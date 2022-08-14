Historical Anecdotes

The caption reads, "Roswell Towers, Inc., Directors — Directors of Roswell Towers, Inc., corporation owning the Roswell Petroleum building available the day the photo was taken ... left to right: Benjamin B. Ginsberg, president; Bill Armstrong, director; Ernest A. Hanson, director; Reed Mulkey, director; Louis M. Prager, secretary-treasurer; and Robert O. Anderson, director. Ross L. Malone, vice president was out of Roswell the day the picture was taken." — Roswell Daily Record, April 8, 1956.