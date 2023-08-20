In August 1886, a small group led by Charles Gatewood, consisting of two Apache scouts, the white interpreter George Wratten and two packers, went south in the Sierra Madre to talk Naiche, Geronimo and their small group of Apaches into surrender. After Naiche and Geronimo finally agreed to surrender to Gen. Nelson Miles, the Americans and the Apaches moved north to the U.S./Mexican border to meet Miles. Miles, who had been hesitating many days to come to the Skeleton Canyon, because he feared Geronimo would flee again, finally arrived Sept. 3.
Geronimo rode immediately to the soldier’s camp and greeted Miles, wasting no time with an introduction. Because Wratten was in Fort Bowie with Geronimo’s cousin Perico and not present, the following talk had to be translated by two interpreters. The interpreter started with the words “General Miles is your friend.”, and Geronimo replied “I never saw him, but I have been in need of friends. Why has he not been with me?” After translating this, general laughter broke out among the officers.
Geronimo now explained through the two interpreters why he had left the reservation and asked what terms of surrender Miles would give him. He claimed that he had been abused and assailed by the officials and that there had been a plot to murder him by Chatto and Mickey Free, encouraged by one of the officials. Miles listened carefully. He told Geronimo and his people that they would be sent to Florida for two years, to the same place where Chihuahua’s group and their families already were. To demonstrate the location, he drew a line in the sand which represents the ocean. Then he picked up a stone and laid it beside the line, showing the place where Chihuahua and his people were, in Fort Marion. He placed another stone a distance from the first, showing the place where they all were right now. The third stone marked the Apaches in Camp Apache, Arizona. Then, picking up the two last stones he laid them next to the stone representing Fort Marion and explained that the president wanted them all to stay in Florida for two years. After that, they could return west, but not to Arizona. He urged them to lay down their arms and to come with him to Fort Bowie, and within five days they would see their families.
That was all Miles had to say since he told the Apache he didn’t come to have a long talk because they didn’t understand each other’s language. Geronimo agreed to those terms and that his people would surrender the following morning. He most likely knew that he was surrounded by soldiers and a lot of civilians who would like to kill them, so he preferred exile in Florida.
During this meeting, Naiche was out in the hills, mourning for his cousin — he also could have been his brother-in-law — Zhonne. Zhonne had gone back into Mexico, looking for his favorite pony, and Naiche feared he might have gotten killed. The surrender would not have been complete until the hereditary chief of the Chiricahua also submitted to American jurisdiction. The next day, Sept. 4, Gatewood and Geronimo with the interpreters went into the hills and talked to Naiche. They tried to persuade him to meet the general since he had promised to do so. The chief collected his people and brought them to Miles to formally surrender.
Miles made the surrender ceremony impressive, standing with Geronimo and Naiche between the Apaches and the soldiers. They placed a large stone on a blanket before them. Their treaty was represented by this stone, and it should last “until the stone crumbles to dust.” Then they raised their hands and took an oath not to do any wrong to each other or to scheme against each other. Geronimo promised he would quit the warpath he was on and live in peace forever. Miles smoothed the sandy soil and told the Apache, his past deeds shall be wiped out like this, and he could start a new life. Lawton then built a small hill of stones on the spot, about 10 feet across and six feet high. Later, some cowboys tore it down, only to find a bottle with a sheet of paper with the names of the officers present. At present, it is not possible to visit the place since it is on private land.
On Sept. 5, the two chiefs agreed to accompany Miles to Fort Bowie ahead of time. In the morning, after Geronimo’s and Naiche’s people had come into camp, Miles placed Geronimo, Naiche and three other Apache leaders in his wagon. The wagon would be accompanied by a small contingent of soldiers commanded by Lt. Wilder and Lt. Clay. Miles wanted to arrive at Fort Bowie before dark, which was about 65 miles through very rough country. Geronimo looked out towards the familiar Chiricahua Mountains and remarked that this would be the fourth time he surrendered. Miles was quick to answer that this should be the last time.
The rest of the group followed more leisurely. Everything seemed to be peaceful, the scouts and the former renegades marched as two distinct parties. On Sept. 7, a young Apache woman gave birth to a child, which means, the woman was pregnant during most of the previous fighting. The woman probably was Nahdclohnn, wife of Geronimo’s son Chappo, because it was reported that his daughter was born during the march. The command halted for an hour and then continued the march. The surgeon Wood noticed that the woman, carrying her child, looked pretty pale, but otherwise didn’t show any signs of having just given birth.
The night before Lawton’s command reached Fort Bowie a sudden arrival of a courier made all the Apaches scatter. When the troops got them together again, three men and three women were missing. One of the three warriors was probably a relative to Naiche. They were immediately followed but escaped and joined Mangus’ group in Mexico. Mangus’ group was attacked a few weeks later by the Mexican military police. The three men and two of the women were killed during this incident. Mangus left Mexico with the intention to surrender at Fort Apache to be reunited with his relatives. On his way to the fort, he unintentionally encountered the U.S. command of Capt. Charles L. Cooper, to whom he surrendered. The military reported the “capture” of his small band of three warriors, three women and five children in October 1886.
Veronika Ederer received her Ph.D. in cultural anthropology from the Johann Wolfgang Goethe University Frankfurt along the River Main, Germany. Originally from Germany, she has worked for several years in Switzerland in museums such as the North American Native Museum in Zurich and with the gifted program “Universikum” in Zurich. She has visited New Mexico, Roswell and has been traveling throughout the U.S. for research purposes. The published author’s newest book is available now in German. “Die andere Seite des Krieges” (“The Other Side of the War”) is based on her research on Apache tribes in the Southwest, which she is sharing in her column in a condensed form for the first time.