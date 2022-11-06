For the first time, Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell (ENMU-R) invites the public to an art gala on Nov. 10 from 6-8 p.m.
Featured artwork is ENMU-R’s own collectionby masters of their craft such as Peter Hurd, Peter Rogers and Dorothy Peterson. The free event will include a reception with refreshments in the Commons area of the ENMU-R Instructional Technology Center, 23 W. Mathis St. The ENMU-R Foundation is funding the event.
One of the organizers is ENMU-R Art Instructor and Art Committee Chair Bailey Coll. In a phone interview, Coll said about the art that some of it was stored, others hidden in plain sight all over campus. It took 15 years to not only get all art together, but to reframe, restore and place the art pieces for an art walk/art trail that the gala attendees will be able to experience for the first time, Coll said.
“We have a real cool element now on our campus that’s called the Aces Ambassadors. … A group of students that are selected to represent our school. They are getting extra training to go above and beyond for their professionalism and their education. Those students are going to host guided tours of the art collection that night,” she said.
Following the tour, the Jazz Faculty Ensemble of Eastern New Mexico University in Portales is going to perform. The guest speaker attending the gala is Doug Czor, the creator of the large-scaled installation piece “Reaching for the Stars” that was moved from the New Mexico Military Institute grounds earlier this year and installed on campus.
Coll said that Czor will be staying longer to get to know the community. “He is also going to be visiting some local schools and talk to some local students,” she said.
Asked who came up with the idea of an art walk and the gala, Coll said, “Originally, we were wanting to throw some event where we opened up our school to the community, and Dr. Powell (Shawn Powell, ENMU-R President) and I came up with this idea of an art gala. Dr. Powell was really the originator of the idea, after we discovered how much art we have and how valuable it is and the types of artists within our collection.”
Peter Hurd, a world-renowned artist who worked out of the Hondo Valley, is known for his portraits of world leaders and U.S. presidents as well as portraits of people in New Mexico and landscapes featuring the rolling hills of Hondo Valley. Coll said that ENMU-R has one painting of Hurd.
“It is one of the largest he’s ever made — our painting is actually 16 feet by 5 feet. It is in our main meeting room on display. It is for everybody to see there and we’re very proud of it,” she said.
A much larger collection is from Peter Rogers, who married Peter Hurd’s daughter Carol Hurd, Coll said.
“We have a 44 piece collection of his. Those were spread out all over campus and the previous team and resources director, she was the one who started collecting the work, realizing what we have,” she said.
Then there is ENMU-R’s own, Peterson. “Dorothy Peterson, she actually taught here and she was also in (the) Roswell Artist-in-Residence (program). Her paintings are stunning. We have four of her pieces,” Coll said.
Coll said that the security of the campus in regards of the art was upgraded three years ago, as soon as the value of the collections was found out.
Another highlight awaits the attendees for future galas, Coll said.
“Every time you have a capital campaign, there is funding that goes to art in public places. In the last years, we’ve had a couple of capital campaigns where we had a good amount of money that we (get to) spend on public art. We are going to share the new selections of art that are going to be added to our campus. That will be revealed that night as well,” she said.
The works of art selected will be installed at ENMU-R by the artists, Coll said. “Once we meet them and make that connection, that will seal the future galas so that we can have different exhibitions and different artists here. I think this is going to be a really cool element to get people excited for the future.
“My biggest goal is to educate our students that this is not just only a campus collection but it’s a student collection as well. I want the kids to take pride in what we have,” Coll said.
For more information, contact Bailey Coll at bailey.coll@enmu.edu or call 575-624-7173.