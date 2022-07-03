Historical Anecdotes

Did Goddard's rockets attract visitors from outer space?
With the 75th anniversary of the “UFO incident” upon us, I thought it would be fun this week to showcase something similar that also put Roswell on the map, just a little before 1947: the scientific work in rocketry of Robert H. Goddard.
One hypothesis about the “UFO” is that something might have attracted the “little green men” to this area. Was it the initial testing of the atomic bomb at the Trinity site? Maybe the “extra-terrestrials” already had us on the map? Who knows? With that same idea in mind, could the work and initial testing of Goddard’s rockets a few years earlier have been the first events to draw their attention to this area?
Following are some articles describing Goddard’s work and experiments, which started about 91 years ago, right here in the Pecos Valley. The first article is only a segment of his speech. Whether or not you are a believer, we all can agree that Goddard’s work was incredible.
Roswell Daily Record
Aug. 14, 1930
Dr. Goddard Is Guest Of Rotary Club Here Today
Explains To Rotarians Plans To Obtain Information Many Miles Above Earth
“Dr. Goddard pointed out at the opening of his address that he had selected Roswell for the purpose of these experiments because of the excellence of the climate, absence of storm areas, and because the clear, dry atmosphere particularly fitted his needs.
“Dr. Goddard explained to the Rotarians only what has been said before on the subject. By means of rockets driven to high altitudes by gas, he expects to develop a means of getting information concerning altitudes from 25 to 250 miles above the earth. Dr. Goddard feels that interplanetary communication by means of large rockets is not impossible. …”
Alamogordo News
July 16, 1931
Experiment to Send Giant Rocket Several Hundred Miles Into the Air
“Professor Goddard, experimenting at Roswell, hopes to send rocket up with its instruments to record various phenomena; parachute to bring instruments back to earth.
“Washington, D.C., July 13 — A giant rocket that is expected to explore space several hundred miles above the earth, many times as high as Professor Auguste Piccard rose in his balloon, is being perfected in New Mexico under auspices of three scientific institutions.
“Professor Robert H. Goddard is experimenting with the rocket at Roswell, New Mexico.
“His experiments so far have met with ‘gratifying success,’ says Dr. Charles G. Abbott, secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, which is backing Goddard’s work with the Carnegie Institution of Washington, and the Simon Guggenheim estate.
“To Reach New Heights
“The rocket, if it lives up to its expectations, will penetrate regions of the upper atmosphere which mankind has not yet been able to explore, Dr. Abbott explains.
“Small balloons with instruments attached cannot rise much over 100,000 feet, or about 20 miles. There is nothing to prevent the rocket, he says, from rising to many times this level.
“The rocket will be driven by a continuous discharge of enormous force from its tail much as a Fourth of July rocket is propelled.
“Force Is Continuous
“The discharge is produced by hydrocarbons such as gasoline burning in liquid oxygen. The combustion chamber will need only thin walls, whereas thicker walls are necessary for rockets driven by a series of explosions. The thin walls permit a desirable reduction in weight.
“A parachute attachment, designed to unfold automatically when the rocket reaches the limit of it’s climb is expected to float the space projectile gently back to earth without damage to its delicate instruments. No humans will ride into the upper space on board the rocket, Dr. Abbott says, but it will carry automatic instruments, similar to those taken aloft by Professor Piccard.
“These will record temperature, pressure, composition and electrical properties at heights never before reached.
“May Observe Cosmic Rays
“Possibly the mysterious and powerful cosmic rays, which were observed by Professor Piccard, also may be measured by instruments on the rocket, Dr. Abbott says. These measurements may help locate the source of the rays and reveal how much of their force is absorbed by their passage through the atmosphere before they reach the earth.
“The rocket may also be used to expose spectrographs to the sun’s rays far out beyond the layer of ozone that is known to cut off the most interesting ultraviolet radiation from the sun.
“These records may tell more about the chemicals of which the sun is composed, the nature of its radiation and how this affects life on earth.”
Clovis News-Journal
Oct. 3, 1936
$20,000 Given To Finish Rocket Experiments At Roswell
Worcester, Mass., Oct. 3 (AP)
“Controlled rockets darting 25 miles into space with scientific recording instruments are the next year’s goal of Prof. Robert H. Goddard, head of Clark University’s physics department.
