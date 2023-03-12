Lions, cowboy songs and other news, part 1
While researching, I often find interesting news tidbits and notices in old newspapers. Sometimes these tidbits make me smile or even laugh; sometimes, they are sad, and sometimes they leave me with a question about what they mean. Who knew that Billy the Kid had a dog named Kid? These articles most certainly give you a glimpse into the news of the day when our country was young, and the West was wild! So I thought this week it would be fun to share with you some of the things I run across all the time. Since the title of this column is "Historical Anecdotes," following news tidbits certainly fit that description. I hope you enjoy the news and notes from over 100 years ago.
Sierra County Advocate
Aug. 7, 1891
LORDSBURG
From the Liberal
There is a band of mountain lions around Gold Hill which have been living off the livestock there. There have been several killed near the goat ranch by poison. The other night one tackled a colt belonging to C.S. Kellum, but the old mare made a vigorous fight for it and managed to drive the lion off, ... the colt and the mare were both wounded but not seriously. If any hunter wants some big game, here is a chance for him to get a shot.
— Last Saturday night, just before the eastbound passenger train reached Lordsburg, the bell was pulled and the engineer stopped the train. The conductor was told by a young man who was aboard that he and a friend got on the blind baggage of the West bound train to ride West. Just after the train pulled out of the station, they went to climb up on top of the car when his friend slipped and fell off, and he wanted to stop and get him. The train pulled into town and an engine was sent out to find the man. He was picked up near the whistling post and brought in. Neither of the men had money. Doctor Simpson examined the man and found him to be suffering from a broken arm, fractured skull and a contused brain. A purse was made up to provide for the wounded man, and his partner nursed him. In the man’s pocket was a note saying his name was Ed Scanlon and giving the address of friends near Chicago requesting a telegram be sent (to) them if anything happened to him. A telegram was sent and answers came saying friends were on their way here to care for him. The young man was well dressed, and seems to be well-connected in Chicago, and why he was tramping around the country is not known. He has been unconscious since the accident.
— The editor of this paper is authorized to state that there is a gentleman here who will wrestle any man in camp for $50 a side in either of the following styles: Collar and elbow, Cornish style, side or back holds.
— On Sunday Mrs. Tom Luke came up from Silver (Janice Dunnahoo: Silver City) and made such a show of herself that Constable Lawrence found it necessary to put her in the cooler until she cooled off and concluded to behave herself. From her actions while here, she is certainly a daisy.
— On August 21 will take place the first Reunion of the Old Settlers on the McMillan crossing on the Silver City and Cooney Road, 32 miles from Silver and 8 miles from the White House. There will be a barbecue, speaking, and all the essentials which go to make up an affair of this kind. Judge Fielder will be orator of the day.
— The family of George D. Jones (was) poisoned Wednesday by eating canned salmon. Immediately after supper, Mr. Jones came down to his office and was then taken sick. After a little while, word was sent down from the residence that all the family (was) sick when Mr. Jones went for Drs. Stevens and Kennon. The doctors worked with the family all night and on the following morning, pronounced them out of danger. For a time it was thought that some of them could not recover.
— A cattle raiser from New Mexico has been telling the St. Louis Globe Democrat how cowboys prevent stampedes of cattle when they see the well-known signs of such an event by singing to them, which immediately pacifies them and they all lie down quietly. Those who have had the pleasure of hearing cowboys sing will readily understand why the cows lie down — because the music makes them want to die. — Saint Paul Pioneer Press.
Sierra County Advocate
Feb. 17, 1893
A report comes from Texas that a San Antonio man has been experimenting with the mesquite bean as a substitution for coffee, and finds it equal to the best Java. A long story has been printed regarding his alleged discovery, and to the effect that a company has been organized to put the mesquite bean on the market. The mesquite grows wild in Mexico, also in parts of Southern California, New Mexico, and Arizona. There may be “millions in it,” and yet it is likely that coffee will hold its own for a while yet.
Lincoln Golden Era
Dec. 31, 1885
Christmas Decorations
Decorated Eggs for Christmas Trees
Select smooth, perfect eggs, and make a small hole the size of a pea at the large end, and a smaller one at the other end. A needle is the best to make holes. Put the end with the small hole to your mouth and blow steadily until the egg is all blown out of the shell. Wash through two waters and stand in the sun to dry. Next take pink ribbon, one third inch wide and three inches long, glue the ends of the ribbon on the end of the egg having the large hole, so the center will form along loop to hold it by, and the ends will cover the hole.
Or another way is to put narrow ribbons through the egg and tie in the center. Now get out your palette board, fine brushes and colors. First dip each brush in turpentine, and use plenty of megilph with the colors. Paint roses, daisies, and violets on each. I never paint but one spray on each egg. Do not put the paints on smooth, but raise the petals of the roses and blossoms, shading nicely. I have painted four dozen, no two of them alike; some have birds, and one large egg shows two cunning chickens outside of an old coop. The shells being empty are much stronger and easier to handle, besides lasting for years. The brown eggs are pretty painted in violets or wild roses.