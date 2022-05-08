Sometimes, when doing research, certain newspapers just have so many interesting stories I want to share them all. This week’s stories are no exception, so today, instead of resisting the urge, I’m going to share with you three stories that I found to be interesting from the Las Cruces “Rio Grande Republican” newspaper dated Aug. 27, 1881.
I must warn you, next week will be no different, as there were so many great stories from this one edition. I found it hard to choose, so next week the main story will be about Roman Chiquito, a Mescalero chief, given from his own perspective. Hope you enjoy today’s stories.
Pioneer Cookery
“Prentice Milford says: In 1849, many thousands of men were precipitated upon the soil of California who were ignorant of the first principles of cooking and housekeeping. They were men whose mother or wives had always sewed on their buttons, baked their bread and made their beds. These, save an old sailor here and there, when left to shift for themselves went straight to domestic and culinary rack and ruin. The pioneer cooks were obliged to bake their own bread. Dreaded work but most of them made it. Usually in camp life their bread first took the form of flapjacks. Flapjacks and toasted bacon was perhaps the leading dish of '49.' (referring to the California Gold Rush of 1849.) In point of lightness the majority of these pioneer flapjacks might as well have been made of plaster Paris. Flapjacks and bacon did deadly work. (Vision editor: The miners did not recognize that the outbreaks of scurvy were due to a lack of vegetables and fruit in their diet.) They filled many an unmarked grave in the foothills. At Red Mountain Bar, on a ground in front of Thomason’s store, there are six of these unmarked graves in a row. Heavy flapjacks and bacon, excessive labor, insufficient covering during the chilly nights, very hot days, and working in ice cold water killed them all. The second in importance of the pioneer dishes of pioneer times was pork and beans. Thousands of men, many of whom are today in high repute and standing, cooked their own beans, and in cooking these beans committed the fundamental error of putting in the pork to boil at the same time with the beans, and then wondering why the beans did not soften. The beans, under these conditions, never did soften. The pork hardened their hearts. In 1851 or ’52 an important culinary rumor gradually spread throughout the mines from the lower confines of Mariposa to the upper ones of Siskiyou, to the effect that beans, to be properly cooked, should be soaked in water overnight, in which a trifle of saleratus (sodium bicarbonate) had been dissolved, and that no pork should be added until some fifteen or twenty minutes before the beans were thoroughly done. When the pork is cut in thin slices to the rind, in order that it might boil tender the quicker, should come on the stage and go into the pot, whereby the agreeable flavor of the pickled pig should impart itself and pervade the entire mass of leguminous product. This thereafter was always done, and hard beans ceased to be a source of culinary and digestive disturbance. In ’51 or ’52, canned provisions in quantities commenced arriving from the states, such as sardines, oysters, lobsters and meats. The present perfection of canned goods had not been attained, and the pioneers who attempted to luxuriate on these so-called delicacies in many cases came to grief.
"The pioneer cooking in California was a daily operation which tried men’s souls and bodies. They come home at night from their work, tired and wet from standing maybe all day in the ice cold water. There was often wood to cut and water to get from a distant spring, and the fire to kindle, and all the little ‘chores,’ to perform essential to the cooking of the humblest meal. These fell heavily on one’s strength, especially if living alone and there was soon developed a tendency to live each man in his own cabin, because males, like other couples, could not always agree. A fire, which refuses to burn at such a time, is worse trouble to the individual than a revolution in Europe. We were, in those days much troubled by our stoves — when stoves commenced coming. I lived once with an amateur cook and an old stove. The cook had an infirmity of temper and the stove was infirm all over. It was an old boardinghouse stove, long past its prime. It had seen the day when it could cook for fifty people. That is fifty people could be cooked for, on and in it by one skilled cook. But age had dimmed its faculties. It was not the stove it had been. It was subject to falling fits when it got hot — that is when its lower part was warmed, and consequently expanded by heat, and before the top was so warm and expanded at all, the lower portion being thus made wider temporarily than the upper, would yawn, and the entire top with its array of pots, pans and kettles, would fall into the blazing furnace underneath. The profanity at such times from its cook was fearful. His temper was about the worst I ever saw. Our little kitchen would blaze with cusses, while both of us meanwhile snatched out of the fire by means of pokers, shovel and pick handles, our hands wrapped in rags, the consuming remains of our meal. His rage used ultimately to concentrate itself on the little home-made pepper box — a yeast-powder box can — its top bored full of holes to shake pepper from, which shaken from an upper shelf by his thrashing about, used to be by him kicked from side to side and end to end of the kitchen and finally, with great difficulty out of the back door and into a chaparral bush, from whence I would bring it in after the storm was over.”
A Calico Ball
“There is to be a grande Baile de Indiana — calico ball — at the depot this evening, which will be attended by the creme de la creme of Las Cruces society. The ladies are expected to wear calico dresses and bring with them small pieces of their respected tunicos. These pieces, after being placed together and thoroughly mixed, are to be distributed amongst the gentlemen present. The latter will then be entitled to choose as partners for the dance the ladies wearing dresses to which the pieces they have drawn correspond respectively. Messrs. Nick Kennedy and Fred Lohman are the managers and it is expected to be a very enjoyable affair.”
The Result of Fast Driving
“A very serious accident happened to Mrs. Romero, wife of Manuel Romero, on Wednesday afternoon, on the Mesilla Road near the public school building. Mrs. Romero was riding out of town in Jesus Flores’ wagon, Flores himself being the driver. He was driving very rapidly and when he turned the corner near the school building the wagon tipped on one side throwing the lady out. She alighted on the back of her head sustaining injuries thought to be fatal. When the physician was called in she complained of numbness in her limbs and feet, which would indicate that the spinal column has been injured. She was otherwise seriously bruised. The breakneck speed to which horses are usually urged on the streets of Las Cruces is productive of just such accidents as this. The law prohibiting fast driving and fast riding on the public streets and highways, if there is such a law, should be enforced.”
Historian Janice Dunnahoo can be reached at jdunna@hotmail.com.