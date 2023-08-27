Postmasters in Southeast New Mexico
It is incredible how the creation of post offices and postmasters affected the settling of the Old West. It is also notable that some of those postmasters went on to become significant players in the politics and formation of Lincoln County. The following article, published in The Albuquerque Tribune, dated Oct. 25, 1952, was written by Howard Bryan in his "Off The Beaten Path" column. It gives us great insight into the life of a village postmasters.
For instance, Maj. Lawrence G. Murphy was made postmaster of Fort Stanton after returning from fighting in the Civil War on the Union side. Maj. Murphy went on to establish a firm in Lincoln called Murphy & Company. He later became partners in this company with James Dolan and changed the name to Murphy & Dolan. As most of you probably know, it was Murphy & Dolan whose disagreements with Tunstall/McSween started the Lincoln County War.
Then, there was the first postmaster of Roswell, Ash Upson, who was once a roommate of Edgar Allen Poe. He was also the ghostwriter for Pat Garrett's book "The Authentic Life of Billy the Kid."
You may recognize many more interesting facts and names in this short article. I hope you enjoy it.
Vision editor’s note: The following newspaper articles are reprinted exactly as they were published at the time.
”Off The Beaten Path”
By Howard Bryan
Village postmasters during New Mexico’s frontier were sometimes the only educated men in their communities and were called upon to both read and write letters for their patrons.
Mail for an isolated settlement sometimes was transported there by any traveler who happened to be journeying that way.
Sometimes, when a citizen called for his mail, the postmaster would hand him all the letters in the post office, and the citizen would pick out his own mail and hand the rest of it back.
Then, as often is the case now, the small post offices were operated in conjunction with a general store or other place of business, with the proprietor of the store also serving as postmaster.
Many early postmasters were responsible for the names which many New Mexico cities and towns bear to this day.
An interesting and unusual booklet which brings out these and many other little known facts and legends was published recently by the Lincoln County organization of The National Association of Postmasters.
The 32-page booklet is entitled “A History of Lincoln County Post Offices,” and it contains information taken from Post Office Department records plus the human interest recollections of postmasters and pioneer residents of Lincoln County.
The postmasters say in the foreword of their booklet that it is “historical and legendary in its entirety.”
LINCOLN COUNTY at one time covered almost the entire southeastern quarter of New Mexico, and some of the early Lincoln County post offices mentioned in the booklet are no longer in that county.
The first Lincoln County post office was established at Fort Stanton in 1857, with David S. Garland as the first postmaster. The Fort and post office were abandoned during the Civil War, but the post office was established there again in 1868 with Lawrence G. Murphy as postmaster.
Early records of the Fort Stanton Post Office contain the signatures of John J. Pershing, who started his first tour of military duty there.
South Fork was the name of a post office established in 1856 on the south fork of the Rio Tularosa, now called Nogal Canyon. It was the first post office established in what is now Otero County, and the first postmaster, Rockwood H. Blake served a score or more of ex-soldiers who were fur trapping within a 50-mile radius.
Van C. Smith, who settled on the Rio Hondo in 1872, persuaded the government to establish a post office at his place in 1873, with himself as postmaster. Smith named the post office Roswell, in honor of his father, Roswell Smith, and the place is Roswell to this day, although Roswell Smith never visited it.
Serving as Roswell postmaster from 1877 to 1879 was M. A. (Ash) Upson, Pioneer New Mexico newspaperman, whom the booklet says probably was the first postmaster to establish “curb service delivery” in the United States.
Upson established this service for A. A. McSween, a Lincoln County attorney and a leading figure and victim of the Lincoln County War of 1878. McSween didn’t trust the Lincoln postmaster, and didn’t want his mail to pass through the Lincoln Post Office. He instructed Postmaster Upson at Roswell to place his mail in a special sack for the mail carrier to drop off at his Lincoln Office on his way from Roswell to Lincoln.
Postmaster Upson charged McSween $1.50 a week for this special “curb service.”
THE POST SERVICE at White Oaks, now a ghost mining town near Carrizozo, was established on June 4, 1880, with John M. McCutcheon as the first postmaster.
Mail delivery to White Oaks, before the post office opened, was very informal, according to the booklet which says:
“According to the story, a passerby would bring the mail. The letters would then be tied loosely on a burro and the burro made to gallop down the trail for the miners to pick up.”
The post office at Manchester had an extremely short existence in 1881, opening in June and closing in October. The booklet tells why:
The story goes that a group of people settled the spot with the purpose of competing with White Oaks as a town site. In addition to the post office they proposed to open a bank.
“They even went so far as to have a shipment of money sent in for the bank and when the shipment arrived it had been packed in a keg. Everyone gathered around to see the keg opened and much to their dismay they found a few silver dollars on top with only nails underneath.
“So the bank never was opened and the post office lasted only four months.”
James F. Hinkle, later to become a governor of New Mexico, began his public career in 1886 as postmaster of Lower Penasco, the booklet said.
San Patricio, according to the booklet, is the only post office in the United States by that name.
The booklet also contains information about such little known New Mexico post offices as Vera Cruz, Red Cloud, Chisum, Raventon, Arabella, Rudolph, and Weed.
The Lincoln County postmasters are to be commended for preserving these interesting bits of history.
Historian Janice Dunnahoo