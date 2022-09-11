Remembering Walker Air Force Base
I remember the days of Walker Air Force Base, of all the air traffic flying over Roswell, of the big bombers warming up their engines which could be heard all over town — those were the days.
Here is a brief overview of some of the history of the base: it had seven concrete runways and nine auxiliary landing fields for overflow and touch-and-go traffic. It was first activated on Sept. 20, 1941 to train third phase aviation cadets in twin-engine aircrafts.
On Nov. 6 of 1945 the 509th Composite Group relocated to Roswell from it’s wartime base on Tinian, and was assigned to Strategic Air Command (SAC) on March 21, 1946. Initial squadrons that were assigned to the 509th were: 393 Bombardment Squadron, 715th Bombardment Squadron, and the 830th Bombardment Squadron.
All runways at the base were 5 feet deep in solid concrete, to accommodate the heavy bombers and air traffic. (More information can be found at wafbmuseum.org.)
The article below, printed in the Roswell Daily Record on Feb. 12, 1957, tells of the Walker Air Base kitchen that was designed to prepare all "in-flight" meals for these military planes. Have you ever even thought of that? Roswell was the second largest city in the state with a booming economy in those years before the base was closed. Our base was a fantastic place, which brought many jobs to our economy.
I will end this article with a "rest of the story" bit of a surprise about T-Sgt. Nova S. Guynes. I hope you enjoy it.
Walker’s ‘In-Flight Kitchen’ Keeps Stomachs ‘Purring’ Aloft
“Napoleon’s famous remark ‘an army marches on its stomach’ can easily be translated into ‘an airman flies on his stomach,’ for today’s Air Force. While it is common knowledge that crews in SAC (Strategic Air Command) aircraft receive superior meals while in flight, comparatively few people are familiar with just where these appetizing morsels come from.
“Feeding crews thousands of feet in the air is the job of Walker Air Force Base’s In-Flight Kitchen, a spotless flightline building filled with the latest freezing and refrigeration devices.
“In-Flight Kitchen NCOIC, T-Sgt. Nova S. Guynes, is the key member of the 10-man staff who work in unique blue-trimmed white uniforms at Walker’s food flight factory. Sergeant Guynes has been at the base In-Flight Kitchen since May of 1950, and there is a good reason for his extended tour.
“During the seven-odd years of his leadership, the kitchen has never failed to get an ‘outstanding’ rating from the 15th Air Force inspecting teams. That’s the equivalent of chalking up a 110 in a test where the best possible score is 100. This unprecedented record stems from cleanliness that has to be seen to be appreciated and a varied choice of meals that includes 29 separate menus.
“10 MENUS
“There are 10 individual precooked frozen menus, full course meals that are ready to go when heated, other menus take in such delicacies as bite-size pieces of luscious filet mignon and New York cut steak, and Southern fried chicken. The steak is reserved for crews of streaking jet aircraft, as a special “cold plate” lunch.
“In addition to the main course, the steak meal consists of bread, butter, jam, salt and pepper, carrots and celery, a candy bar, one delicious apple, chewing gum, 2 half pints of milk, cookies, and cigarettes.
“Other menu combinations take in such things as fried chicken and roast beef sandwiches, a ‘beverage lunch’ which is the equivalent of breakfast, six sandwich box type lunches, and 10 ‘high F-7’ meals made up of food packets that make a mockery of the outdated K-rations so familiar to GIs in past conflicts.
“Just peek into the huge freezer compartments and open some of the goods inside which would make the most indifferent food connoisseur lick his chops.
“The blue trimmed uniforms sported by kitchen personnel include their section name scripted on their shirts. The trim on the whites and their entire caps were supplied by Sergeant Guynes’ wife, Luisa; and add a distinctive touch to the kitchen’s atmosphere.
To be continued.
