — the blame would be placed on him and not on his subordinates, who had made great efforts to bring the Apache war to an honorable end.
Apaches and soldiers set camp in the Guadalupe Canyon on the U.S. side on Aug. 31. They were still waiting for a clear message from Miles. The situation got tense when reportedly soldiers were talking about killing the Apaches. There was also the recent history, when the Apaches ambushed some of Lawton’s troopers in that very same canyon a few months ago. The Apache warriors feared revenge and became very uneasy. Some even left the camp with their families. Lawton was still absent commuting with Miles, and so Gatewood, seeing Geronimo among the Apaches going up the trail, mounted his mule and followed them. The further development of the events show that George Wratten was with him to translate. Out of the canyon, the Apaches took up a lively trot, and Gatewood had to gallop his mule in order to overtake the old man. The troops mounted and followed more leisurely. Finally, they slowed down to a walk and talked to each other.
The Apaches camped a few miles further on. When Lawton arrived, having exhausted his horse, he feared the Apaches had broken away, and together with Wood and some of their orderlies, he went into their camp to talk to them. Lawton assured them everything was all right, and Gatewood, Wratten, Lawton and Wood had dinner in the Apache camp. Nevertheless, all the soldiers and the Apaches spent a quite uneasy night.
Geronimo saw this situation repeating itself. In the few days since he had agreed to make the trip to surrender to Miles, his life and the life of his followers had been seriously threatened at least two times. Although Gatewood had calmed the situation, bloodlust still lingered around the camp that evening. Everybody in the soldier’s camp knew that it was just Gatewood who held the Apaches together. Gatewood not only feared he had lost his ability to deal with the Apaches, but he also felt that the hate some of the soldiers had towards the Apaches included Gatewood and his way of dealing with the hostiles. Understandably, he was exhausted and — fearing that he would be blamed if the Apache escaped due to the talks of the soldiers — he asked Lawton to be released. Lawton knew very well how much he needed Gatewood. Superior in rank, he told Gatewood, if necessary, he would use force to keep him. So, Gatewood stayed.
On Aug. 31, Gen. Miles still hadn’t left. Telegrams and heliograph messages were sent back and forth, while Miles and Lawton both tried to avoid being made the scapegoat if the Apaches would flee again. Finally, Miles agreed to meet Geronimo if Lawton could guarantee the surrender or if the Apaches sent a hostage. Geronimo agreed to send his brother Perico to Fort Bowie. (Veronika Ederer: it is not clear if Perico was his brother or a cousin.) George Wratten accompanied him. Perico was instructed to tell Gen. Miles that the Apaches really want to surrender, also hoping to be allowed the return to Arizona within a reasonable length of time. According to reports, on Sept. 1, they reached Fort Bowie. Miles, who still was in Tucson, was notified that Geronimo delivered a hostage. However, he still expressed doubts about Geronimo’s sincerity. George Wratten stayed with Perico at Fort Bowie, so he was not present during the last days of surrender. Also, he did not witness the heavily disputed terms of surrender.
Lawton, Gatewood and the Apaches arrived at Skeleton Canyon late in the afternoon on Sep. 2, but not Miles. Skeleton Canyon, located at the western edge of the Peloncillo Mountains, just on the New Mexico/Arizona border to Mexico, had a narrow entrance that later splits into two branches that wind their way into the Peloncillos. Regulars from several U.S. commands already camped in the canyon, and even before the Apaches had a chance to set up their camp, more soldiers arrived. The great number of troops alarmed the Apaches, and Gatewood informed Lawton that he and his wards intended to move away from the soldiers and farther into the canyon. Geronimo set camp on a rocky hill which gave him a good view of the valley and the soldier’s camp. Naiche even camped further away.
The next day, Sept. 3, everybody was trying to do something but did nothing. The Apaches grew very nervous about the delay and again proposed Gatewood to proceed to the vicinity of Fort Bowie and wait there for Miles. Maybe Lawton’s logic finally persuaded Miles, who also might have been desperate to end the situation. Miles was slowly moving south, leaving Tucson on Sept. 2, camping in Rucker Canyon on the night of Sept. 2 and arriving with his entourage of saddled horses, a wagon, and a heliograph operator, who could send and receive messages, late on the afternoon of Sept. 3 at Skeleton Canyon.
When Geronimo heard about the general's arrival, he lost no time and immediately rode unarmed down to the soldier’s camp. The Apache dismounted and greeted Miles, wasting no time with an introduction.