“Dr. Wallace W. Atwood, president of the university, said today the third grant from the Guggenheim Foundation announced in New York would permit Prof. Goddard to continue his New Mexico stratosphere experiments until next September.
“Declaring completion of a phase of the experiments was in sight with the announcement of the grant. Dr. Atwood said Goddard was engaged at present in perfecting devices to stabilize and control rockets during their flight.
“Within another year the professor expects to have perfected both the propelling apparatus and the flight control equipment to permit the transport of scientific recording instruments to a height of 25 miles.
“From 1914 to 1929, Prof. Goddard experimented with smokeless powder as a propellant for his rockets. These experiments were carried on while he was a physics instructor at Clark, then assistant professor and associate professor, and finally as head of the department.
“While not belittling the ultimate possibilities of rockets in transportation, Goddard steadfastly has explained his efforts were directed solely toward perfecting rocket propelling and stabilizing equipment that will carry a projectile farther into the stratosphere than man can ascend. He never has encouraged suggestions of possible flights to the moon.
“One of his most spectacular launchings was in 1929 when police ambulances and airplanes hurried to an Auburn, Mass., farm in the belief a catastrophe had occurred. Professor Goddard calmly explained he merely had set off one of his rockets.
“Unable thereafter to work with freedom, he went to Fort Devins and then to the deserts of New Mexico.”
Clovis News-Journal
June 2, 1938
‘Chute Is Developed to Land World’s First Practical Rocket Near Roswell
“By Howard W. Blakeslee (Associated Press Science Editor)
“ROSWELL, N.M., June 2-1938
“A new art in parachuting has been developed near here to bring safely back to earth the great sounding rocket of Professor Robert H. Goddard of Clark University.
“This is the world’s first parachute practical rocket motor aircraft. Its builder today revealed some of the details of his unique work which has been quietly underway here for several years.
“The early rocket ships usually destroyed themselves by falling to earth after they had ascended a mile or more. This new “ship” comes down gently with a parachute. But before this could be accomplished the rules about parachute strength had to be revised. The Goddard rocket is 18 feet long, about a foot in diameter, made of aluminum painted black, and capped with a shining conical head. It weighs only 84 pounds after it’s flaming oxygen-gasoline tail, which drives it up, is exhausted. At this point the cap opens and two parachutes come out. A small one carries meteorological instruments sent up with the rocket.
“The large parachute with a spread of 10 feet is for the rocket’s descent. The pressure valve releases the parachutes at the proper moment. But the speeds which this pioneer rocket ship has developed run up to 100 miles an hour. They make it difficult to operate a light parachute as the rocket slows down.
“At first the shroud lines holding the edges of the parachute were silk chords, each able to support 100 pounds. There were 10 of these giving 1,000 pounds pulling strength to hold the weight of 84 pounds. The lines had to be strengthened until each would hold 400 pounds, or a total strain of two tons.
“Thus equipped, the rocket thereupon broke a 1/8 inch steel cable which was attached to the lines. After this had been remedied, it broke a ring of iron 1/2 inch thick holding the cable to the rocket. This iron ring was a standard part used for tractors to pull heavy loads.
“Flights are made about once a month in a deserted, saucer-shaped valley about 15 miles from Roswell. Between tests, the rocket spends its time in a shop set up by Dr. Goddard and operated by four assistants close to his residence just outside of Roswell.
“The first objective is to solve the practical principles of rocket ship flight.
In the present rocket, Dr. Goddard has a reliable motor which can be used repeatedly. He has been able to make experiments that indicate it will be practical to send rocket ships to heights far exceeding balloons. They will ascend to the interesting regions where meteors burn, and where the sun’s radiation exists in forms unknown at the earth’s surface.
“Dr. Goddard has perfected means of sending scientific instruments up with the rocket and landing them safely. He has been working on this problem 24 years. The new parachute illustrates the mechanical difficulties of each step.
“‘The principles of rocket flight,’ Dr. Goddard said, ‘have been thoroughly worked out. But even the smallest problem of practical design requires months of experimenting.’
“His work here is supported by the Daniel and Florence Guggenheim Foundation, New York. Clark University, at Worcester, Mass., where he is head of the physics and mathematics departments, has given him leave of absence.”
Historian Janice Dunnahoo can be reached at jdunna@hotmail.com.