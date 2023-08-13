Pure Prairie League is performing at Alto’s Spencer Theater, and hope to perform one day at Roswell’s UFO Festival
The pioneering band that bridged the gap between country and rock, Pure Prairie League, performs Aug. 24 and 25 daily at 8 p.m. at the Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts, 108 Spencer Road, Alto.
The band is known for its iconic No. 1 hit “Amie,” released 51 years ago. Other hits are “Two Lane Highway,” “Let Me Love You Tonight,” which reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 in 1980.
Mike Reilly (bass) has been part of Pure Prairie League since 1972, traveling and performing throughout the world — with a hiatus between 1988 and 1998 when the band regrouped after being disbanded.
In a phone interview Reilly talked about the history of the band and plans for the future. He said that he could have never imagined the band still being so strong after more than 50 years. “It's better than ever,” he said. “It's gratifying to know that people have stuck with us over five decades, and still want to hear our music.”
Asked how they remained fresh and new throughout the decades, Reilly said that one reason is that it’s true and real American music. “The band started out in the Midwest,” he said. “We were not like one of those California country rock bands that stick around for five years, and then they go and do whatever else. We’ve played the same music that we grew up with listening to and playing. And I think it just struck a chord with people in America, and in Europe as well.”
Reilly said that the band has been busy working on two different records and touring at the same time. As a matter of fact, working on new songs before a concert while doing sound checks is their method of choice. Reilly said that the band is “only doing 50 or 60 shows a year now.”
All this energy is going to go into two different records, he said. “We're starting a new record of all new material this weekend in Nashville. And then, we're going to record a live album in Nashville in late fall with some guest stars, and special guests. That'll be a live record coming right out of our live shows. Because these days, we're playing a lot of deep cuts, a lot of songs from the first three albums that never really got the attention. … We’ve resurrected those songs after 50 years, and they sound great. The band's having a great time playing them, and the fans are loving it,” Reilly said.
Asked if the band had performed in New Mexico before, Reilly said that they did. They would perform often in Albuquerque, in Santa Fe and in Taos. They do have connections to the Southeast of New Mexico, especially Ruidoso, he said. “I have a real good friend who lives in the Ruidoso area … . He used to play mandolin and fiddle with us back in the ’70s.” His name is John Medford Reilly said. He was trying to reach him, but wasn’t able to. “I'm gonna keep on trying to reach him. He always talked about his hometown (Ruidoso) and going to (Ruidoso) Downs and watching the horses,” Reilly said.
He said that he appreciated the area. “You have the desert and you have the mountains. You're right at Roswell, which has its own notoriety.”
Talking about Roswell and the UFO Festival, Reilly said, “I would love to be playing that festival.”
Reilly had followed the news with the Congress becoming involved and the hearings about the UFO/UAP phenomena. He said that he had seen “something” many years ago that he couldn’t explain. “I used to live in Woodstock, in Upstate New York in the Hudson Valley,” he said. “There were times I would fly into Albany Airport and I would drive the hour home to Woodstock. It's a pretty desolate stretch of freeway. And pitch dark. I wrote a song called ‘The Day The Spaceships Come’ because of a sighting. I was so blown away that I had to write a song about it.”
Reilly said that he is looking forward performing in New Mexico at The Spencer Theatre.
“They're gonna get the full history of Pure Prairie League. The band sounds better than ever. I mean, it's just the band firing on all eight cylinders, and we're having a blast. We love playing for people that like to hear our music. We’re gonna have a good time, and I know that the band is gonna have a great time,” he said.
The two concerts in Alto is the band’s only performances in New Mexico. For more information and tickets, visit spencertheater.com.
For more information about Pure Prairie League, visit pureprairieleague.com.