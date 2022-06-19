Today we will be continuing our story from last week about the Pecos Valley Stage Line that ran from Carlsbad to Roswell in the early 1890s. Terry R. Koenig wrote this story 30 years ago and recently shared it with me. Terry retired from the U.S. Navy in 1976, has a master’s degree from Western New Mexico University, and was the Artesia Historical Museum curator/director from 1983 to 1991.
I have added an interview about stage coach drivers taken from the November 1938 edition of the Artesia Advocate. This interview is of George Needham, one of the actual drivers of the Pecos Valley Stage Line, who drove the stage line from 1892-1894, and finally, rules for the stage coach passengers taken from the Omaha Herald in 1877.
A Pecos Valley Stage Line — part two
By Terry R. Koenig
“(Pat) Garrett and (Jim) Brent helped establish the Eddy to Roswell branch of the stage line, they didn’t stick with it too long. In April 1891, Garrett and Brent both left New Mexico and resettled in Uvalde, Texas.
“This left only Mendenhall to run the stage line. He seems to have retained his interest in the business at least until January 1893, when the Eddy Argus commented on the excellent meal his wife served at one of the stage stops. Yet on May 30, 1893, the Roswell Register noted that Barnett, Divine & Company were operating a new stage line between Roswell and Eddy, so it appears that by this time Mendenhall must have disposed of his interest to that newly formed enterprise.
“At about the time the two divisions of the stage were well established and running efficiently, a new railroad built them a fatal blow. The line was called the Pecos Valley and Northeast Railroad. It was designed to be built from the junction at Pecos, Texas, and run north to Eddy, New Mexico. From there, it would continue north to Roswell where it would swing northeast and tie in with the Southern Pacific at Amarillo, Texas.
“The first section of the Pecos Valley and northeast from Pecos, Texas to Eddy, New Mexico, was completed in January 1891. Once this line was in operation, it signaled an end to the southern branch of the stage line.
"The northern branch of the stage line continued to make its runs between Eddy and Roswell. But ever relentlessly, the twin steel ribbons of the alkali special cut their way north. In October 1894, amidst great jubilation and hullabaloo, the route was completed between Eddy and Roswell — the era of the stagecoach in the southern Pecos Valley had come to an end.
“For the founders of one of the swiftest stage lines in the West, little was ever noted of their accomplishment. Pat Garrett’s life came to a sudden end by a bullet in the back of the head in February 1908.
“Stephen Mendenhall passed away in 1911. His obituary does not mention that he was a founder of the stage line, but it does report that he had a big funeral — over 50 automobiles were present at his burial at Roswell South Park cemetery.
“Jim Brent was the last to go, and he hung on ’till long past the heyday of the stage coach. The Grim Reaper caught up with him in Silver City, New Mexico, in 1928. He was 81. His obituary noted that, he too, had a big funeral, that he had been a sheriff in old Lincoln County and had worked with Pat Garrett, but once again there was no mention of his involvement with the stage line.
“Progress, along with a few natural floods in the creation of Brantley Lake, have eradicated most of the remaining traces of the old stage line.
“But one tale persists to this day, centering (on) the Gilbert stage stop. Local laborers who toil in the nearby alfalfa fields refuse to take their noon respite in the shade of the few remaining pecan trees. About noon on certain days there is a strange and very loud rumbling noise that can be heard in the vicinity. It is loud enough and so totally unaccounted for that the workers just avoid the place altogether.
“Ah! Perchance it is still noon and the stage is thundering through an arch in the bodarks. Again, weary travelers alight from the coach and eagerly await an opportunity to partake of the steaming victuals being served up by a cook named ‘Fancie.’”
Artesia Advocate
Nov. 24, 1938
Old Pecos Valley Stagecoach Driver Found Easy Time, Roswell to Carlsbad, in 1890s
“It’s not every day nowadays that an old-time stagecoach driver drops into a modern newspaper office. In fact, it’s a rarity. But such was the experience the other day of The Advocate, when George Needham, who directed his horses over part of the old Chisum Trail, and the whole Pecos Valley from Roswell to Carlsbad, in the early 1890s, called to ‘pay up.’
“George — that’s what a fellow gets to calling Mr. Needham after about five minutes — had no idea when he called that he was potential ‘fodder’ for printers’ ink.
“In fact, he was somewhat reluctant to pose for the accompanying photograph, but the fact that he cracked a black snake over his horses those many years ago prompted a brace of staff members to stay with him.
