After the Apache leaders Naiche and Geronimo surrendered to Gen. Nelson A. Miles in September 1886 at the Skeleton Canyon, Arizona, with the help of the two Apache scouts Kayitah and Martine and the white interpreter George Wratten, the whole group made their way north to Fort Bowie. There, the Apaches would give up their weapons and become prisoners of war — for the next 27 years.
The exact terms of surrender will never be known. The official account of the surrender, Document 117, does not include the terms Miles told Geronimo. Nothing was written down during the talks of surrender on Sept. 3 or 4. It is therefore impossible to find out what really had been said and promised. Lt. Charles Gatewood and Capt. Henry Lawton, who both had been present, could have given a correct answer but they did not. George Wratten, the interpreter and trusted friend of the Apaches, who could have understood all the terms on both sides, had not been present during the surrender talks, because he rode to Fort Bowie with Perico and stayed there until the Apaches arrived.
… Geronimo claimed that Miles promised him blankets and warm clothing for fall and winter; horses and wagons to work with and implements for farming. Miles had assured them they would not be turned over to civil authorities who would have sentenced and probably killed them. For the rest of his life, Geronimo and most of his followers would claim that Miles lied to them, and Geronimo would voice his regret of his surrender even on his deathbed.
On Sept. 5, all the remaining Chiricahuas at San Carlos had been called together and disarmed. They were marched to the nearest railroad depot in Holbrook. Soldiers as well as the Apache scouts escorted the Chiricahuas. Early the next morning of Sept. 13, the Apaches and the scouts were herded to the train and shipped under terrible and humiliating conditions to St. Augustine, Florida. Several of their leaders — including Chatto, who had been visiting Washington — joined them in Fort Marion, where they had to live for the next months under crowded and unhygienic circumstances.
The destiny of Geronimo’s group remained uncertain. Washington had ordered Miles first to ship the Apaches to Florida, later to hold them in Arizona. The men were told that they would be handed over for trial and punishment — only the women and children should be brought to Florida. But Miles did not get this message. So, all the Apaches and the soldiers went to Bowie station on horseback on Sept. 8 and boarded the train. Together with the 38 prisoners of war, the two loyal scouts Martine and Kayitah, who had risked their lives, boarded the train. They were now officially discharged and designated as “captives,” although no document tells how they had been caught. Their families were already prisoners in Fort Marion, Florida. About 40 soldiers accompanied the train containing five wagons. George Wratten also boarded the train, being the interpreter. Accounts vary why Wratten got on the train. Geronimo may have asked for Wratten because he trusted him more than any other translator. Or Miles had ordered Wratten to travel with the Apaches. In any case, Wratten joined the prisoners voluntarily and remained with them for the next 26 years.
Meanwhile, the U.S. War Department had sent out Brig. Gen. D.S. Stanley on Sep. 10 to San Antonio to stop the train with Geronimo and his group and hold them until he received further orders. Stanley placed all Apaches under arrest and held them under strict guard until Washington had decided what to do with them. The Apaches were housed in tents at the quadrangle at San Antonio Barracks, Fort Sam Houston, which had recently been completed.
President Stephen Grover Cleveland first had determined to turn the hostiles over to civil authorities in Arizona to be executed. But it soon began to dawn in Washington that the hostiles had not been captured but surrendered to Miles. The surrender, however, had not been unconditional, but it had been accompanied by conditions and promises. On Sept. 24, Miles finally and belatedly made the full report. In his final report, he recapitulated the events surrounding the pursuit and surrender. On the crucial point of surrender terms, Miles stated he had told the Apaches that they would be moved from Arizona for all time, to what they had agreed.
This report caused more consternation in Washington because it contained the promise of removal but no exact promises. Failing to obtain the information he wanted from Miles, President Cleveland ordered Gen. Stanley to ask the Apaches themselves. Stanley talked to Geronimo and Naiche separately, with the help of George Wratten. Both answered they had never thought of surrendering until Lt. Gatewood, George Wratten, and the two Apache scouts came to their camp. When Geronimo met Miles at Skeleton Canyon, the general told him that if they lay down their arms and came with him to Fort Bowie, their lives would be spared, they would see their families in Florida in five days, and no harm would be done to them. Naiche told exactly the same story. Further on, Miles had promised them a separate reservation for their tribe.
By now it was the end of September, and the Apaches drew curious and huge crowds of visitors at Fort Sam Houston, making it difficult for the Apaches and their guards. Various newspapers sent reporters, which produced a lot of work for George Wratten. He, as the main means of communication between the Apaches and reporters or visitors, was kept very busy. The Apaches were allowed to move freely and lived in four big tents on the grounds, which were enclosed by a fence and a guarded iron gate at the entrance. The guardhouse was still under construction, and recently completed two-story buildings surrounded the area.
While in San Antonio, the Apaches and George Wratten began to worry because of the delay and the unstable situation. They all had blankets, clothes and food, but except for three knives no weapons, and they were closely guarded. They feared that they all would be executed, and the more days went by, the more they got desperate. Later, Jasper Kanseah, as Geronimo`s youngest warrior, would tell his story to the historian Eve Ball. He remembered Wratten as a good man, who was living with them in a tent close by, and who was not lying about what Geronimo said like Mickey Free had done. Wratten was trying to reassure them during their stay in Fort Sam Houston, even though he also worried about the situation. He told Geronimo, that he had some guns and ammunition in his tent. If an attack happens, the Apaches should get them to defend themselves. Wratten asked Geronimo to pass the word to all his warriors, but it did not give the Apaches much hope to survive an attack. According to the documentation, they all agreed to “show the whites how to fight and die.”
Pres. Cleveland was annoyed about the way Miles had negotiated with the hostiles, and now their fate lay in his hands. Finally, on Oct. 19, Cleveland ordered the 15 men of Geronimo’s group to be sent to Fort Pickens, Florida, to be kept in close custody until further orders; their families and the two scouts Martine and Kayitah should be sent to Fort Marion. Stanley passed the word on, that they should be brought to Florida, but it was just a few hours before leaving that he told the Apaches they would get separated.
Geronimo and Naiche requested an interview with Stanley, and with George Wratten as their interpreter, they protested the separation. The other high-ranking officers, except for General Crook, couldn’t have cared less. The Apaches regarded this as a violation of the surrender terms, and until the end of his life, Geronimo would claim Miles lied to them. George Wratten tried to send his friend Ahnandia to Fort Marion with his family, writing an earnest appeal to the U.S. War Department in Washington, but his plea was denied. On Oct. 14, already two companies of artillerymen from Atlanta, Georgia, had arrived at Fort Pickens. Therefore, the people of Pensacola knew that Apaches were being sent to Fort Pickens before Washington issued the orders.
Veronika Ederer received her Ph.D. in cultural anthropology from the Johann Wolfgang Goethe University Frankfurt along the River Main, Germany. Originally from Germany, she has worked for several years in Switzerland in museums such as the North American Native Museum in Zurich and with the gifted program “Universikum” in Zurich. She has visited New Mexico, Roswell and has been traveling throughout the U.S. for research purposes. The published author’s newest book is available now in German. “Die andere Seite des Krieges” (“The Other Side of the War”) is based on her research on Apache tribes in the Southwest, which she is sharing in her column in a condensed form for the first time.