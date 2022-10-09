New event features musician Felix KN Galanti
For the first time, the Roswell Public Library, 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave., today, Oct. 9 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., invites the public to its event “Good Vibrations,” featuring vibraphone player Felix K.N. Galanti.
Frequent visitors of the Roswell Farmer’s Market at the Chaves County Courthouse may know Galanti for his music performances with the vibraphone. On one of those days Tracy Frie — children’s librarian at the Roswell Public Library — approached Galanti, he said in a phone interview. “She was listening to me in the background at the time she’d been there, and it caught her attention, the style of music and instrument I was playing. She said it was quite, what’s the word, ‘eclectic.’ I said, ‘Thank you, I guess that’s a compliment. She asked me to perform at the library,” he said.
Asked what kind of music he’ll perform, he said, “Everything that I do today is jazz. I play Latin, Brasilian, Westcoast cool, etc. I play as many as I can because as a freelance musician I need to be marketable. You never know who is calling me and I need to be prepared. I do about nine different styles of jazz.”
The vibraphone is rather an unusual solo instrument, better known as part of a jazz ensemble or big band. Asked how he came to choose the instrument, Galanti said, “Correct, well without going into a long spiel, I started back in the 1970s. I was in a country band and was playing the drum set. I am a very restless type of person. I decided to go to a community at Lake Tahoe. There was a big movement for disco music going on and so, while I was living on the south shore of Tahoe, they told me we don’t have country bands around here, but we have several bands that are looking for somebody with your background that is willing to play the drum set at some of the casinos, and some of the different other activities that they had there, there in the lake area. I said sure. I found out that disco music, like country music, didn’t demand too much, so I did that for about two years and then (the) disco theme started dying off. I moved back East. I got involved with a professor at the University of Maine. ... He liked what I was doing. He was starting a salsa Latin Jazz band. I joined. I am also Latin, so that helped."
Galanti said that in this band he was encouraged to study the vibraphone, which was called a mallet player. “One thing went to another. At the time he (the professor) also prescribed to the Suzuki method,” Galanti said.
The Suzuki method is based on the belief that a musical ability is not an inborn talent but an ability which can be developed, as if learning a foreign language or rather your own language as a kid.
"I kept playing Latin percussion until 2006 and then I decided to pick up a small mallet instrument. That was in Silver City where I’m from. Little by little I honed it down more and went from there into larger mallet and then a vibraphone and an electronic mallet app. I am older and can’t carry those heavy sets around. I am 70 now, I decided pretty much that I play what I want, when I want, not what I don’t want. I no longer, what you call look for a star, that kind of thing. I am writing a book right now,” Galanti said.
Asked what the book project is about, Galanti said, “It’s going to be a kind of tell-all, involving my music as well as many other aspects of my life, that kind of thing.”
For more information, call 575-622-7101.