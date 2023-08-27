Grammy and Dove Award-winning artist returns to Roswell
The Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico presents “Guy Penrod Live.” The show takes place Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. at Grace Community Church, 935 W. Mescalero Road.
It has been several years since Grammy and Dove Award-winning gospel singer Guy Penrod performed in Roswell. In a phone interview, the Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductee talked about his family, faith and future plans.
Penrod said that he has kept busy through the pandemic and is bringing songs from his newest record. These are classic solo arrangements of vocal band songs he did, he said. “I’m excited to sing those. We have some great musicians coming with me. We’re going to pray, we're going to worship,” Penrod said.
Asked about the size of the band, he said that it depends on the venue. “Typically, drums and bass take over a room unless you've got at least a couple 1,000 seats and up, and you've got a big enough room. … It is about getting a full-rounded audio experience. It's nice,” Penrod said.
Earlier this year, for Easter, Penrod was part of a new broadcast of the Gospel Music Association (GMA), performing with the likes of Josh Baldwin, Bethany Wohrle, David Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Newsboys Passion and Tasha Layton.
“It was quite an eclectic gathering as far as the genres of music that were featured,” Penrod said about the event. “And it was a lot of fun, good people, (I) love the GMA.”
Southeast New Mexico and Roswell are still home for Penrod. His father was an associated pastor at Roswell’s Tabernacle Baptist Church and later a pastor in Hobbs. His mother, Barbara Penrod, née Gray, is the descendant of pioneers who came on covered wagons to Roswell. Music, especially gospel music, was part of Penrod’s upbringing, and his family supported his dreams of becoming a musician when he was only 15.
Today, the popular artist said, he and his wife will be empty-nesters soon. “The empty nester thing is already kind of hitting us with eight children,” he said and chuckled. “Now, we're down to just the three of us, my wife and I and daughter in the house. You hear crickets a lot, you know. Our daughter will be graduating high school this year and then heading off to college as well. At some level, the world starts to open up to you, when you get in that position where it's just you and your wife. So, we're dreaming as to what to do. … Some mornings over coffee, there are tears; some mornings, we're saying, ‘Thank the Lord, they’re gone.’ It's the gamut of emotions.”
The news just broke that Penrod is among the top 10 nominees announced for the 2023 Singing News Fan Awards. Asked if he had heard about it, he said, “You know, I actually hadn't. So that's news to me. Thank you for telling me.”
Penrod said that he was planning to attend the award ceremony on Sept. 29 at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, which is part of the 66th Annual National Quartet Convention.
“The Singing News and the Quartet convention, all those events are energizing. You get with your comrades and your buddies. A lot of times, our buses pass in the night, and we don't get to see each other very often. So those big events are fun to get to,” Penrod said.
Asked if Penrod has seen a change comparing his concerts and the audience pre- and after the pandemic, he said, “We feel thankful … . We’ve come through that. And there's a sense of loss, obviously, in many different ways. The loss of life, it's touched most families at some level. The greater sense has been and you know, I travel amongst a Christian audience for the most part. Someone's worldview shapes the way they look at death, fear. They look at what the Bible tells us, ‘I haven't given you a spirit of fear, God's speaking but of love and power and a sound mind.’ And so, the predominant response I'm seeing is, (they are) so glad that the restrictions were lifted, or the pandemic ended, so to speak. Obviously, they're glad for that. But there is also a sense of, we're not going to do that again. And I'm finding that to be a very consistent, resonating emotion within the subject matter of what happened during that pandemic. It's a resolve in the crowd, and the people saying, we're not going to do that again. My Bible tells me, that no weapon formed against us as children of God will prosper. And so, that's where we stand and yes, I have noticed a real enthusiasm to get back out to enjoy events like we're going to have in Roswell, to enjoy the rodeo and road trips and gathering with family. (It is a) very palpable the-chains-are-off kind of mentality.”
Penrod said that he does enjoy a slower pace in life, but has some fun events coming up. “I get tempted to sit on the front porch and just look out over the field. But there are several things coming up for us. That trip out there (to Roswell) being one of them that's fairly large for us. That'll be a 10- or 11-day trip. … After that, we're going on the Mike Huckabee Cruise to the Mediterranean (Oct. 28-Nov. 7). Oh, yeah, that'll be a blast. The Gatlin brothers are going, we're going, obviously, Governor Huckabee. I believe, potentially his daughter, the present governor (of) Arkansas and some other special guests and music guests. We've never been to the Mediterranean. So that'll be fun. And then at the end of the year, Christmas concerts and we're going to be doing a New Year's concert in the Cayman Islands, so that's a good place to be.”
According to Amy McVay Tellez, executive director of the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico, the prime seats in the “Golden Circle” have been sold out and general admission seats are filling up fast.
For more information and to purchase tickets, call 575-622-8333.