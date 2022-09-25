Autumn arrives in Cloudcroft
Fall in Cloudcroft offers a perfect opportunity to see firsthand why New Mexico is dubbed the Land of Enchantment. With cool temperatures, scenic mountain landscapes and small-town charm, Cloudcroft boasts a magical autumn season, complete with festivals, fall colors, and plenty of outdoor space to unwind and rejuvenate.
“While the weather is cooling down in most places, Cloudcroft is always a little cooler than surrounding areas,” Karen Sonnenfelt, board president of the Cloudcroft Chamber of Commerce, said. “For those itching to experience the crisp air of fall, changing leaves, and the wonder of autumn, we welcome you to explore Cloudcroft.”
To catch the most stunning fall colors in Cloudcroft, visiting late September through mid-October will provide optimal viewing.
On Oct. 15 and 16, The Cloudcroft Chamber of Commerce presents Aspencade tours, a self-guided drive to see the changing colors of the aspen trees. Interested parties meet at the chamber building, 1001 James Canyon Hwy., at 9 a.m. where coffee and doughnuts will be served. The Forest Service will give a brief history of Lincoln National Forest and the aspen trees. The tour leaves from the chamber at 9:30 a.m. for a self-guided drive to upper Karr Canyon (5 miles on the Sunspot Highway). The event will showcase the changing colors of the area’s aspens, as well as the rich history of Cloudcroft, the Lincoln National Forest, and the village’s past as a pioneer and railroad town.
Visitors later in the fall can celebrate Cloudcroft’s annual Harvest Festival on Oct. 29. This full day of family fun features the annual Cloudcroft Great Pumpkin Race, costume contests, trick-or-treating along Burro Avenue, games and food.
For those interested in immersing into the history of Cloudcroft from the late 1800s, suggested stops include:
• The Eagle Eyrie, a lodge originally constructed in 1897 which serves as one of the prominent buildings in the village.
• The Pavilion, the site of many social gatherings in the late 1800s and early 1900s, which now serves as the Bed and Breakfast portion of The Lodge.
• The Sacramento Mountains Historical Museum and Pioneer Village, offering models of the “impossible” railroad, a general store, and an experiential view of early farming and ranching life in the area.
• The bar at The Lodge Resort, originally owned by Al Capone, offering a chance to enjoy a beverage while soaking up the history and getting perhaps a glimpse of the local ghost, Rebecca.
For more information, visit coolcloudcroft.com or call 575-682-2733.