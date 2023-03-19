Lions, cowboy songs and other news, part 2
Today, we continue with some of the interesting news tidbits and notices I found in old newspapers. Sometimes these tidbits make me smile or even laugh; sometimes, they are sad, and sometimes they leave me with a question about what they mean. Who knew that Billy the Kid had a dog named Kid? These articles most certainly give you a glimpse into the news of the day when our country was young, and the West was wild! I hope you enjoy the news and notes from over 100 years ago.
Lincoln County Leader
July 11, 1885
From the Cleveland Leader
A story of Clay and Adams
It recalls to my mind a very funny story I heard in a party of Congressmen last night, retailing a repartee which (Henry) Clay made at a dinner table in response to a joke upon him attempted by John Quincy Adams. “It was” said the Congressman, “at a dinner given to the American Commissioners after the conclusion of the treaty. Henry Clay told me the story himself. He was sitting in the seat of honor at the right of the head of the table, and immediately opposite him was sitting John Quincy Adams. Mr. Adams seldom made a joke, and when he arose and spoke as follows about Mr. Clay, there was no man in the party more astonished than Clay. Said Mr. Adams, ‘We have at last finished the business which called us to the convention, and I’m glad of it. Not that our relations have not been pleasant, but I think it is high time that my friend Mr. Clay should depart. I think it to the interest of himself and family that he should go at once. Because gentlemen, at the hotel at which we both stop there is a serving maid, young, rosy and fair to look upon. The fair girl was met by Mr. Clay this morning just in the hall outside my room, and I distinctly heard him offer her a five-franc piece for a single kiss from her cherry lips. Like a good girl she scorned him, tore herself from his embracing arms, and ran down the hall."
The assault was so unexpected Clay blushed to his temples, and was for a moment at a loss for reply. As John Quincy Adams was closing, however, he noted the well known weakness of Mr. Adam’s eyes which at all times were full of water, and kept him constantly busy mopping up tears. While the attention of the table of diplomats was so directed at Mr. Clay he pulled out his handkerchief and wiped his eyes with a significant imitation of Mr. Adams gesture. He then slowly rose and said, as he looked up and down the table, and finally fixed his wonderful orbs on Mr. Adam’s face; “What the gentleman opposite me has said is all true. It is true that the girl was very beautiful. And it is true that her lips were very tempting to me. The story that my failure to pick the cherries is also true as far as it goes, but the whole of the story has not been told. I did offer the maiden 5 francs for a kiss, but as I attempted to take it she sprang from my embrace and indignantly exclaimed: “‘Do you think that I am such a fool as to give you a kiss for 5 francs, when I have refused that old gentleman across the hall, who has offered me 50 with tears in his eyes?’”
The laugh was on Adams. He took the joke angrily and for several days would not speak to Clay.
Clay, however, went to him and apologized saying he had been dumbfounded by Adam‘s remark and that the more so because it was more of truth than fancy.
Las Vegas Daily Gazette
Oct. 7, 1882
C.B. Smith, of infernal revenue fame has shipped his noted canine “Kid” to Illinois. This dog has a romantic history, having belonged at one time to Billy the Kid.
Las Vegas Daily Gazette
Oct. 26, 1882
Rough Diamond
Last night a party of the boys were sitting around the stove in Conkling‘s billiard parlor conversing, when the front door opened and something, that was once probably a man, came swaggering into the room. Without a word or look to any of the little party, he threw himself into the vacant chair in their midst. A look of mutual disgust passed from one to the other, and the newcomer was in a fair position to be bounced irretrievably or thrown bodily from the room, but the door opened again and all thought of the disgusting stranger was thrown to the wind. A little, pale faced woman, scarcely more than 25 years of age, came walking into the room. She ... led a little child three or four years old, and upon the features of the child could be traced the same avidness of sorrow and want that was reflected in the face of the mother. Approaching the boys, she began: “Gentlemen, this is the first time in my life I have ever been compelled to beg. My husband died in San Francisco on the 14th, and as his illness has been long and the little money we had saved to buy us a home had been swallowed up entirely; his death left myself and little daughter almost penniless. We had but recently come from the east and life looked all sunshine. Now we are friendless and only wish money enough to take us to Cleveland, Ohio, where my father, who, although he’s not rich himself, will see that we do not starve.” This was the little woman’s story, and as the boys wiped the tears from their eyes with one hand, the other went into the bottom of their pockets for odd change. The barkeeper gave five, the yard man three, the letter carrier three, the dentist five, the compositor two, and four others a dollar each. The $22 were handed over and through her tears the little lady was trying to express her thanks. Just at this juncture, the nonentity, who had been the subject of our disgust before, and who had been asleep during the telling of the story and the collection, straightened himself with an awkward flourish of his long bony hand, said: “I say little lady, I didn’t catch on to all of that their story. Been keepin' late hours for last week or so." ... The gang looked at each other, and just as they were about ready to throw him through the skylight, the lady came forward, and although she showed that she did not like his looks, began telling her story again. She had not gone far when the long bony hand again appeared in the air waving her to silence. “Never mind, mum, that’ll do. You and the little kid is in need. That’s ‘nuff fur me.” Opening out his fist and ramming his arm almost through it, he brought out a role that made the boys open their eyes. Taking the first bill from the top, he handed it to her, and laid back in the chair half asleep, he murmured almost to himself, “Nevermind bout rest of the story. That’s nuff. I had an old mother onst what would rise up in her grave and call me mighty hard names if she ever heard me refuse to help a woman what was in want.” With this he placed his feet on the stove fender and was fast asleep.
The bill was a fifty and the lady went on her way rejoicing. The boys scratched their heads, shook hands and quietly dispersed. Not a word passed between them, but many of brain went home puzzled.
