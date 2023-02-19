Pioneers of the Pecos Valley
The following are the sweet memories of Mrs. Mary E. Hudson, a daughter of M.V. Corn, one of the early settlers of the Pecos Valley. Mary tells of how her family first came to this area, what it was like, and how the trees, farming, cattle and sheep ranching first started here. Many descendants of the Corn family still live in this area today.
This story felt very close to me, as my husband's great-grandfather, S.B. Owens, bought the farm that M.V. Corn first built — the one by Lover’s Lane — and she shares how Lover's Lane came to be. This farm was where my husband's grandmother grew up.
I hope you enjoy this bit of history of our town, as told by one who lived it.
Roswell Daily Record
March 21, 1928
EARLY DAY WOMAN IN PECOS VALLEY TELLS OF PEOPLE AND THINGS OF 50 YEARS AGO, TWO BUILDINGS HERE
TRAVELED ACROSS THE PLAINS FROM TEXAS IN COVERED WAGONS AND SETTLED EAST OF ROSWELL, HELPED TO PLANT CROPS AND TREES IN THE GRASSY PLAINS.
The Record has received the following account of early days in the Pecos Valley from one of the early pioneers of those days and deems it of interest to our readers. (Daily Record 1928: By Mrs. Mary E. Hudson)
This is the story the daughter of one of the pioneer settlers of the Pecos Valley tells of the long move in wagons from Kerrville, Kerr County, Texas, to Roswell, forty-nine years ago, and how the town was at that time.
I was the oldest of a family of seven children at that time, and my half brother Jim Hampton, six years my senior. My parents started to Salt River, Arizona, after an uncle and some neighbors had persuaded us and sent back glowing accounts of the rich farming lands which were to be had for homesteading, for all that wished to make their homes there. So my parents decided to make the long move, together with an aunt and her family, W.L. Holliman, and my uncle Lafayette Nichols, Lou Spencer and several others started to cross the Staked Plains on a long and perilous journey, … . But we children, who had never been as much is twenty miles from home, thought it would be great to make a long trip to another state or territory, as Arizona and New Mexico were both territories at that time.
My father M.V. Corn and the other man appointed a boss for the herd of cattle and horses, and we made the trip across the Staked Plains without any trouble. Then for weeks we traveled up the muddy Pecos River until we reached Seven Rivers, New Mexico, and as there was thousands of acres of land here, and water for irrigation, they decided to leave the cattle and the women and the children here with some of the young men to look out for them and for the men to go on farther west and look at the country before we should settle down, as the country was very wild with only a very few settlers or ranches.
So they went on to Roswell, Lincoln and as far west as the Ruidoso, and then returned to Seven Rivers for their families, and all decided to settle at a point six miles east of Roswell, which has since been called “The Farms.”
I will not try to describe the hardships of that cold winter while in camp on South Spring River, while the men were building their dam and irrigating ditch, but it was finished in time to put in the crops in the Spring, and all built sod houses for shelter, until they could raise a crop. And such bountiful crops as they were we had never seen, but there being no timber for building purposes was a great … (handicap.)
The town of Roswell at that time was composed of a store and a post office in one building and a hotel. They were owned and managed by Captain J.C. Lea, who has been justly called the “Father of Roswell.”
There was at that time no school at or near Roswell and the first school was built on the edge of The Farms nearest town, so that the children of Roswell by riding on horseback might attend.
When my father’s party settled there, there was one other ditch on the west side of South Spring river. It was called Pumpkin Row ditch and the other was known as the Texas ditch. On this Pumpkin Row ditch were two of the Miller brothers, William and Hugh Miller, both well-known pioneer settlers, and J.M. Miller, another brother of them had left and gone to Colorado until the Lincoln County war which was raging then between the cattleman of the country should be over. Then he returned soon after we settled there and brought with him all their men and their children who are so well known throughout the country that there is no need of me trying to more than mention them and Pat Garrett, that is noted for running down and capturing the last of the band of notorious outlaws that were led by Billy the Kid. This was accomplished while he was sheriff of Lincoln County.
The supplies for the store at Roswell had to be freighted in wagons from Las Vegas, some 200 miles, and the roads were very rough and in places very sandy, which made the hauling of supplies very difficult. So my father purchased a grist mill and had it installed at the mouth of Spring River. He ground both wheat and corn for bread for himself and some of the neighbors, until G.F. Blashek came and put in a first class mill near Roswell on North Spring River.
A.J. Ballard was one of the old settlers and Judge Frank Lea, a brother of Captain Lea, did much toward the upbuilding of the town. The three Chisum brothers, John, Jim, and Pitser, the proprietors and owners of the famous Chisum Ranch, were there several years before the country began to settle up and there was a host of cowboys working for them, and after the country began to settle up they were very good to the boys and gave them many fine dances and fine free suppers, and everyone was invited, both far and near, and Uncle John and his other two brothers enjoyed themselves as much as the boys and younger people did.
My father’s place is the farm that joins what is known as Lovers Lane, on the east side and I assisted him when we took the cottonwood sticks, some twenty four inches long and stuck them in the wet soil along the ditch, and the gigantic trees that form this lane have been topped, many of them cut away to make room and to use for fuel.
There were many other people (that) came to the Pecos Valley after my father’s party had blazed the way. Some engaged in farming and others in stock raising.
My mother did not live but a short time to enjoy the new home in the Pecos Valley and during her life here there was another son born to my parents, who was the only one of my mother’s children born in New Mexico. Since then my father was married to Miss Julia McVicker, a niece of J.M. and William and Hugh Miller, and I don’t suppose there is another of the old settlers that has ever done as much in the way of building up the population of the valley as my father has, as there is eight of his sons of my half brothers and three sisters and most of both families have lived and one is still living in Roswell or vicinity, and the most of them or all of them are sheep men.
I am living in the western part of the state now and have not visited the Pecos Valley for some fourteen years, but at that time there was a great difference in that valley, which had been transformed from a vast plain of grass and mesquite bush and herds of cattle and sheep and antelope, to beautiful homes and pretty towns, and to me at least, Roswell is the most beautiful town in the state, or at least of the ones I have seen.
Historian Janice Dunnahoo can be reached at jdunna@hotmail.com.