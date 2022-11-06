Billy the Kid and Jesse James met in New Mexico?
Part 1
For many decades, there have been rumors of Billy the Kid and Jesse James being friends or acquaintances. Much interest has derived from this subject over the years, and many historians have dispelled and argued over that idea, saying there was no proof of it, that it was just hearsay.
I recently ran across an article on the memoirs of Dr. Henry F. Hoyt, a well-respected pioneer doctor in New Mexico, claiming that it was indeed a fact that Billy and Jesse knew each other and were friends.
For those who love to read about the Old West and the famous gunfighters, no matter which side of the law they were on, it is always exciting to find new details.
I shared this information with Roy Young, the editor of the Journal of the Wild West History Association, and a friend. Roy had not seen the article I shared with him but had other verification of Dr. Hoyt’s alleged knowledge. Roy had written about this and permitted me to share all or part of his article. I will share the section of the article I found and a portion — due to the length — of Roy’s research here with you today.
I hope you enjoy it.
Vision Editor: The following newspaper article is reprinted exactly as it was published at the time. Billy the Kid is mentioned as “Bonney,” one of the names that Billy the Kid used during his time in Lincoln County.
The Deming Headlight
March 21, 1930
“Near Las Vegas was a famous hot springs (Vision editor: According to the University of New Mexico Digital Repository, the name of the place was Las Vegas Hot Springs. It featured "a grouping of 20 to 30 thermal springs.") and a hotel, noted throughout the country for its dinners. Sundays always drew a big crowd there.
“Writes Hoyt:
“I rode out one Sunday and found at a corner table the only vacant seat in the room. Glancing at the three guests already there, I was perfectly amazed to recognize the one on my left as Billy the Kid, urbane and smiling as ever. We shook hands, but neither mentioned a name.
“We were chatting away of old times in Texas as if we were a couple of cowboy friends, when the man on Bonney’s left made a comment on something he said. Whereupon Bonney said, ‘Hoyt, meet my friend Mr. Howard from Tennessee.’
“The fourth man had nearly finished his meal when I sat down, and soon retired. — Mr. Howard had noticeable characteristics. He had, piercing steely blue eyes with a peculiar blink, and the tip of a finger on his left hand was missing. I mentally classed him as a railroad man. He proved to be congenial, was a good talker, had evidently traveled quite a bit, and the meal passed pleasantly. After dinner we separated and Billy, taking me to his room, gave me, after pledging me to secrecy, one of the surprises of my life. Mr. Howard was no other man than the bandit and train robber, Jesse James. I was skeptical but Billy soon convinced me it was true.
“Some other unwritten history which Dr. Hoyt reveals for the first time in his book in recording this incident is the fact that Jesse James made Billy the Kid an offer to join forces. But Billy had no desire to engage in bank or train robbery — cattle rustling and horse stealing being his favorite diversion. More than that, joining forces with the Missouri outlaw would take him away from the “magnet at Fort Sumner” (The Deming Headlight: his Mexican sweetheart) and for these two reasons he turned down Jesse James’ offer. It requires a vivid imagination indeed to visualize the possible results if those two redoubtable outlaws had joined forces!”
Did Jesse James Meet Billy the Kid in Las Vegas?
By Roy Young
Journal of the Wild West History Association Editor
An interesting account of activity at Scott Moore's Adobe Hotel was reported in the Las Vegas Daily Optic on Dec. 8, 1879: "Jesse James was a guest at the Las Vegas Hot Springs from July 26th to 29th. Of course it was not generally known." By some accounts, Billy the Kid and Jesse James played cards at the Adobe Hotel on Sunday, Dec. 29; a few accounts include Doc Holliday in the game. There seems to be little actual evidence attached to the "Billy meets Jesse and/or Doc" stories and may be nothing more than legend, though it is believed "The Kid,” who was arrested in Las Vegas for running an illegal gambling game, was, indeed, Billy Bonney —Billy the Kid.
Some Jesse James historians doubt and some believe that Jesse did spend three days in Las Vegas. Jesse's own half-brother, John T. Samuels believed the two outlaws met in Las Vegas. But, questions must be answered. For one, how might James have traveled to New Mexico without being noticed and reported to law officers? By railroad is the ready answer. The first train to arrive in Las Vegas pulled into the new depot on April 4, 1879. The Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad advertised a direct trip from Kansas City to Las Vegas via "The Great Transcontinental Line." At the time, this was the end of the tracks. The way and means did exist in 1879. James historian, Ted Yeatman, states in his seminal book on Frank and Jesse James:
“In the summer of 1879, Jesse very likely made a trip west of the Mississippi that took him as far as the railhead of the New Santa Fe line at Las Vegas in northern New Mexico. He probably was investigating the prospects in New Mexico Territory, either to relocate there and escape creditors, as he attempted to ‘go straight,’ or to operate in the areas with a new gang.”
Yeatman then goes into a multiple page statement of his reasoning why a meeting of Jesse James and Billy the Kid was an actuality.
In addition to the Optic mention on Dec. 8, both Dr. Henry Franklin Hoyt and New Mexico Governor Miguel A. Otero wrote autobiographies in which they mention Jesse being at the Adobe Hotel. Hoyt, then an itinerant physician, was working as a bartender at the Exchange Hotel in Las Vegas. He had known Billy since 1878 in Tascosa, Texas where he purchased from Billy a sorrel horse, named "Dandy Dick." That Billy was in and out of Las Vegas is known to be confirmed by only Hoyt and Otero. Billy, readily recognizable to many … , would easily have had access to the Adobe Hotel and its fine dining as well as the nearby hot springs; he feared no confrontation or further arrest.
Hoyt recorded in his 1929 autobiography that he had gone to the Adobe Hotel on a Sunday for dinner and happened upon Billy the Kid eating a meal in the dining room with a man who was introduced to him as "Mr. Howard from Tennessee." Today, it is well known that Jesse James used the alias Thomas Howard and that he had been living for several years in Tennessee. Hoyt was later told that Mr. Howard was in Las Vegas to visit his old friends Mr. and Mrs. W. Scott Moore as he was a friend of Scott Moore when Moore lived in Missouri. However, this is not true as Moore is never known to have lived in Missouri, his closest residence being in his youth and young manhood in Linn County, Kansas, where he married Minerva "Minnie" Williams on Feb. 3, 1872. Does Hoyt's questionable mention of a James/Moore friendship negate the possibility that Jesse James was at the Adobe in July 1879? No, it only says that more research needs to be conducted.
To be continued.
Historian Janice Dunnahoo can be reached at jdunna@hotmail.com.