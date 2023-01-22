The story of Rufus Henry Dunnahoo
Rufus Henry Dunnahoo moved to this area between 1879 and 1880. He was the forefather of many families in this area, including the Dunnahoos, Chewnings, Whelans and DeBordes. Dunnahoo was the first blacksmith in this area. Dunnahoo and his offspring have left us with many volumes of family history, pictures, memorabilia and stories.
The following is an interview he gave Georgia Redfield in 1937, but to my knowledge, it was never published. I believe it may have been an interview Georgia gave for "The Old Settlers Society," as I could not find any newspaper articles. There were no questions by Georgia Redfield on this page, only the answers Dunnahoo gave and his reminiscing. The titles of some of the paragraphs were Georgia's notes. I wanted to share this piece because it provides a window into life in this area in the late 1800s. I hope you enjoy it.
Rufus H. Dunnahoo, Roswell's First Blacksmith
My parents were B.P. and Katherine Atkinson Dunnahoo. I am 88 years old and was born in Mississippi on Washington's birthday – February 22, 1849.
I live here with my daughter Sally Chewning and her husband, Henry Chewning.
This house we're living in was the old home of Captain Jason W. James and his family. They lived here from 1893–94.
Capt. Jason W. James was an artillery commander in the Confederate Army during the Civil War. He served a lot of the time under Capt. J.C. Lea, who he followed out here after the war.
After the Institute opened, Captain James provided rifles and ammunition to make practice possible. He took advantage of this opportunity to teach the cadets the lessons of military preparedness and good citizenship.
That is Pat Garrett's old home up the road a couple of hundred yards east of us. Our family has a picture of Pat Garrett and John W. Poe, taken about the same time as when Pat Garrett killed Billy the Kid in 1881. Pat was a good friend, and so was Billy.
I left San Antonio, Texas, in a two-horse-covered wagon and arrived in New Mexico in July 1880.
Judge Asbury C. Rogers, the first school teacher in this district, was one of the men who came with our outfit.
At Pecos, Texas, we struck a caravan of immigrants with 16 covered wagons and a bunch of cattle. My brother-in-law George Danner and I went over from our camp near them and talked with them. They were quarreling and complaining. They were discouraged because the grazing for the cattle was all burned up because of long drouth. The cattle had gotten weak and poor from a lack of water and food. They wanted to turn back.
I made the immigrants a proposition, and they took me up to bring their stock to Seven Rivers. I got through with them all right.
Blacksmith Shop in Seven Rivers
I opened a blacksmith shop in Seven Rivers. While our family was living there, seven wagons of us and our friends from Seven Rivers were going to Las Vegas. When we got to the Hondo River – right at Roswell's south entrance — we found the river was up, and there wasn't any bridge.
Helped by Captain Joseph C. Lea
Captain Joseph C. Lea and Buck Quice came to us on horseback. Captain Lea said he had some vigas (large beams-Georgia Redfield), and he would give us some to make a crossing. He brought us three. We cut some little underbrush, put across the vigas, and managed to cross. When we returned from Las Vegas, the river was down, but our bridge was still there.
Captain Lea strengthened it and kept it up for three years, for there was lots of traveling through here at that time to Silver City and White Oaks during the gold seekers rush during the seventies and early eighties.
Played the Violin at John Chisum's Home, Christmas night, 1880
I was a musician and played for all the first dances and parties given in this part of the country. In 1880 I played the violin, and Will Lumbly played the banjo for the Christmas party at the John Chisum Ranch at South Springs, six miles south of Roswell.
Miss Sallie Chisum and John Chisum liked having young people come for holiday parties. Their house was a big eight or nine-room adobe built around a patio. There was a fine dining room and a table long enough to seat all the settlers in this district at that time. Everybody was welcome at the Chisum Ranch and had good times there. Round dances – the old-time waltz – and quadrilles, or square dances, were danced in those days.
In 1881 I opened a blacksmith shop in Roswell, right where the Green Lantern is now on the corner of Fourth and Main Street(s).
When I moved to Roswell, Captain and Mrs. Lea had a boy named Wildy and a girl named Eleanor. My wife and I had three children — a boy George and two girls, Ruth and Maude.
My daughter, Mrs. Henry Chewning, the one I live with, was born after we moved to Roswell. We named her Sally for Captain Lea's wife, Sally Wildy Lea.
Oldest "Old Settler”
Since Jim Miller died two years ago(,) I am the oldest old-timer here. He was two years older than I was. We were good friends — sorter like brothers. I don't think either of us had an enemy. I miss him. He was a good man.
Given by Rufus H. Dunnahoo, 3-16-37
