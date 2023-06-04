Thunder and Lightning — Part 2
There are some things we don’t always think about when sharing the history of our area unless you are a farmer, rancher, lineman, or oilfield worker. One of those “things” we don’t think about too much as being a part of our history is weather, and in today’s case, thunder and lightning.
Following is the second part of the story first published in The New Mexico Stockman, March 1950: This second part of the article is followed by parts of a story I found concerning our weather and history, a thought-provoking and exciting read in my opinion, shared with permission from New Mexico Stockman Magazine’s office manager Margarite Vensel.
I will also share an account of some close rancher friends, Ronnie and Beverly Merritt, and their terrifying experience with a rain storm.
These stories give a very close and personal — sometimes fun, sometimes sobering — account of what it was like.
By O.M. Linn
One of the cowboys, a young man from South Texas, was sent on to camp a little before sundown to help the wrangler catch the horses. It had been raining slowly for several hours. When this boy loped up to within about forty yards of the wagon he was struck by lightning. The cook said when he ran out to him that neither the horse nor the man moved a muscle where they lay. The man had a blue spot on the back of his neck, the hair on his chest was scorched and the soles of his new handmade boots were torn off. There was no mark on the horse or on the new Gallup saddle. (O.M. Linn: In those days a man with a S.C. Gallup saddle, made in Pueblo, Colorado, carried about the same respect as the owner of a new Cadillac car now.) Well, we rolled out this man’s bed by the side of the wagon, put him on it and spread the tarp over him — there he stayed until morning. That night a man was sent to get a buckboard and a pair of mules to take him to Odessa the next morning. A wire from his folks ordered him buried.
Most of the country I have mentioned here is now oil fields — they have some trouble with lightning too.
Several years later, I was with the trail herd of two thousand big steers that started north from this same area headed for Montana. When we went near the Colorado line one night, a storm came up about 10 o’clock, all hands were out with the herd. After the first hard dash of rain, it continued a steady cold drifting rain for several hours.
You can hold a herd together but you can’t hold them in one place in a driving rain storm. Most of the men were in the lead moving slowly along ahead of the cattle holding them back the best they could, singing and talking to them as they drifted with the storm — it is very necessary that you make some kind of noise that will have a quieting effect on the cattle at night. It was so dark you could not see inches before you, except when the lightning flashed. Then you could see the whole situation for a minute. Lightning was striking here and there all around us. Static electricity was playing on the horns of the steers and on the tips of our horses ears. We were wet and cold. Slickers do not turn that kind of rain. I was wondering, if there wasn’t some other way of making a living.
Lightning struck on one side of the herd, causing them to stampede, but we held them. They only made the one run that night. After a while we discovered we were short one man. A man that had been put behind to follow along in the rear of the herd came around to the lead and said he came up on a man and his horse and about ten head of steers dead from the stroke of lightning. This man had not been with the outfit very long and no one knew his real name, or where he came from — you did not ask a stranger too many questions in those days.
Years later, when I ranched in the panhandle of Texas, grass grew tall then and the damage from the prairie fires, started from lightning, was terrific. With the only methods we had for fighting fires, they were hard to control and often burned thirty or forty miles of grass that was badly needed for winter.
We in New Mexico know the distressing thing lightning is in the forest — continually setting fires all summer. But, with the modern methods of fighting these fires — chemicals, along with helicopters that get there fast and drop smoke jumpers — these fires in most cases do not destroy large acreage now as much as they once did. …
Well, life is pretty much of a fight anyway you take it. No matter who you are or what you are doing, rich or poor, big or little, you are fighting something nearly all the time.
You will win some of these battles some of the time (O.M. Linn: except with your wife or with a bumblebee), and it is possible you can have some fun doing it. So keep going and playing your part ‘till the curtain comes down and the show is over.”
A CLOSE CALL
Shared with permission of Ronnie and Beverly Merritt
Many years ago, my good friends Ronnie and Beverly Merritt had been to a reunion in Piñon. As they drove to the reunion, their pick-up had problems running, but was still operational.
After the reunion, they started home with Ronnie's dad, Lewis Merritt, in the vehicle. A rain cloud had come up, and it started raining pretty heavily. Just as they were beginning to drive across Piñon Creek, the truck gave out in the middle of the creek as the creek was beginning to rise. Ronnie asked his dad if he would get out and go up the hill a bit to the vehicle that was following them to see if they had a rope to pull them out. Meanwhile, Ronnie had gotten out of the pick-up and raised the hood to try to fix the problem. But as he was standing there, the creek was rising faster and faster. Water was starting to come in the pick-up doors, and he couldn't open the door to get Beverly out, so he jumped in the back of the pick-up and pulled her through the open back window to the pick-up bed. Beverly was 3 1/2 months pregnant at this time, and she couldn't swim. The water started carrying the pick-up down the draw, and the pick-up turned as they went. Ronnie was looking ahead and saw a bend in the creek. This area was flatter, where the water was not running as fast. He told Beverly that as soon as they got to that area, to be ready to jump out. They jumped out just as the pick-up was being carried further downstream. Luckily, the people in the car behind them, along with Ronnie's dad, had been running beside them on the side of the creek. They helped to pull them out of the water and drove them back to safety.
The next day they drove down to see if they could find the pick-up. Sure enough, they found it, and it was several miles downstream with a huge boulder sitting in the hood. A few days after it dried out, Ronnie and his dad decided to go further downstream to see if they could find some items left in the pick-up. They only found one of Beverly's shoes sitting on a tree branch at eye level with the two men. They thank God to this day that they were saved from this disaster. Beverly delivered a healthy baby girl a few months later.