"Mr. Needham, it was learned, drove the old mail hack from Roswell to Carlsbad, beginning in 1892 and winding up New Year's Day, 1894.
“He employed five changes of horses for the trip, using only a team of two at a time.
“His dinner station, ‘goin’ and comin’,' was at the old Stagman ranch that is now at the north edge of Artesia, the ranch house of which still stands. ‘At that time,’ George said, ‘that was all there was here; there was no town of Artesia. There was an old spring at the Stagman place, which still flows.’
"Mail was not the only thing Needham carried. He also was responsible for passengers and express.
“‘But,’ he was asked, ‘how about the Indians?’
“‘No Indian trouble,’ George said. But, he added, Old Seven Rivers, before he came to Eddy County from Coleman County, Texas, in 1891, was a ‘mighty rowdy place.’ A number of men, George admitted, were buried there with their boots on — before his advent.
“‘Yes,’ he said, ‘Seven Rivers was a rip-roaring town, the worst of its day. But, he added, that was in the old days, before I came.’
“‘Seven Rivers,’ he said, ‘was the finest community anyone ever came to — if a fellow minded his own business.’
“George’s brother came to Seven Rivers in 1886, five years before he arrived. ‘He,’ said George, ‘saw more of the Old West than I.’
“And George’s wife, the former Agnes Fanning, sister of John Fanning, came to Eddy County in 1879 at the age of six months. ‘Seven Rivers was Seven Rivers then,’ George said.
“To Mr. and Mrs. Needham were born eleven children, all of whom are living. Among them are Wes, at the Artesia gin the last eight years, and Willard Needham, who runs the Cottonwood gin. George himself is 67 years old, and with Mrs. Needham lives on Route 2, Roswell, today.
"Mr. Needham, while waiting for the photographer to snap the accompanying photograph — Bull Durham in his pocket, which doesn’t show, and all — was asked if he didn’t ever have any thrilling experiences.
"But it seems all was just work-a-day for George Needham. There was, however, he admitted, the time he carried $40,000 in cash on one trip, without the pouch being locked. ‘I sure caught it when I got there for not having a locked pouch,’ he said.
“‘What happened? What was your explanation?’ he was asked.
“‘I didn’t even know it,’ he replied. And he didn’t worry much about it, nor did he worry much about it the other day for — Just then the photographer snapped!”
Omaha Herald, 1877
Rules for Stagecoach Travelers
“If you follow these simple Rules for Stagecoach Travelers, it will ease your journey.
- The best seat inside a stagecoach is the one next to the driver … you will get less than half the bumps and jars than on any other seat. When any old ‘sly Eph,’ who traveled thousands of miles on coaches, offers through sympathy to exchange his back or middle seat with you, don’t do it.
- Never ride in cold weather with tight boots or shoes, nor close-fitting gloves. Bathe your feet before starting in cold weather, and wear loose overshoes and gloves two or three sizes too large.
- When the driver asks you to get off and walk, do it without grumbling. He will not request it unless absolutely necessary. If a team runs away, sit still and take your chances; if you jump, nine times out of ten you will be hurt.
- In very cold weather, abstain entirely from liquor while on the road; a man will freeze twice as quick while under its influence.
- Don’t growl at food stations; stage companies generally provide the best they can get. Don’t keep the stage waiting; many a virtuous man has lost his character by so doing.
- Don’t smoke a strong pipe inside, especially early in the morning. Spit on the leeward side of the coach. If you have anything to take in a bottle, pass it around; a man who drinks by himself in such a case is lost to all human feeling. Provide stimulants before starting; ranch whisky is not always nectar.
- Don’t swear, nor lop over on your neighbor when sleeping. Don’t ask how far it is to the next station until you get there.
- Never attempt to fire a gun or pistol while on the road, it may frighten the team; and the careless handling and cocking of the weapon makes nervous people nervous. Don’t discuss politics or religion, nor point out places on the road where horrible murders have been committed.
- Don’t linger too long at the pewter wash basin at the station. Don’t grease your hair before starting out or dust will stick there in sufficient quantities to make a respectable ‘tater’ patch. Tie a silk handkerchief around your neck to keep out dust and prevent sunburns. A little glycerin is good in case of chapped hands.
- Don’t imagine for a moment you are going on a picnic; expect annoyance, discomfort and some hardships. If you are disappointed, thank heaven.”
Historian Janice Dunnahoo