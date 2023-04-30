Las Cruces photo exhibit by Sri Lankan photographer captures the world of hummingbirds
The delicate beauty of hummingbirds, their incredible movement, and the critical work they do as pollinators are all captured in a new photography exhibit at the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum, The Arts Corridor, 4100 Dripping Springs Road in Las Cruces.
“Grace in Motion” features photography by Nirmal Khandan.
“As a nature/wildlife photographer, I have been sharing with my family, friends and social media the joy and pleasure of creating photographs of hummingbirds,” Khandan said. “Through this print exhibit, I hope to share my photography with wider audiences fascinated by hummingbirds and their aerial acrobatics. I hope viewers will appreciate the up-close view of nature’s mutualism as the hummingbirds take just what they need from the flowers without harming them in any way while helping them with pollination.”
Through this exhibit, Khandan also hopes to raise public awareness about the valuable ecosystem services that hummingbirds provide through pollination.
A civil engineering professor and Ed & Harold Foreman Endowed Chair at New Mexico State University, Khandan began photographing birds in his native Sri Lanka and continued his hobby after moving to Las Cruces in 1998. He is a member of the Doña Ana Photography Club. The club belongs to the Photographic Society of America.
The exhibit “Grace in Motion” features 36 portraits of hummingbird species common to the region interacting with local flora.
The photography show will be on display through July 30.
For more information, visit nmfarmandranchmuseum.org or call 575-522-4100.