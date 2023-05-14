Was our county named after the wrong Chaves?
Part 1
I recently received an email from a young friend and author from Australia named James Mills. James has written a popular book, "Billy the Kid: El Bandido Simpático," and is doing research for another book.
James also contacted a mutual friend Lynda Sánchez from Lincoln, New Mexico. Lynda is an author, scholar, retired professor and knowledgeable in New Mexico history. James contacted us because, during his research, he had come across a couple of articles stating that our county was named after (José) Filipe Chaves (1834-1905), not José Francisco Chaves (1833-1904). Since then, we have had many discussions about this and have yet to find solid conclusive evidence. Research is ongoing.
I thought it would be fun to share with you today a few of the articles I have found on both Francisco and Filipe Chaves, who, incidentally it turns out, are first cousins. It is also interesting to note both were very influential men; both were involved in politics, and both were revered and simultaneously despised. Also, both were 71 years of age at the time of their death. It would be easy to confuse them. I will keep you posted about any development in the research, but for now, I hope you enjoy some of the information I have garnered to date.
Vision Editor: Most of the following newspaper clippings are excerpts without headlines or writers mentioned.
Albuquerque Morning Democrat and Albuquerque Morning Journal
Feb. 24, 1889
The legislature has done a graceful thing and paid a deserved tribute to one of the grandest men in New Mexico, honorable Felipe Chaves, in naming the new county of Lincoln County after him. A slight sketch of his life may not be amiss in view of the honor conferred upon him which was un-sought:
Felipe Chaves was born in Padillas, near Albuquerque, 47 years ago. He was finely educated in the colleges of Old Mexico, and by his thorough business qualities became one of the millionaires of the territory. He is one of the most genial and hospitable of caballeros, and his beautiful home at Belen is the scene of endless hospitality. He is a strong advocate of free schools, and is liberal in all his views, progressive in all his methods, irreproachable in character, both public and private, and generous to a fault. The legislature did a graceful act, and for this the people of Valencia and Bernalillo should forget some of their misdeeds and return them thanks.
Albuquerque Sun Journal
Feb. 24, 1889
When the act creating Chaves county out of Lincoln became a law the legislature received credit for three good measures. They are “Perea’s Pet” finance act. Chaves county named in honor of Hon. Filipe Chaves of Belen, and Hon. Pedro’s motion to adjourn to the 4th of March.
Santa Fe Daily New Mexican
Oct. 29, 1890
The New Mexican nominates Col. J. Francisco Chaves for president of the constitutional convention. We heartily second his nomination, as he is in every way fitted for the position.
Alamogordo News
June 26, 1924
Don Mariano was the father of the late Col. J. Francisco Chaves, who served as Lieutenant-Colonel of Kit Carson’s regiment during the Civil War, and afterwards he was for many times president of the senate of New Mexico. Chaves County was named for him.
Las Vegas Daily Optic
Jan. 31, 1889
VICE PRESIDENT’S CHAMBER, WASHINGTON, D. C., January 25, 1889
Hon. J. Francisco Chaves, President of Council, Santa Fe, N.M.
Sir: I have the honor to acknowledge receipt of the authenticated copy of the joint memorial of the legislative assembly of the Territory of New Mexico, praying for admission into the union of states, which I will present to the Senate and have referred to the committee on Territories for consideration.
Respectfully yours,
(John) J. Ingalls,
President of the Senate
The Las Vegas Weekly Optic and Stock Grower
Sept. 16, 1899
The monumental chapel which is being erected at Belen by Felipe Chaves in memory of his beloved wife who died in January last, is assuming shape rapidly, and will be completed in about three months. The contract was awarded to Angelo Dutillio & Co., contractors and builders of Albuquerque, and they have a large force employed. The building material has been secured from various quarters of the globe, and consist principally of white marble, red stone and granite. Three statues, representing faith, hope, and charity, have been ordered from the marble works at Carrera, Italy, and upon their arrival will be placed in the chapel. The structure is 17 x 25‘ in-ground and represents an expenditure of a little more than $12,000.
To be continued.
Historian Janice Dunnahoo can be reached at jdunna@hotmail.com.