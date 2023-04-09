Traditions and stories about Easter around the world
Today is Easter, and people of the Christian faith around the world reflect upon the gift of redemption. Even those who aren’t Christian have a celebration in one way or another, saying goodbye to the harsh winds of winter and welcoming spring.
Easter and spring embrace the season of renewal, the arrival of hope after a time of darkness and desolation. Life returns to nature just as it returned through the sacrifice made by Jesus.
Trees, bushes and flowers are shaking off the chill of the past and animals are preparing to usher in a new generation giving birth to lambs and foals.
According to the Roswell Daily Record archives, in the early 1920s and ’30s the citizen of Roswell joined in a tradition that was uniquely American, the Easter Parade. This tradition began after the Civil War, when churchgoers strolled the main streets after service. A perfect time to show off new clothes that were bought — or made — for Easter. In the South, it was believed that wearing new clothes for Easter Sunday service would bring luck. However, the tradition reaches back to the early days of Christianity. Baptisms would happen with the first rays of dawn on Easter Sunday and these newly baptized Christians would wear new white linen garments. From then on, it became a tradition for the faithful to wear their new clothes on Easter Sunday.
This tradition made it even into the literature. It was mentioned in William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” 1597, act 3, scene 1, when Mercutio defends his quarreling and says to Benvolio, “Didst thou not fall out with a tailor for wearing his new doublet before Easter?”
Wearing old clothes or second-hand clothing on Easter Sunday at church was believed to bring back luck, but there was a way around it for the poor. It was believed in medieval Europe that if you bought used clothing containing money in a pocket, it would counteract bad luck. Secondhand salespeople caught on fast and added a small coin in the pocket to be able to sell their garments.
Today, I am skipping explaining the usual traditions of Easter Sunday, and concentrating on some of the obscure, funny and weird traditions. You may be glad that some of those traditions didn’t catch on in the U.S.
Let’s start with the word Easter. There are almost as many legends claiming where the word comes from as Easter eggs hidden in an average garden. Some historians think the word comes from an anglo-saxon fertility goddess Eostre; others claim that it originates in the germanic word ausro, meaning red of dawn. Others believe it was based on the Greek goddess of dawn, Eos.
Only countries with languages based on the roman language use the Old Testament word that Jesus Christ knew: Pessach, known as Passover. Easter in French is paques, in Italian pasqua and in Spanish pascua.
Easter is the day of feast. In the early 19th century, kids would be happy receiving a hard boiled egg, you may “wear” that egg if you dare to give a modern day kid anything but a bunny or egg out of chocolate. If you buy a chocolate bunny, chances are they come from Germany or Switzerland. There are two major companies producing the chocolate treat. 200 million on average remain in Germany and Switzerland to be consumed by local kids and grownups, 90 million get exported. The main ingredient of the chocolate, the cocoa bean, comes from Africa, specifically from the Ivory Coast, Ghana and Nigeria. To make sure that no child labor is used, these companies guarantee that the plantations are part of the international Fairtrade Program.
Australia:
While the U.S. and Europe are used to cute bunnies on Easter, Australia has a complicated relationship with the furry critter. After all, it was not native to Australia and when introduced as meat source in 1859, they quickly took over Australia, and ever since, are causing great environmental damage.
The Australians finally kicked out the Easter bunny in the 1980s, and with the help of an eight-year old school girl replaced it in 1993 with a chocolate copy of the endangered Easter bilby, a tiny rabbit-eared desert-dweller. The name of the girl is Rebecca Hart and her letter to the chocolate company Melba’s triggered the change. The native nocturnal marsupial in chocolate form quickly became a favorite among the kids.
England:
Easter Day customs at Durham, located in the northeastern part of England, were on the wild side. It was common in the early 19th century for boys to group together in the afternoon of Easter Sunday, and as soon as the clock struck 4 p.m., they were roaming the streets harassing every women they came upon, forcing them to take off their shoes. If their victim couldn’t pay a penny for the shoes, they actually ran off with them. The next day, the tide changed and the women would hunt down every man and boy, seizing their boots to get paid. Anyone who wouldn’t pay would loose not only the boots, but their hat as well. The local newspapers would cover the event and made fun of the “victims.”
One tradition from medieval times remains in Durham. It is the Paschal or Easter candle, a large white candle kept in churches to represent Jesus Christ. Durham was once known to have the tallest Paschal in the country, reaching almost to the top vault of the Durham Cathedral’s roof, 73 feet high.
Hungary and Poland
One might think that the ice water bucket dare was a modern invention to raise funds to find a cure against ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, but that water bucket has a different background story in Hungary and Poland. On Easter Monday, girls and young women get drenched with buckets of water and perfume as part of an ancient tradition. This tradition dates back to pre-Christian times. It’s called “watering,” and young men pour water on unmarried women in order to keep them healthy and fertile, and to ensure that they will not “wilt.” After the watering, the young men put up a show dancing traditional folk dances.
Italy
A more than 350-year-old Easter tradition originates in Florence that dates all the way back to the First Crusade when Florentine Pazzino de’ Pazzi was the first to climb the city walls of Jerusalem, displaying Florence’s flag. As a reward, he received three flints from the Holy Sepulchre that he returned to his hometown. The flints are kept in the Santi Apostoli church in Florence. The legend says that, during Easter in Jerusalem, crusaders gave a blessed fire to the people and Pazzi continued the tradition, using the flint stones to light a cart on fire, known as “Scoppio del Carro,” or explosion of the cart. Locals today spend weeks decorating a cart that gets loaded with fireworks and then led through the streets by people dressed in colorful 15th century garments. Once the cart, the Brindellone, reaches the Duomo, the Archbishop of Florence himself lights a fuse from inside the church during Easter mass, sparking a vibrant fireworks display.
Norway
Easter in Norway equals murder and crime, much to the confusion of visitors. It is known as Easter Crime Day, påskekrim. It originates with a newspaper headline, published the Sunday before Easter in 1923. The headline of the newspaper Aftenposten announced a train robbery on the country’s Bergen line. The sensational headline and story was in truth an advertisement for a new crime novel, but many readers took the fictional story as fact, no social media required. The novel became a huge success and a new tradition was born. Today, “Crime Easter” is a day when all Norwegian TV channels air crime stories and locals binge on crime novels and shows. Norway has the world’s longest Easter holiday with shops and workplaces closed from Palm Thursday until Easter Monday, giving them plenty of time to read and watch TV.
From our family to yours, have a happy Easter.
