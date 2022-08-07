Carlsbad hosts US Firefighter Combat Challenge and Charity Relay Challenge
Firefighters from around the country will converge on Carlsbad Aug. 26-27 to compete at the globally recognized annual Firefighter Combat Challenge. The challenge is set up at 102 S. Canyon St. and check-in begins on Friday at 3 p.m. The opening ceremonies begin at 5 p.m. followed by individual and team runs. On Saturday, check-in begins at 8 a.m. and the opening ceremonies begin at 9 a.m. followed by relay and tandem runs.
The Carlsbad event is part of the 30th Anniversary FCC National Tour, dubbed by ESPN as the “Toughest Two Minutes in Sports.” FCC tours will take place throughout the U.S., where active firefighters compete with FCC veterans. The FCC contest includes five stations, each a challenging task meant to simulate a different aspect of the life-saving work performed by firefighters.
In 2021, the Carlsbad Fire Department team reached second place, completing the challenge in six minutes and 47.32 seconds. The Local 4384 Powered by B&G Transportation team won, in four minutes and 59.8 seconds.
New this year in Carlsbad is the Charity Relay Challenge. The challenge is for local teams and those interested in becoming firefighters.
Additionally, it is a way for participating teams to raise money for their favorite local charity. Teams are divided up as 19-and-older, youth and senior teams; male, female or co-ed. They too will go through a milder set of challenges than the firefighters. The course will test stamina and require upper-body, arm and core strength.
According to the rules, there is no training or prep work required, only that the participants are healthy. Firefighters will be stationed at each evolution to guide teams.
In an email, executive director of Carlsbad MainStreet Kat Davis wrote that on Friday evening a free live concert by the Jack Nelson Band will entertain the public.
Nelson, a Navy veteran, has been playing guitar since age 4, playing alongside his father and leading his church youth group. After serving his country, Nelson began playing acoustic shows before assembling a band with musicians from around the U.S. He has been a rising star in the Texas music scene, sharing the stage with artists such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, David Ball, Cody Canada and the Departed and Curtis Grimes, to name a few.
On Saturday night, Roswell's Grupo Maldad and the Carlsbad rock band Stranded will perform.
“This will be the first year that we will be hosting the Charity Relay Challenge as part of the Firefighter Combat Challenge," Davis said. "It is a really good way for the host community to get more involved and participate while also raising money for local charities. We have a full schedule for August 26 and 27. On Friday, the individual runs will be held followed by free live music, beer garden and food trucks. On Saturday morning, there will be the charity challenge, kids course, team runs, award ceremony, local vendors, food trucks and topped off with some more great live entertainment.
"Carlsbad MainStreet loves partnering with the Carlsbad Fire Department to bring awareness to such a great cause.”
CEO of FCC Russel A. Jackson wrote in an email that the Carlsbad Fire Department competes annually. “Typically for our events, we average around 40-60 competitors that participate in several rounds of competition,” he said. This year, the tour includes 15 challenge locations in the U.S.
The history of the FCC goes back to 1975 with a U.S. Fire Administration grant to the University of Maryland, to develop and validate a job-related physical performance examination for firefighters. The principal leads of the study were Charles O. Dotson and Paul O. Davis. Davis was so impressed by the results of the study and the competitive nature of firefighters that 15 years later, he worked out a firefighter challenge that highlights the unique nature of firefighting while partnering with communities and industry leaders in public safety.
The “competition with a purpose” challenge was first held in 1991 and soon firefighter communities within the U.S. and overseas participated in it for fun and as a challenge. Today, the FCC is a fully global contest with state, country and world championship competitions.
This year’s 30th FCC World Championship takes place Oct. 10-15 in Sandy, Utah.
For more information, visit carlsbadmainstreet.com; to sign up as a team for the charity relay, visit charityrelaychallenge.org. For more information on the competition, visit firefighterchallenge.com.