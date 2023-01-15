Between winter and spring
Can you believe that January is already half over?
The following article by Dan Storm is one to which many of us can relate. I remember my grandmother saying that if we had a nice warm day in the winter, it was a "weather breeder," and cold weather would be sure to follow.
Dan wrote many articles that were published in the Ruidoso News under "Silver Lining." These articles were always fun, upbeat and informative, with a certain amount of tradition, folklore and colloquialisms. The following article is a perfect example of the way Dan thought and expressed himself. I hope you enjoy it.
Vision editor's note: The following newspaper article is reprinted exactly as it was published at the time.
Ruidoso News
Feb. 22, 1957
The Silver Lining
By Daniel A. Storm
February
Have you ever felt that if you could get through February, you could make it the rest of the way? Maybe it is because we have the feeling that with February past, the winter is over — although spring doesn’t really begin ’till March the 20th. Here we are already talking about spring, right in the middle of the winter.
This month can’t seem to make up its mind whether it wants to belong to spring or winter. One day a little band of ducks will be flying north in the fair weather and the next day you will see them against the ruddy evening sky overhead flying in “V” formation headed south stretched out in full speed with a flock of snow birds not far behind.
On a warm, sunny day a family of six or seven Blue Birds will be playing and singing in the air just above the cedar tops and the next day they will be hidden sheltered deep in the thick boughs of the Cedars while the snowflakes are swirling ’round.
Mr. Groundhog, The Little Weatherman
It seems to be up to the month of February to decide whether the winter is going to be over with soon or stretch on with cold weather and snow and sleet and winds lasting half way up into March. In this month, the sun plays a now you see me, now you don’t joke on the bewildered little Groundhog. The Groundhog, sometimes called a Woodchuck, or Wee Jack, or Marmot and I don’t know what all, comes out on February second every year to have a look around at the upper world. It is his job to let us know whether winter will be over in three weeks or in six weeks. He is a little short roly-poly guy near bout the size of a rabbit only a heap shorter in the arms and legs.
When the little Groundhog comes up out of his warm snug little house rubbing his eyes after his long winter sleep, he blinks a time or two, and then he looks around, still batting his eyes a heap, him being used to the not such strong light of his winter dug-out.
He shies away from too bright a sunshine right at first; and on top of this he’s afeared of his own shadow. So it is a cloudy blustery or snowy day, he will stay out — gather a little wood or muddle around in the snow a while, knowing that spring isn’t too far around the corner.
On the other hand, if it is a bright and pretty day, Little Groundie will see his shadow and this will give him quite a scare so that he will make a dive for his main living room and stay there — for he knows spring is a fur spell off yet — six more weeks.
So better watch out for these pretty days. Liable to be brewing up some weather.
Father Washington And Honest Abe
In this month too, are the birthdays of two of our most honored and beloved.
George Washington, Father of Our Country. “First in War, first in peace, and first in the hearts of his Countrymen.”
And Abraham Lincoln, with his great kind heart, who gave to our country and to the world. “That last full measure of Devotion,” and took away the curse of slavery from this land that all men should be forever free.
There are things for me to remember in February.
Valentine’s Day
And what could be nicer than St. Valentine’s Day. In the snowy land where I was born and spent my early childhood, mother showed us how to cut out heart — shaped Valentines, color them and paint little messages on them. We sent these to everybody we could think of.
So you see, February, though it is the shortest month, often times seems the longest. And though often times we want to rush it by and get it out of the way so winter will be over and spring here once more — yet when we stop and realize it, February is a beloved month and we should enjoy each day.
