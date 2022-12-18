Eyewitness reports from the Lincoln County War, part 2
The story written by Georgia Redfield in December of 1947 continues. As a refresher, I would like to share again some background information about Georgia herself.
Mrs. Redfield came to New Mexico by stagecoach from her home in Louisiana for a visit as a girl. She decided to remain and entered school in Roswell, studying under Major Mark Howell, a pioneer New Mexico educator. She married Sydney Redfield, who started the Roswell Register, which later became the Roswell Daily Record.
Working alongside her husband, she wrote many historical articles for the Roswell Register and The El Paso Times. She also wrote articles for the WPA (Works Progress/Projects Administration) Federal Writers Project, which are preserved in the Library of Congress Manuscript Division. They are part of a more extensive collection titled “The U.S. Work Projects Administration Federal Writers' Project and Historical Records Survey.”
She and her son Sidney Redfield — a local artist — were my family’s neighbors when I was growing up.
Following is Georgia’s exciting article about how Lincoln was once the most important town in this area until the Lincoln County War. Could it be because the “El Espiritu Maligno" (evil spirit) now haunts Lincoln?
The story was first published in The El Paso Times, Dec. 28, 1947.
SHARPSHOOTERS FIRED FROM EL TORREON
As told by Mrs. Amelia Church, who as a child moved to Lincoln in 1873 with her parents and her sister, Mrs. Ella Davidson:
“The town of Lincoln until 1869, was known as La Placita, and El Torreon, the old plastered stone tower, was built by early Mexican settlers, sometime between 1840 and 1850, to serve as a lookout and place for refuge and protection against Indian attacks.”
El Torreon is Spanish for fortified fort. There is an inside stairway and port-holes on different landings, placed for observation on all sides, for no one ever knew from which direction Indian attacks would come. According to Mrs. Church, the tower was planned and built under the personal supervision of Andricus Trujillo, a loyal Penitente (Vision Editor: a practitioner of ritual penance). On his huge, boulder covered grave in the old cemetery south of Lincoln, the crude pine cross of the Penitente (their symbol of suffering) is invariably left standing at the close of the annual Holy Week rites of the “Blood Brothers,” every year on Good Friday.
During the 1874–75 gun battles of the five notorious Horrell brothers, who enjoyed terrorizing residents in Texas, and later in New Mexico by shooting up different towns, and threatening to destroy others, a threat was made by them to wipe the little town of Lincoln off the earth, and to kill every man, woman, and child. Little Amelia Bolton (Mrs. Church) and Ella Bolton (Mrs. Davidson) and Mrs. Bolton, their mother, were three of the 27 women and children, who took refuge and spent a night of terror in the stone tower, waiting for the Horrell attack that never came, because of the interceding of a high-degree Mason with the older Horrell brother, also a Mason.
In appreciation of the tower refuge, Mrs. Church was instrumental in starting the movement for restoration of the historic landmark, which in the lawless days gave a feeling of security to her and her family and all other residents of Lincoln.
Dedication and acceptance of the restored tower, with Chaves County Archaeological and Historical Society as sponsors, and the late Lucius Dills of Roswell as the honored speaker, took place at El Torreon in Lincoln in 1935.
GHOSTS OF OUT-LAW BAND REMAIN
It is not at all surprising that some of the most superstitious natives of Lincoln town believe that El espiritu maligno (spirits of the devil) or of the five men of the out-law band who were shot down as they ran with blazing guns from the burning building during the final battle of the Lincoln County Cattle War, return on dark nights to the bloody battleground scenes, and, still carrying guns, stalk the gloomy streets around the spooky old town.
“El Torreon was more than twice as tall in the early days than since its restoration,” said the late George Coe, as he pointed out the thick protective walls, and the port-holes in the stone structure, through which much of the shooting during the three-day final battle of the cattle war was done, in July, 1878.
“Mr. McSween, our leader, was a fine Christian man,” said Coe. “He was educated for the ministry and held prayers, and Bible reading every night in his home. He was never known to carry arms, and Mrs. McSween was a fine woman and talented musician.”
As a leader, the smooth, suave personality of McSween and of his cultured wife was the main influence on the Coe brothers, George and Frank, who desired above all else to make a beauty spot, with trees and flowers and homes for refined people on the Rio Bonita as well as the Ruidoso, where they could enjoy music and simple pleasures.
MCSWEEN READ BIBLE AS BATTLE FLARED
McSween’s youthful followers never saw the incongruity of his never carrying arms, when he hired men to take his place in the bloody battles.
While guns of his fighters blazed in his own protection, throughout the town, from the old Ellis Ranch, and from the stone tower, with bullets raining against the walls and windows of the McSween place, the pious man walked from room to room clasping his Bible and praying.
Just as the blazing roof of the house, fired by Murphy’s men fell in, Billy the Kid called to McSween to get a gun and follow him.
“Now’s the time bullets talk better than prayers,” said the Kid, as with two guns blazing he shot his way to safety, through a rain of red-hot bullets, to the high adobe wall in the rear. McSween following, paused in the brilliantly lighted doorway long enough to say, dramatically, while still clutching his Bible, “This is McSween!” He fell instantly, his body riddled with bullets.
Five of the McSween followers were killed, and four of Murphy’s. The fierce fighting of the cattle feuds of Lincoln County was practically over. The cattle war was, entirely ended when Billy the Kid was shot by Sherriff Pat Garrett on July 14, 1881.
The gunfire by sharp-shooters hired by McSween, and placed in El Torreon is believed to have been the last battle fought from the old tower.
