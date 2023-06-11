First industrial plants in Roswell
Following is a Federal Writer's Project about the first grist mill in Roswell, which was built and operated by George F. Blashek. Georgia Redfield wrote about it. Georgia was a contributing columnist for the Roswell Daily Record and the El Paso Times. I grew up not far from Blashek's Mill, though it had not been in operation for many years before that time.
This mill was located on the southwest corner of College and Atkinson streets. It sat off the road with many old buildings, which I wish could have been preserved. There is a mobile home park in that area now.
The story of the Blashek family is much more heart-wrenching and compelling than the details Georgia provides in her article. However, she may have needed to be more limited in the facts she could state for the Federal Writer's Project.
I will include those in next week's article for “the rest of the story.” For now, I hope you enjoy Georgia's report.
Vision Editor: The Federal Writer’s Project that hired Redfield was under the agency of Works Progress Administration (WPA), Arts Programs, Work Relief Programs. Redfield started the project in 1936 and finished in 1940. The following article is reprinted exactly as it was sent in at the time.
George F. Blashek
Established First Industrial Plants in Roswell
A Grist Mill in 1882
And Ice plant in 1906
By Georgia Redfield
U.S. Projects Administration
Federal Writers Project
Mr. George F. Blashek and his family came to New Mexico and settled in Las Vegas in 1880, where he was engaged for two years in a mill at that place.
He moved to Roswell in 1882 and established the first industrial plant — a grist mill for use of the town and adjacent community.
At the time of the coming of Mr. Blashek to this section of New Mexico, there was one store and post office, and a residence used for a hotel, both owned by Captain J. C. Lea, a blacksmith shop which was established by Rufus Dunnahoo in 1881 and a meat market open by Patrick H. Boone in 1881. Some farms have been opened up and good crops of wheat and corn furnished grain for the grinding the first years after the establishment of the grist mill.
Captain Joseph C. Lea, who owned all of the land of the town as far north as what is now East College Boulevard, deeded to Mr. Blashek forty acres to be used for a mill site, on the north side of North Spring River, at what is now the corner of East College Boulevard and Atkinson Avenue.
After the establishment of the grist mill, Mr. Blashek filed on an eighty acre homestead tract joining the mill site land on the north (Redfield: now the north side of East College Boulevard) and extending as far west as the Santa Fe Railroad tracks, which is the southeast quarter, Section 28, Township ten, Range 24 East.
On some of this land roses now bloom around the doorway of Frank and Pat Blashek (Redfield: sons of Mr. and Mrs. Blashek) that were planted and carefully tended by them because of having been brought to Roswell in a covered wagon, by their friends the Chisum family in 1877.
Mrs. Blashek, who was a typical pioneer wife and mother, bravely overcame many obstacles and hardships of the new western country. She made a home for her family, planted and cultivated her flowers and her vegetable garden, raised chickens and turkeys, and was never too tired to dress her seven children and take them to church services and Sunday School on Sundays. She died on Easter Sunday, March 26, 1899.
An ice plant was established and operated by Mr. Blashek in connection with his grist mill from the year 1906 until the summer of 1919.
In 1891 or 1892, the first planing mill in Roswell was also established by Mr. Blashek on land near the grist mill.
Mr. George H. Blashek was born in Austria and came to America with his parents when a young child. He was married at La Crosse, Wisconsin in 1878, his wife’s given name being Anna, family name unknown. After his marriage, he was engaged for two years farming on a farm a few miles west of St. Louis, Missouri, from which place he moved to New Mexico in 1880.
Mr. and Mrs. Blashek were the parents of seven sons: Frank, Clay, Ernest, Robert, Patrick, Victor and Fred. Of the seven only two, Frank and Pat, are living at the present time.
Mr. Blashek was active in performance of his work of the grist mill until the time of his death January 17, 1932, at 86 years of age.
His assistance in mechanical and engineering work was valuable to many early settlers in constructing intricate parts of machinery and farm implements. His ability to construct devices used in mill work, and other industrial establishments, was handed down to both of Mr. Blashek’s sons, Frank and Pat, who are always ready to help a neighbor in adjustment of parts of engines and other machinery out of repair in their neighborhood.
They are highly respected and valued as friends and helpful neighbors in the community in which they live ... .
