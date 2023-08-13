The story of two brave little boys, kids of one of Roosevelt’s Rough Riders, continues
Last week, I shared the story of the two brave little boys, the Abernathy brothers, Louis, age 7, and Temple, age 5, who took a trip from Oklahoma to New Mexico and back on horseback alone. The following year they took another trip, alone again, from Oklahoma to New York on horseback, and returned home by themselves, driving a car.
They had many more adventures, and both boys grew up to be a success. Louis was a lawyer in Wichita Falls, Texas. He died in Austin in 1979. Temple was an oil and gas businessman. He died in 1986 in Teague, Texas.
Following is the story of their trip to New York and how they came about driving a car back home; I hope you enjoy it.
Vision editor’s note: The following newspaper articles are reprinted exactly as they were published at the time.
Oklahoma City Daily Pointer
July 29, 1910
ABERNATHYS ARRIVE FROM EFFETE EAST
Browned by the blazing sun, but hale, hearty and jolly, the Abernathy boys drew up before the Lee-Huckins hotel at 10:15 this morning from their long tour of 4600 miles to New York and return on horseback and by automobile. Cheered by hundreds of their little schoolmates who had assembled at the hotel to greet them, and enthusiastic men and women Louie, 9, and Temple, 6, leapt from the car to clasp the hands of their former playmates. Their sisters were there and were the first to get their fond embraces.
Twenty cars left Oklahoma City this morning to meet the Abernethy boys and escort them to the city, twelve of which were brush cars, the kind in which the boys were touring. Led by this procession from Yukon to Oklahoma City, crowds of farmers were attracted to the roadside to catch a glimpse of the tourists.
The boys were met in Omaha by their father, United States Marshal John R. Abernathy (Vision Editor: Abernathy was mentioned in last week’s article as being one of President Theodore Roosevelt’s “Rough Riders”), who, accompanied by Fred Hall and William Mullstay, newspaper men of New York, and Harvey Lincoln of Detroit, Mich., followed the boys home in the father’s automobile.
This afternoon, the boys will be the guest of the Oklahoma Automobile club at the auto races at the Fair Grounds.
After resting here a few days, they will leave for the Abernathy ranch near Frederick, Okla., to spend the time until school opens this fall. While at the ranch the boys will write a book telling of their trip, which is to be published. They estimate it will take them a month to write the book.
The boys left their home May 9 on horseback for New York to greet ex-President Theodore Roosevelt on his return from a hunting trip in Africa. It took them sixty-six days to make the trip, 2340 miles, but although only 46 days were consumed in actual riding.
After a visit with Roosevelt they left New York July 6, traveling the distance in 23 days in an auto.
The run from Omaha to Oklahoma City was a record. Leaving Omaha Monday morning, they arrived here in less than five days.
The speed thermometer on their machine registered 2512.2 miles when the trip was ended.
The trip was without any serious breakdown. At Kansas City Louie became slightly ill on account of a fast ride from Leavenworth to Kansas City in a terrible dust storm and a few miles south of Wellington, Kansas a suitcase containing a number of relics was burned.
The boys have had a number of offers from vaudeville companies to go on the stage. One offer was for $1000 a week, but their father refuses to allow them to go on the stage.
“You bet we saw Theodore Roosevelt,” said Louie, in speaking of their trip today. “He remembered us, too. He shook hands with us and made us go to his home. We enjoyed the trip on horseback to New York. Sam and Wiley, our Broncos, acted fine all the way. They were a little shy in the cities but didn’t give us much trouble. We shipped them home on our arrival in New York, and you bet we will be glad to get back to the ranch to see our ponies.”
“We rode in the parade with Roosevelt and had a bully time. I never saw so many people in my life as were present at this parade; the streets were just thick.”
At New York the boys received nearly as big in ovation as Theodore Roosevelt, in the metropolitan dailies devoted columns to telling of their trip.
Britton Weekly Sentinel
July 30, 1910
THE GLIDDENITES GO GLIMMERING
Compared to the Wonderful Trip of the Abernathy Boys In the Little Brush Runabout.
GREATEST AUTOMOBILE STUNT EXTANT
Will Go Down In History As Being a Marvelous Feat In American Automobile Annals.
The arrival in Oklahoma City Friday of the little Abernathy boys with their Brush runabout, which they drove all the way from New York to Oklahoma City, completed the biggest advertising stunt ever pulled off in connection with an automobile. The boys rode horseback all the way to New York from Oklahoma City to meet Col. Roosevelt upon his arrival there from his hunting trip abroad. The boys wished to return home “the modern way,” as Louie expressed to his father in New York when he decided to return in an automobile.
Owing to the boys having no previous experience in the operation and care of an automobile, the question arose as to the kind to buy, which would withstand the hardships of a trip halfway across the American continent in the hands of two little boys, a trip that would tax the capacity of big touring cars, costing thousands of dollars in the hands of experienced operators. The Brush Runabout was selected on account of its simplicity, and reliability under any and all conditions. The assurance given out at the Brush factory that the car would stand the trip is more than borne out when the sturdy little car rolled down Main Street in Oklahoma City and stopped in front of the Southwest Motor Co.’s salesrooms, having made the entire trip without mechanical trouble of any kind, and ready to turn around and take the trip over again if necessary.
Day after day the little car has plugged along the dusty roads averaging better than 125 miles a day, when the thermometer was close upon the 100 mark.
When the result of the Glidden tour is compared with the performance made by the Brush Runabout in the hands of the Abernathy boys, the verdict is decidedly in favor of the Brush.
In the Glidden tour 15 entries were made and 12 in the Chicago Trophy event. Out of this number there were no really perfect scores, the trophies being given to the cars having the least number of points against them. All the cars entered were high class machines which had been groomed and tested for weeks before entering the contest and then placed in the hands of drivers whose ability and experience were of high order.
The Brush Runabout which the boys used was an ordinary stock car, selected at random at the factory and turned over to the inexperienced youngsters without extra equipment of any kind. In spite of this this little car completed the long trip on schedule time without experiencing mechanical troubles of any nature thereby eclipsing all records made in any contest by any machine costing three times as much.
The Abernathy boys have received tremendous ovations from thousands of people along the route on the way home, which has proven to be a big advertisement for Oklahoma and the Brush car. The Southwest Motor Company, of Oklahoma City, is the southwestern branch of the Brush Runabout Co., and hundreds of these wonderful little cars have been sold throughout the state, which in itself is a big advertisement for Oklahoma City, the capital being Brush headquarters.
Our illustration shows the boys and their car en route. A large number of Brush owners and admirers here formed a club and met the boys upon their arrival in the city. (Vision Editor: Unfortunately, the quality of the photo in the article was too poor to publish.)
The absolute dependability of the Brush Runabout is evidenced by the fact that thousands are in daily use by the firms, corporations and individuals, who find them indispensable to their business.
The Fox River Butter Co. of Elgin, Ill., has twenty of these sturdy cars in daily service. Each one of them taking the place of two wagons at half the cost. Hundreds of other firms using from one to a dozen of them and all giving perfect satisfaction. There is a reason — the mechanical perfection of these cars is the secret of their success.
The car is popular and meets every demand for pleasure and business combined. The time will come and that time is soon at hand when the honk of a Brush Runabout will be as familiar on the farm as the crow of a rooster. It is made and built for durability and the reason of its successful triumph is its recognized simplicity.
To own a Brush is a pleasure forever.
That any car can stand the hardships of so long a trip as that completed by the Abernathy boys without mechanical trouble of any kind is considered wonderful, and especially so when it is realized that the car was in the hands of two little boys, six and nine years of age, who had no previous experience in operating an automobile.
