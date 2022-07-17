Writer and actor Curt Cloninger’s upcoming performance is a comical and dramatic expedition into misconceptions about God
Grace Community Church presents the free one-person show “God Views” by writer and author Curt Cloninger on July 20 at 6:30 p.m. Cloninger slips into various incarnations of “God” and —with a talent for slangs and body language — shows how folks in different regions and cultures have put their own twists on God’s judging, behavior and rules. This, however, is not done in a “preachy” way, Cloninger said in a phone interview. His performances are known to move the audiences to laughter and tears, examining what they believe about God and life. It’s been said of Cloninger: “He’s a hundred people, all rolled into one, but each of them revealing the love of God in a fresh new way. He tells great stories that stick with you.”
“The show I am going to do in Roswell is very loosely based on a book I read, years and years ago. It’s called ‘Your God Is Too Small’ by a man named J.B. Phillips. In the book he looks at different misconceptions that we often have about what God is like. I kind of took that foundation of the book and then turned it into a fairly humorous look at weird misconceptions we have about God. I’ve been doing that show for a long, long time. Probably more than any other show I’ve done. It deals with foundation issues in life and what people believe about God. That’s why it’s probably been so popular. It is a show that doesn’t seem to go out of style. The idea and the concept about it is pretty universal and has a long shelf life. I think it will give them (the audience) a clearer picture of the true nature of God. At the same time, it will be a night where you laugh a lot. It’s going to be an entertaining evening,” Cloninger said.
According to Cloninger’s friend in Roswell, fellow actor Boyd Barrett, this will be the first time in more than 30 years for Cloninger to perform in town. His career actually started out in Roswell.
Asked how the friendship began between the two actors, Barrett said in a phone interview, “We met probably 50 years ago, when we were freshmen at Abilene Christian University and then we performed together in several shows and we lived together in a house.”
Boyd said that both actors grew up in the same kind of church, both attended acting classes and when they graduated they decided to go on tour with four other young actors, calling themselves His Players, with a first stop in Roswell. “We were here for the summer,” Barrett said. “What happened, the guy who was the youth pastor, it was at the South Main Church of Christ. It’s now called Compass Church on South Main. Dale Martin was the name of the youth pastor there and he was going to go on tour with us, so the rest of us came to Roswell for the summer and we acted as interns during the summer for the church. We rehearsed our shows that we were going to do for the tour.
"It was good for the church. It was August when we left, we were on tour for a year. Six 20-something in a van driving around the country, it was crazy.
“After doing that tour, both of us went into the direction of doing one-man shows,” Barrett said. “He’s been doing them ever since and mostly in churches. I’ve been doing one-man shows and did a lot of schools and historical shows, like the one I do on the Lincoln County War. We had parallel lives in a way, that’s what is interesting. I would say of my friends over the years, he would be one of my very best friends that I had over the years. He is going to stay with us and I’m looking forward spending time with him.”
Cloninger said that for five years, after graduation, he performed at youth ministries and repertory theater in California, at colleges, churches, hospitals and national conferences. “It’s been a non-traditional theater career path,” he said and chuckled. “And then we, my wife and I moved about 30 years ago to Atlanta. I have a film and TV agent in Atlanta and I do a little bit of that, but not very much. I mostly do solo work.”
Cloninger said that he is going to take his time for this tour. “I am driving from Atlanta to you and then to Malibu, California for a performance. I’m taking about a month just to do a road trip. It’ll be fun. It will be a nice change of pace and a lot of driving. It’s going to be an adventure. I just purchased a new car that’s not even in yet. Hopefully it comes in on time and I will be able to get out there on time,” he said and laughed.
“I saw this show that he’s going to do many years ago,” Barrett said. “He may have done some revisions and changes, but it has a great message about the way we look at God and how we have misconception about that. Anyone will enjoy it. Not only for the message, but for someone who has honed his craft as an actor. He’s just a tremendous actor/performer. I couldn’t say enough of that.”
Grace Community Church is located at 935 W. Mescalero Road. For more information, visit roswellgrace.com. For more information about Cloninger, visit his social media pages.