Was our county named after the wrong Chaves?
Part 2
Last week, I shared with you the information I received by email from a young friend and author from Australia named James Mills. James has written a popular book, "Billy the Kid: El Bandido Simpático," and is doing research for another book.
James also contacted a mutual friend, historian and author Lynda Sánchez from Lincoln, New Mexico. James contacted us because, during his research, he had come across a couple of articles stating that our county was named after (José) Filipe Chaves (1834-1905), not José Francisco Chaves (1833-1904). Since then, we have had many discussions about this and have yet to find solid conclusive evidence. Research is ongoing.
Today, I share two other articles I have found on both Francisco and Filipe Chaves, who, incidentally it turns out, are first cousins. It is also interesting to note both were very influential men; both were involved in politics, and both were revered and simultaneously despised. Also, both were 71 years of age at the time of their death. It would be easy to confuse them. I will keep you posted about any development in the research, but for now, I hope you enjoy some of the information I have garnered to date.
Vision Editor: Most of the following newspaper clippings are excerpts without headlines or writers mentioned.
Clayton Enterprise
April 21, 1905
Death of Felipe Chaves
An Albuquerque dispatch of April 11 says: Filipe Chaves, grandson of Francisco Xavier Chaves, first governor of New Mexico, under the Mexican regime, and son of Jose Chaves, one of the early territorial governors under the United States, died early this morning at his home in Belen, age 71 years. He was rated one of the wealthiest men in the West, and was probably the wealthiest Mexican citizen of this territory.
Filipe Chaves was eccentric, his charities were on a magnificent scale, yet he lived for years the life of a recluse surrounded by his musical instruments, and attended by a single servant in his immense home in Belen, a village just south of Albuquerque. Chaves was especially fond of the piano and kept in his library six pianos fitted out with mechanical piano players which he kept constantly in operation. He has taken no part in public life of late years, but formerly exerted considerable power in New Mexico politics.
His fortune is estimated at from 1 to 2 million. There is but one son, Jose Chaves of New York and two daughters, Mrs. V.M. Baca of Denver, and Miss Manuelita Chaves of Colorado Springs, who will inherit the fortune.
Iowa County Democrat
Mineral Point Wisconsin
Dec. 1, 1904
AGED SOLON SLAIN IN COLD BLOOD
COL.J. FRANCISICO CHAVES OF NEW MEXICO KILLED
A POLITICAL MURDER
Victim Was President of the Senate in the Territory and formerly in Congress. One of the Most Influential Men in the Entire Commonwealth
Albuquerque, N.M., Nov. 28 — Colonel J. Francisco Chaves, former delegate in Congress from New Mexico, president of the New Mexico senate and one of the foremost politicians of the territory, was assassinated while he sat at supper in Pinos Wells, a sheep ranch supply station 100 miles north east of Albuquerque, in the center of the Estancia plains.
Colonel Chaves had gone to the range with Louis Rauer to buy sheep, and being unable to finish his business in return to the railroad, went to the home of Juan F. Salas for the night. At 7 o’clock a shot was fired through the window, the bullet striking Colonel Chaves at the base of the brain and killing him instantly.
The accepted theory is that Colonel Chaves was killed by political enemies, as a result of a bitter factional fight for the election of county officers in Torrance County, which was created recently by the legislature. Colonel Chaves was re-elected to the senate and his entire ticket carried the county against an independent Republican ticket. Much bitterness resulted from the contest. Another theory is that he was killed by cattle wrestlers, whom he had been active in running down.
Colonel Chaves is a grandson of Francisco Xavier Chavez, first governor of New Mexico under the Republicans. He was born in 1833 and cross the plains to St. Louis, where he received his education. Returning to New Mexico in 1851, he led the campaign against the Navajos, in which he was repeatedly wounded.
During this period he was elected a member of the legislature, where he stayed until his election to Congress. In 1861, Lincoln appointed him major in the regiment of which Kit Carson was colonel, and which served in the defense of Fort Union at the battle of Val Verde.
After serving a term in congress Colonel Chaves was returned to the New Mexico senate and elected President, a position he had held continuously. Although 71 years old, he still was one of the most powerful forces in New Mexico politics.
At the time of his death he was engaged in writing a history of New Mexico from the Spanish occupation, under the patronage of the New Mexico legislature. The body will be taken to Santa Fe, where the funeral will be held.
Historian Janice Dunnahoo can be reached at jdunna@hotmail.com.