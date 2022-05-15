Following is a portion of a story of Roman Chiquito, a Mescalero Apache chief. He was peace-loving and tried everything to keep peace among his people and the U.S. Cavalry so they could live their lives in peace and harmony. I include this story, published in The Silver City Enterprise on May 8, 1891, to give a bit of the background of Roman so that you may better understand the second story.
The second story is a newspaper article in which Roman went public, making a statement to the Las Cruces Rio Grande Republican about untrue rumors and accusations against him in other newspapers. It was almost unheard of for an Apache to go forward and speak publicly. I hope you enjoy his story.
Roman Chiquito
The Romantic Story of a Mescalero Apache
Written Specially for The Enterprise
By Albert Fountain
“You ask me to tell you the story of Roman Chiquito; he is only a poor Mescalero Apache, but he is brave, honest and truthful ... I assure you, Roman Chiquito is very much of a gentleman.
“He is the grandson of ‘Cadette,’ the last great war chief of the Mescaleros and the nephew of ‘San Juan,’ the late great peace chief of that tribe. Cadette led five hundred Mescalero warriors on the war path; San Juan led them to cultivate the soil, live in houses and send their children to school.
“Roman Chiquito inherits the valor of his grandfather and the progressive ideas of his uncle. From his boyhood the voice and example of Roman Chiquito were always found on the side of peace; and when Victorio, sweeping down like a whirlwind on the unprotected settlements of southern New Mexico deluged our soil with the blood of three hundred slaughtered citizens, it was Roman Chiquito who rode day and night to warn the settlers in the vicinity of the White and Sacramento Mountains of their impending danger.
“When Victorio defeated Hatch and whipped the ninth cavalry at San Andreas, it was Roman Chiquito who tenderly nursed and cared for his friend. Captain Henry Carrol, of the Ninth Cavalry, when that gallant officer was shot through the body, a victim of Hatch’s ‘superior generalship.’ Hatch, finding himself outgeneraled and outfought at every point by the hostile chief, sought to regain his lost prestige by an unprovoked attack upon the then peaceable Mescaleros. He invited them to meet him in council at the Mescalero agency.
"Unsuspicious of danger they came; Hatch surrounded them with the ninth and tenth regiments of cavalry, and without warning opened fire upon the mass of men, women and children. Twenty-two Mescaleros, mostly women and children, were left dead; the remainder broke through the lines of soldiery and fled to the mountains threatening to take a bloody vengeance. It was then that Roman Chiquito accompanied the writer to the frenzied Mescaleros in their White Mountain fastness where they were preparing for a general massacre. Through his earnest persuasions they were induced to abstain from war, return to the agency and rely upon the good faith of the government to redress their wrongs; a hope, it is perhaps needless to say, that was never realized.
“Roman Chiquito felt keenly the wrong inflicted upon his tribe. They in turn, blamed him for misleading them with false hopes. He became dissatisfied and resolved to sever his tribal connection. At his request a petition was prepared to the secretary of the interior praying that he might be given a small piece of land with a decently furnished cabin upon it and a wagon and team. He said if this were done, he would work and earn his own living ...
"His petition, favorably endorsed by his many friends, including such men as the late Judge Bristol, was granted by the secretary and the then agent of the Mescaleros was directed to carry Roman’s wishes into effect.
"It was never done, the agent interposed every obstacle, and when Roman, through his white friends, remonstrated the agent gave as an excuse that ‘Roman Chiquito was a promising young man and that his spiritual welfare demanded that he should not be removed from the christianizing influences surrounding him on the reservation!’
“Thoroughly disheartened, Roman Chiquito removed with his family to Three Rivers, still on the reservation, but thirty miles from the agency; here he set up his tent, opened a farm and endeavored to earn his own living.
"His family beside himself, consisted of a younger brother named Carpio who was subject to spells of violent insanity, and two sisters. The younger of these, a beautiful girl named 'Bonita,' was the belle of the Mescalero tribe.
“Roman and his family were soon on terms of friendly intimacy with his neighbors at Three Rivers, one of these Mr. Patrick Coglan, a stock raiser, had in his employ as chief herder a Mexican named Nicolas Acosta, who was a warm friend of Roman and his family and frequent visitor to Roman’s tent.”
Las Cruces Rio Grande Republican
August 27, 1881
Roman Chiquito Talks
The Head Chief of the Three Rivers Band of Mescalero Apaches Makes a Statement
“A party of five Mescalero Apaches, among whom were some important men of the tribe, arrived in town on Thursday morning. They belong to the Indian Police force and were acting as an escort to an agency wagon which was sent in for the personal effects of ‘Agent Llewellyn.’ The party consisted of San Juan War Chief: Roman Chiquito, Sub Chief and head of the Three Rivers Band: Peso, Sub Chief: Charlie, Tuju Doeljada (Running Water) and Jose Carrillo, the interpreter. During the day they called at the RIO GRANDE REPUBLICAN office and Chief Roman Chiquito asked to be allowed to make a statement for publication in answer to a remark made upon him by some of the Territorial papers. The following is the statement as interpreted by Jose Carrillo, the interpreter:
“‘I am Roman Chiquito, a chief of the Mescalero Apaches, I am living with my band of one hundred and thirty persons at Three Rivers on the Mescalero Reservation, I am the same Roman Chiquito who has recently been charged by the newspapers with being out on the warpath, the charge made against me is not true. Mr. Patrick Coghlan, and Don Carlos Armijo, who are my neighbors at Three Rivers, and all citizens living on and in the vicinity of the Reservation will testify that there is not a word of truth in the charge, and they will also testify that I have always been a good friend of the government and to the whites.
"I and my people are engaged in farming at Three Rivers; we have a good crop of corn, which we planted and cultivated ourselves without any assistance, we have made acequias and opened up farms, we have been engaged in this work at the time bad men charged us with being out on the war path.
“At the very time, it was charged against me that I was out on the war path robbing and murdering, I was with Captain Cusick of the 9th Cavalry guiding him and his company through the Reservation. Captain Cusick and Captain Henry Carrol of the 9th Cavalry are my friends, they have known me for many years. They will testify that I am not and never have been an enemy of the whites, and that I have always opposed robbery and murder.
"It is very wrong to tell such lies about me while I am doing all in my power to preserve peace and prevent depredations upon the citizens; when General Hatch came to the reservation last year and demanded the horses and arms of the Mescaleros, I was the first to deliver up my arms and horses, and to advise the other Indians to follow my example; when the Indians at the reservation were fired upon by the soldiers and fled to the mountains, I with my band remained, and afterwards went out and assisted in bringing back those who fled on that occasion.
“It is true that the Mescaleros have been dissatisfied with their agent for more than a year past, but the government has given us another agent with him we are satisfied and there is now no trouble whatever on the reservation, all the Mescaleros that were there one year ago are there now. I assert this to be the truth that the murders are now being committed by Indians but are not done by Mescaleros. We are all at work raising our crops and none of our people are off the reservation.
"Let the blame be put where it belongs, on the Hot Springs Indians under Nané who is doing all this mischief, and not upon us who are innocent. Nantzillu, San Juan, Gorgonio, Muchacho Grande, myself and all other chiefs of the tribe are and have been on the Reservation ever since the war with Victorio commenced, and we have not gone away. For the truth of the statement I refer to Dr. Blazer who lives at the agency and to any of the citizens who live on or near the Reservation. I wish you would publish what I say in your paper so that all the people may know that I am not guilty of the charges made against me in the newspapers.’”
Historian Janice Dunnahoo can be reached at jdunna@hotmail.com.