In just a couple more months, old Lincoln town will celebrate its Billy the Kid Pageant and Old Lincoln Days. I thought it would be fun and informative to share the history of the Lincoln County Wars from the perspective of a 1917 article from the newspaper edition of the Carrizozo Outlook.
As it often happens in these older articles, the spelling of names may not be as you would expect, but is shared precisely as written in this article. (Harrold is Horrell, Tungstel is Tunstall, McSwain is McSween, Scholan is Scholand.) I hope this will give you more insight into the true history and what happened in the Old West days in our own backyard of Lincoln.
Carrizozo Outlook
Carrizozo, Lincoln County, New Mexico
March 16, 1917
Lincoln County scene of exciting early day events
By Mrs. Benj. F. Nabours
(Albuquerque Herald)
“The historic old courthouse at the now peaceful little town of Lincoln, which is about 60 miles west of Roswell, is perhaps better known and more widely celebrated as the center of stirring events and bloody battles in the spot where more bad men lost their lives with their boots on than any other part of New Mexico.
“The first of these important events was the “Harrold War,” the principal scenes of which were enacted in or about Lincoln.
“It was in general a feud based upon hatred. The story of the war in brief is as follows: in 1873 a family of five brothers, by the name of Harrold, came from Lampasas County, Texas, bringing their families and stock with them, and settled down on the Ruidoso about 10 miles from Lincoln.
“One day, while on a trip to Lincoln, one of the boys, Ben, with two other white men got to drinking and brandishing their guns, which some Mexican deputies took away from them. This so angered the Harrolds that they procured more guns and in the fight which followed 3 Americans and 1 Mexican were killed. When Ben’s brothers heard of this, they came to Lincoln and tried to have the Mexicans prosecuted, but as the Mexicans had only done their duty, they failed in that way, so took out their revenge on them by killing every Mexican they met.
“The Mexicans gave back the same thing, and many murders were committed and finally the Harrold brothers returned to Texas, where they all met violent ends.
“Thus ended what was known as the Harrold war, but the ill feeling still slumbered for a period of about two years, when what was termed as the ‘Lincoln County War’ broke out afresh and between the years of 1875 and 1882, Lincoln County was probably the bloodiest spot in the United States, considering its population.
“Here it was that the bloody feud between the two parties of cattlemen began in the spring of 1876. The two parties were headed, one by John S. Chisum, whose attorney, Alex McSwain, was really the fighting head of this faction, and the other by Dolan and Riley. These two firms were bitter rivals to secure the contracts to furnish both cattle and other supplies to Fort Stanton, then a military post, now (1917) a government hospital for consumptives (tuberculosis), 9 miles southwest of Lincoln. Each of these factions accused the other of stealing the other’s cattle with which to furnish Fort Stanton with beef. Naturally the majority of the residents of the whole county were drawn to declare sides with one or the other. Numerous bad men were hired to do the gun work for these two factions.
“Following is a short extract from the 'History of New Mexico' which explains in brief the cause of the Lincoln County War. Alexander McSwain, who headed the faction of which Mr. Coe was a partisan, came to Lincoln about 1870, practiced law for several years and in 1873 established a partnership with John H. Tungstel in the mercantile, banking and ranch business at Lincoln, in the building now occupied by J.J. Jaffa & Co. McSwain also became attorney for John S. Chisum, the cattle king of the Pecos River, who, at this time had about 70,000 head of cattle on the range.
“‘Colonel Emil Fritz and Major L.G. Murphy had been post traders at Fort Stanton until the government turned out the traders and then about 1867 or ‘68 they came to Lincoln and continued their mercantile partnership in the building later used as a courthouse. While on a trip to Germany, Colonel Fritz died and a short time afterward, J.J. Dolan and John Riley succeeded to the firm of L.G. Murphy and Company, though Murphy remained in the firm as a silent partner.
“‘These two firms were bitter rivals for the contracts to supply the government posts with cattle and other supplies. The rivalry was carried on both above and below board and doubtless both sides resorted to questionable means of obtaining advantage, but it became rather generally understood that a great many of the cattle that were being turned in by the firm of Dolan & Riley were stolen cattle picked out from the brand herds then owned and run by John Chisum. The latter, with his attorney, McSwain, prosecuted a number of persons for the larceny of these cattle.
“‘This is thought to have been the entering wedge which separated the people of Lincoln County into two contending factions.
“‘About a year before the first act of hostility in the war McSwain, acting as attorney for Mrs. Scholan, sister of Colonel Emil Fritz, collected an insurance policy on the life of her deceased brother. McSwain, so it is alleged, had previously agreed with the sister to collect the policy at his own expense and was then to retain a certain portion of the proceeds.
“‘He went to New York at his own expense and compromised the case with the insurance company which had theretofore refused to pay a dollar. On his return he offered to turn over to Mrs. Scholan, as substantiated by several witnesses, the entire amount collected by him, less his percentage as attorney.
“‘Mrs. Scholan, acting under the advice of Murphy, Dolan and Riley, refused to accept this money and demanded the entire collection less the personal expenses. McSwain refused and Mrs. Scholan commenced legal action to recover the insurance money. In this suit an attachment was levied on the mercantile firm of Tunstall & McSwain and upon all the cattle on the ranch owned by Tungstel on the Felix river in Lincoln county.
“‘When the deputy sheriff and his posse arrived at the ranch to serve the writ they found there John H. Tungstel, Richard Brewer, his foreman and William H. Bonney, later famous as Billy the Kid. Mr. Coe states that the parties were friendly while at the ranch and then after levying the attachment on the cattle the deputy sheriff permitted Tungstel, Brewer, and Bonney to set off for town with all the ranch horses. When about twenty miles from the ranch the latter party discovered a bunch of turkeys in what is now known as Tungstel canyon and stopped to hunt them. While hunting the sheriff’s force came upon them. According to the statements of Brewer and Bonney, Tungstel rode toward the posse. Arriving within 15 or 20 feet they ordered him to throw up his hands, which he did, dropping his gun and everything, and they shot him while his hands were over his head.’”
To be continued.
Historian Janice Dunnahoo can be reached at jdunna@hotmail.com.