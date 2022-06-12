Following is a story shared with me by Terry Koenig. Terry is retired from the U.S. Navy, (1956-1976). He has a master's degree from Western New Mexico University, and he was the Artesia Historical Museum curator and director from 1983 to 1991. Terry has permitted me to share the following article with you today.
This account is factual. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did. Terry has done extensive research on the Pecos Valley Stage Line. The narrative will be two-part, ending next week with a 1938 interview of one of the actual stagecoach drivers.
According to Koenig, the following article was last published more than 30 years ago.
A Pecos Valley Stage Line
By Terry Koenig
“You could hear it comin’ — a dull rumblin’ in the distance. You could hear the whip a-poppin' and the driver shouting at the horses if you listened closely.
“Suddenly, bursting through a break in the bodark (Bois d’ arc) hedge row amidst a cloud of dust, the noon stage roared into the Gilbert Stage Stop.
"As the travelers tumbled out of the coach, they slapped at the alkaline crust that covered their clothes and stiff-leggedly lumbered inside for the noon meal!
“The meal fare often consisted of Mexican chili and beans, cornbread, dried apple pie, and coffee, a hearty New Mexican meal — hot and all prepared by Gilbert’s cook Alfonso B. Nuevo, known in these parts; as ‘Fancie.’ The steaming food was devoured by the passengers with relish for they knew it would be at least six hours until their next meal.
“Meanwhile, outside, Robert Gilbert set about changing the horses. ‘Uncle Bob,’ as he was commonly known, took about 30 minutes to complete this task. With a fresh team in the traces and the wayfarers with a full paunch, it was time to move out.
“The driver would cut loose with an ‘All aboard! Awwway!’ This shrill call caused the passengers to scramble on board. The stage would start moving forward, then lightly braked as it rolled down a slight embankment on the south side of the slow-moving Rio Peñasco river. As it started up the north bank, the driver would smartly crack his whip, causing the team to tug in their harness. The stage would pick up speed, heading north for the Sallie Robert homestead seven miles up the trail. (Sallie Robert was the former Sallie Chisum, niece of John Chisum.)
“A momentary stop was made at the Robert place to exchange the mail, then off again for Tar Lake and another change of horses. Later as the sun began to settle on the western horizon, the stage would reach its final destination — Roswell.
“This highly efficient and, for its day, rapid system of transportation enjoyed but a brief lifespan in the lower section of the Pecos Valley of New Mexico. Ironically, it was the railroad that brought about its creation and, at the same time, its final destruction.
“Establishment of the stage line came about in the early 1880s as a result of the Texas & Pacific railroad (Texas and Pacific Railway Company, known as T&P) which had pushed across the great expanse of Texas. As it moved west, small villages such as Pecos, Texas, cropped up along the way. From these hamlets, stage lines branched out to other frontier towns bringing them into contact with the railroad, which could furnish them with a most desirable service: regular mail!
“This is exactly what happened when the new town of Eddy (present day Carlsbad) was established in 1888. No sooner was the town founded than the residents cried out for a better mail service. Since they were just 90 miles from the newly constructed railroad town of Pecos, Texas, they wanted to benefit from their proximity to the new rail line. The government heard their demand, and shortly thereafter, a new mail contract was awarded.
“In the first part of 1890, a new stage line between Pecos, Texas, through Eddy and ending up north a few miles at the old settlement of Seven Rivers, was established. Besides just hauling the mail, passenger and freight service was offered. ‘One way’ passenger fair between Pecos and Eddy went for nine dollars, with freight rate set at $.04 a pound.
“The contract called for the coach to make the 90-mile trip between Pecos and Eddy six days a week. This was a grueling, dry, arduous trip over a poorly marked trail. The stage would leave Pecos in the morning and reach Eddy the following day — that is, if the driver didn’t get lost, which he was known to do, and also if the water didn’t rise in the Delaware or Black River.
“With a new mail terminus established just 85 miles away to their south, Roswell, experiencing sluggish mail service via Carthage on the west or from Fort Sumner to the northeast, now looked south in anticipation of improved mail service.
“When it became apparent that a new mail route from Roswell to Eddy would become a reality, three Roswell entrepreneurs wasted no time in making preparations to bid on what was usually a very lucrative mail contract. The three Roswellites were Stephen Mendenhall, an old hand in the livery business, and his two partners, who just happened to be ex-sheriffs. One was Pat Garrett, and the other was Jim Brent, both crusty ex-lawman of the old rip-snortin ’ Lincoln County.
“In June 1889, Stephen Mendenhall and Pat Garrett went into the livery business in Roswell, and within a few months, on the corner of Main and Second (Streets), they had built a livery barn about 73' x 32', which had an adjoining lot serving as a corral.
“Once set up in Roswell, Garrett, along with Jim Brent, traveled south to Eddy. Here they purchased four lots on Canal Street and built a brick livery barn, measuring 40' x 80'.
“As each new delivery barn was completed, they stocked each location with a supply of buggies, hacks, wagons and a good string of horses. As planned, they won the mail contract. The Mendenhall & Garrett stage line was in business!
“Of course, what was used on this newly created stage line was not a big nine-passenger Concord Stagecoach. Forget it! They used a smaller stage, one not equipped with a fine sophisticated suspension system like it’s big brother. These rigs went by a variety of names. Sometimes they were referred to as a hack, mud wagon, or a jerk water. Regardless of what they were called, from their names one can draw a conclusion as to their riding characteristics.
“For power, they often used just a two-horse team, but depending on the number of passengers, a four or six horse team could be employed. The teams were changed at stations that were spaced about 15 to 20 miles apart.
“North from Eddy, the first team was changed out at the Rock House in the slowly dying frontier town of Seven Rivers. Next stop was on the Peñasco. This was the Gilbert‘s Stage Stop. Here again a fresh change of horses was provided. Then on to the Sallie Robert homestead, which on occasion was used as a place to change horses and furnish meals, as well as a mail pick up.
“Further to the north, there was Tar Lake. In 1894 this station was moved east to Pilkey Springs (near present day Lake Arthur.) The route was relocated so it would be closer to the Pecos Valley railroad that was being built from Eddy to Roswell. The last change of horses was on the Rio Felix. Here again in 1894 the route was moved about 10 miles east to Jerry Caziers homestead (near present day Hagerman,) so it could follow the newly constructed rail line.
“Over the years, the stage line utilized a number of different locations that served as meal stops, mail pick-up points, or horse change stations. But regardless of their location, it was about 85 miles between Roswell and Eddy, and the stage literally scorched the prairie as it could make the entire run in slightly less than 10 hours.
“When the stage line first started operating between Roswell and Eddy, it made a round trip once a week. Business improved, and after about a year in existence, a coach would leave Eddy for Roswell at 7 in the morning on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The stage from Roswell to Eddy would arrive in Eddy about 8 in the evening on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
"Drivers on the line were a colorful lot. They included Ed Scoggin, George Needham, Red Brown, Larry Prentice, and for a while it appears that even the noted one-armed lawman of the Pecos Valley, Jesse Rascoe, drove one of the rigs."
To be continued.
Historian Janice Dunnahoo can be reached at jdunna@hotmail.com.