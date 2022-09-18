Romantic singing group of a generation, The Lettermen, perform in Alto
The masters of harmony and established romantic singing group of a generation, The Lettermen, perform for one night only on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. at Alto’s Spencer Theater, 108 Spencer Road.
For more than 50 years, The Lettermen — Donovan Tea, Bobby Poynton and Rob Gulack — have kept the meaning of harmony alive with their soft, romantic, harmonic blends of music which is as popular today as it was in 1961 when they recorded their first hit, “The Way You Look Tonight.” The release came amid the day’s rock ‘n’ roll, and listeners wanted more and more. With their second single that year, “When I Fall In Love,” The Lettermen immediately shot up the Billboard charts.
Since then, the trio has released 75 albums, numerous gold, and myriad vibrant love songs, including “Come Back Silly Girl”, “Theme From A Summer Place,” “Goin’ Out Of My Head/Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” “Put Your Head On My Shoulder,” “Hurt So Bad,” and “Shangri-La.”
The Lettermen have also enjoyed international success touring Japan, The Philippines, China, Thailand, Singapore, Korea, Hong Kong, Germany, France, South America, Canada, Mexico and even Saudi Arabia. They have sung and recorded in many different languages and have received 18 gold records internationally.
Even though there have been personnel changes over the years, the one thing that has remained constant is the vision that Tony Butala first dreamed of — that unique three-part harmony as only The Lettermen can achieve. Though musical tastes have changed over the years, The Lettermen legacy continues. Harmony will always endure the true test of time — just as The Lettermen have stood the test of time.
Who are The Letterman? Tea is the epitome of a true born and raised Texas gentlemen. As the second most tenured member in the history of The Lettermen, his vocal talents have been shared with audiences around the world. Tea began performing at the age of 17. He has performed in choral groups, television shows, night clubs and cruise ships during the course of his storied career. Besides being a natural performer, Tea is a prolific published songwriter. Many of his songs have been recorded, and some have even been included in Lettermen performances.
In 1984, while Tea was the lead production singer in the Lido show in Las Vegas, The Lettermen approached him and asked him to travel to Los Angeles where he sang with the group. They found that they had a natural blend and Tea was asked to join the group. Tea is celebrating 35 years with the Lettermen.
Poynton graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University with a Bachelor’s of Fine Art in drama. Poynton worked on many television movies and theatrical productions. He found that even though he was keeping busy it was never enough. The opportunity came to audition for The Lettermen in 1988. Poynton enjoyed the traveling and the performing but felt torn between his career and his family. As a result, he decided to put all of his efforts into raising his family and decided to leave the group in 1995. During this time, besides spending time with his family, Poynton explored various other entertaining avenues. As time went on, Poynton realized he really missed performing as he did with The Lettermen. As life would have it, his realization coincided with an opportunity to rejoin The Lettermen in 2011. Poynton returned to the group, balancing between performing and family.
Gulack came to The Lettermen after an exhaustive nationwide talent search in 2019. To quote Poynton, he says “I'm now ready to begin this next chapter in my life on the road again with the world renowned Lettermen.”
Music has always played an important part in Gulack's life. In college he performed in a choral group that traveled through central and northern Europe on multiple occasions, singing at some of the most prestigious cathedrals on the continent. He signed his first recording deal in 1997, which included singing multiple styles of music for a movie soundtrack division. After a break when he had a young family, Gulack ultimately missed live performing and decided to get back out again. He began writing and performing again in Southern California with a classic rock band. When the opportunity came along to explore the possibility of joining The Lettermen, he decided to take the chance. Of all the applicants in the nationwide search in 2019, Gulack stood out with a voice and a personality you could not overlook.
For more information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.