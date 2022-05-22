Historical Anecdotes: A tale of two governors

Following is an article published in Bloomington, Indiana, which seemingly has nothing to do with New Mexico history, although it is exciting. It is about Gov. David Wallace of that state and a vote he cast in the name of progress. That vote was his downfall, politically, at least for a while.
The article from the Jan. 1, 1891, issue of The Enterprise explains what happened in a little more detail, bringing in the rest of the story and its connection to New Mexico. I hope you enjoy it.
Bloomington, Indiana
Bloomington Progress
June 14, 1882
The Telegraph in 1858
Facts that now seem fictions.
“A gentleman who has mixed match with public men, and has been identified with many public measures, in course of conversation in the Progress office last week, narrated, in substance, the following interesting facts about the early days of the telegraph:
“In 1841 John D. Defrees, of Indiana, and Tom Marshall, as he was familiarly called, of Kentucky, were walking down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol, when Marshall said:
“‘Defrees do ‘yau’ see those two men over there?’
“‘Yes, what about them?’
“‘Well, they are the two biggest fools in the United States. One of them wants to make it rain whenever he pleases, and the other says he can write by lightning, and there is a bill now before Congress to give him $40,000 to use in stretching a wire from here to Baltimore for him to experiment with. The money will never be given him by my vote.’
“The first mentioned individual was Professor Epsy, who had been making meteorological experiments at Pittsburgh, and was trying to induce Congress to concern the government in what he was doing, and the other one was Professor Morse, of telegraph fame. The appropriation for Morse’s experiment was voted, the line from Washington to Baltimore built, and the first news transmitted over it was the nomination of James K. Polk by the Democratic National Convention of 1844.
“Among those who voted for the Morse appropriation in the House of Representatives was David Wallace, of Indiana, who represented the Indianapolis district. He had been Governor of the State, and was one of the most popular men of his day, but he could not survive, politically, his vote in favor of Morse’s experiment. He was opposed for re-election by William J. Brown, an unscrupulous demagogue, who, subsequently, in a celebrated contest for the Speakership, came within one vote of election.
"In their discussions before the people Brown charged Wallace with extravagance and wastefulness in voting away the people’s money for senseless experiments. He kept Wallace on the defensive, and compelled him to make repeated explanations, which weakened his cause every time it was done. Wallace was a man of fine presence, of pleasing address, and eloquent on the stump. Brown possessed none of these qualities, but he pressed his point of advantage in Wallace’s vote on the telegraph bill. In vain Wallace pleaded the cause of science, and argued the duty of the government in its encouragement.
"He was distanced in the race, and all other accounts of having voted aid to Prof. Morse for the construction of his experimental Baltimore and Washington telegraph line.
“Meeting one of his constituents after the election — one who had been his lifelong friend — Gov. Wallace expressed his astonishment at the result. His friend listened and replied:
“‘You needn’t wonder at it Davy. A man who would give the people’s money to be spent in trying to send letters along wires strung on poles, is not fit to be sent to Congress. I voted agin ye myself.’
“Although he lost his seat in Congress for his support of the Morse bill, Gov. Wallace always regarded his vote on that measure as the proudest set of his life, and frequently referred to it after years with very clear expressions of satisfaction. On the occasion of the celebration at Indianapolis of the first successful laying of the Atlantic cable, Gov. Wallace was the principal speaker, and his narration of his connection with the first practical efforts in telegraphy was received with surprise by that portion of his audience unacquainted with the circumstances. This was in 1858.
"In view of what had been accomplished in a period of fourteen years, men asked each other these questions: How was it possible in an enlightened age for demagoguery to triumph over statesmanship? — for ignorance to successfully throttle science in the political field and rebuke intelligence for its comprehension of an idea?”
The Enterprise
Jan. 1, 1891
A Gatling Gun
“Dr. Gatling, the gun inventor, was in Washington when Morse’s wire stretched a few miles out into the country and back again. The inventor of the telegraph had not then reached the discovery of the ground connection. He thought he must have a return wire to make a circuit. Morse had spent his own money, his wife’s money, and all he could get from relatives. He needed more, and he applied to Congress. 'An appropriation of $40,000 hung in the balance. It was in the hands of a committee of five. Two were favorable; two were opposed. The fifth was Congressman Wallace, of Indiana, father of Gen. Lew Wallace, Governor New Mexico about 1878.'
"The Hoosier statesman was absent when the deadlock occurred, but he returned and voted for the appropriation. Morse got the money and made telegraphing successful. But Wallace, by the act, dug his political grave. He went back to his district — the Richmond district, one of the strongest Whig Constituencies — and stood for re-election. The Democrats put up Bill Brown. Wallace and Brown stumped the district together, and wherever they spoke Brown would say :
“‘What do you think, fellow citizens, Mr. Wallace did in Congress? He voted $40,000 — yes, $40,000 of the people’s money — for a thing called the electro-magnetic telegraph. What Is that? What! It is a wire strung on poles stuck in the ground, they propose to send news over it. Here is Mr. Wallace. If you don’t believe he did that very thing ask him for yourselves.’
“And Wallace stood up like a man, said he voted for the money, and tried to explain why.
“Then the old Whigs shook their heads and said: ‘Wallace, we can’t vote for you if you are guilty of such a piece of folly as that. You ought to be put in a straitjacket.’
“The strong Whig district gave Bill Brown 15,000 majority because Wallace voted the money which gave the world telegraphy."
Lew Wallace, son of Gov. David Wallace was governor of New Mexico Territory from 1878 to 1881 and served in the Mexican-American War and the American Civil War.
Lew Wallace was also a writer, and his most famous novel was the historical adventure story, “Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ,” part of which he wrote while acting as governor of New Mexico during the days of the Lincoln County Wars.
