A man as mean as he knew how to be — Billy the Kid’s cohort Tom Pickett
In their quest to put markers on all the graves of the participants of the Lincoln County War, the latest grave to be marked by the Billy the Kid Historical Coalition — which is backed by Wild West Historical Association — is that of Tom Pickett.
Like many in those days, Tom Pickett rode on both sides of the law. He served as a U.S. Deputy Marshall, a Texas Ranger, a prison guard, a policeman, an assistant city marshal at White Oaks and even tried his hand at boxing. He was also a gambler, a cattle thief and — a murderer. Tom worked and spent time with Billy the Kid and cohort Charlie Bowdrie on the Yerby Ranch outside of Fort Sumner. He was later apprehended by Pat Garrett and his deputies in a shootout at Stinking Spring along with Billy the Kid and his gang.
Below are a few abbreviated newspaper clips from Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Nevada. These clippings will give you some insight into his life. I will then share the information about the marking of his grave. I hope you enjoy it.
The Las Vegas Gazette
Las Vegas, New Mexico
Dec. 31, 1880
Pent-up Pickett
Tom Pickett, who was captured with “the Kid’s” party has been trying ever since he was left alone in the Vegas jail to secure his release. He made a brave effort on Wednesday to raise bail but was unsuccessful. The authorities here stated that they could not hold him any longer as there were no charges against him in San Miguel County. Pickett made another effort yesterday to secure his release on bail and would undoubtedly have succeeded had it not been for the timely appearance of a Lincoln County man. Yesterday it was about decided to release him on $300 bail, but Deputy U.S. Marshal Bell appeared before Justice Morrison and made a protest. The fact is that Pickett was turned over to the authorities here by Pat Garrett for safekeeping. No receipt was taken from the officers at the jail and they are obliged to keep him until Garrett asks to have him delivered up again. As soon as Garrett can arrange his affairs in Santa Fe, he will return for him and Tom will be taken to Lincoln County. There are numerous charges against Pickett in Lincoln County for stealing horses and other stock and quite a number of warrants are out against him, nearly all of which it is stated will hold, ensuring him a long term of imprisonment. In conversation with a gentleman from the country in which Pickett has been depredating, he said: “Pickett is as bad as any of the gang; the only difference between him and the rest is that he hasn’t the brains of the others. He is as mean as he knows how to be.”
The Las Vegas Gazette
Las Vegas, New Mexico
June 22, 1881
Tom Pickett, formerly policeman on the east side, who is in jail awaiting trial for several offenses, has turned pugilist (professional boxer). But Tom cannot be much of a fighter, as he has been whipped in every round. He first tackled Mariano, a man considerably under his size, but was badly worsted. His next man was Murphy, the accused murderer, who is kept chained. Murphy succeeded in beating Pickett pretty roughly, although the odds were against him.
Albuquerque Evening Democrat
Albuquerque, New Mexico
May 2, 1884
Marshall Featherton and Deputy Monroe of Socorro are deserving the commendation of the citizens of that place for their vigilance and enforcing the law against carrying concealed weapons. Monday evening they disarmed Ben Dodge, and Tom Pickett, cowboys, who were assessed ten dollars and costs by Judge Kelly yesterday morning.
Daily Arizona Silver Belt
Globe, Arizona
Jan. 31, 1885
Shooting At Thomas
A special dispatch to the BELT from Camp Thomas states that Thomas Pickett was shot by Frank Tarbell, a gambler, in McMurren’s saloon, Sunday night about 8 o’clock. It seems that both parties were drunk and some words passed between them, when Tarbell drew his pistol and fired at Pickett, the ball disabling his arm. A second shot struck one of Pickett’s ribs and passed through his body, causing an ugly wound. Tarbell made his escape.
A later dispatch says that Pickett’s condition is somewhat improved, and the physician in attendance is of the opinion that he will recover. His hand is very badly shattered. Nothing has been heard of Tarbell since he left Sunday night. A party is in pursuit and chances are he will be captured.
Prescott Weekly Journal Miner
Prescott, Arizona
March 19, 1919
Seriously Injured
The local lodge of Elks has been advised of a serious accident to overtake Thomas Pickett, of Reno Nevada, in which amputation of the right leg above the knee has been decided upon to save his life. No particulars were given, but the wound is presumed to have been received in handling a gun that was discharged. Mr. Pickett for many years made his home in Arizona, and was formerly employed at the Palace in the city, leaving here about seven years ago, for Carson, Nevada, where he was warden of the state penitentiary. His brother was a candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor of that state, but was beaten by a close margin.
Tom’s Pickett’s grave has now been marked
By Janice Dunnahoo
Due to the efforts of the Billy the Kid Historical Coalition, the grave of a known associate of Billy the Kid has finally been marked with a permanent headstone.
Tom Pickett was born in Wize County, Texas, leading a life that reflected the wild and untamed nature of the American Southwest.
Tom Pickett led a colorful life that reflected the wild and untamed nature of the American Southwest.
He settled down in Winslow, Arizona, where he died on May 14, 1934, at age 76.
Due to the generous support of donors to The Billy the Kid Historical Coalition, Tom Pickett’s grave and legacy, have now been permanently marked.
Thank you to Josh Slatten, President of The Billy the Kid Historical Coalition, for his contribution of photos and information for this article.
Historian Janice Dunnahoo can be reached at jdunna@hotmail.com.