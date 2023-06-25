Summer holidays a century ago
Well, it's almost that time of year again: Independence Day, or the Fourth of July, is the highlight of the summer holidays!
Since our Roswell town is gearing up again for the Independence Day celebrations and the UFO Festival, I hope you enjoy seeing how we celebrated over 100 years ago. Following are two articles from the Roswell Daily Record — 1907 and 1909, respectively — and one from The Deming Headlight, dated 1897. Here are those stories:
Roswell Daily Record
July 3, 1907
AMERICANS EVERYWHERE OBSERVE INDEPENDENCE DAY
Norfolk, Va., July 3 — Independence day will be observed at the Jamestown exposition in a manner unprecedented in the annals of the Old Dominion, the Thomas Jefferson Memorial Association having combined with the exposition management in planning a celebration that will forever be memorable. Most interesting of the features arranged is the reunion of the descendants of signers of the Declaration of Independence which will make the occasion of the formation of a permanent body of the direct descendants of men who signatures grace the historical document. Already many of the guests of honor have arrived and it is expected that the occasion will be marked by an attendance of distinguished visitors even larger than the committee had dared hoped for.
A sunrise salute of the artillery on shore and the ships in Hampton Roads will usher in the day. In the morning, there will be a parade of soldiers and sailors followed by a concert in which many bands will join in playing “America.”
The reunion of the descendants of the signers will be called to order at noon in Convention hall, seating 6,000 persons, where a chorus of 500 voices will sing patriotic songs. It will be a glorious occasion in honor of our country and its independence!
ROSWELL DAILY RECORD
July 2, 1909
THINGS ROUNDED UP FOR GOOD CELEBRATION
The Elks have gotten things in good shape for the Independence Day celebration Monday, when there will be a general closing of all the stores and business houses except restaurants and such catering houses as should be open on such a day. The day’s program is now complete and the Fourth of July excursion rate has been extended so lower valley people can come to Roswell on that day with convenience and return home on the same night.
The day’s program is now complete. There will be plenty of music all day by the Owl Band. Ice water will be supplied free in barrels up and down Main Street. The program of the day opens with the bronco busting contest at Amusement Park at 10 o’clock in the morning. In the afternoon at 3 o’clock, Roswell and Lake Arthur will meet on the baseball diamond at Amusement Park. At 7 o’clock in the evening will come the demonstration by the city fire department with all its new equipment, showing the pressure that can be given by the new water works system with six streams of water flowing at one time. At night a grand ball will be given at the armory, for which a splendid orchestra has been secured. Everybody is invited to the ball and the invitation is especially strong for the visitors in the city. The gentlemen will be charged one dollar admission. Ladies will be admitted free. This price applies to people who want to dance. Spectators, both ladies and gentlemen, will be charged only a small admission fee.
The Elks are back of the arrangements, and guarantee their worth. The Elks are also defraying all the expenses of the day and while they will charge a small admission to the bronco busting and the baseball game, they are moved largely in their plans by the spirit of patriotism, and should there be any cash over and above advertising, band, hall and ground rents, incidentals, etc., etc., they will apply it to the good cause of lowering the debt on their building, which is a credit to the entire city and is, furthermore, always a reception hall for city visitors.
The whole town is invited to come out and join in having a good time. After all, it is the crowd that makes a celebration.
THE DEMING HEADLIGHT
July 2, 1897
Independence Day Celebration
(on) Saturday, July 3rd, 1897
DEMING, NEW MEXICO
The Day’s Program
Grand Parade and Trade’s Display
Single-handed Drilling match, 15 minutes; first prize $25; second prize $15.
Horse Race — 600 yards, free for all. Prize $100.00. Entrance fee $5.00. Three or more to enter. Entrance fees go to the second horse.
Saddle Horse Race — 400 yards. Purse $50.00 Entrance fee $2.50 Three or more to enter. Entrance fees go to the second horse.
Cow Pony Race — 300 yards, no entrance fee. Purse $25.00. Second prize pair of cowboy boots made by Bolich. Three or more to enter.
Burro Race — 100 yards, the slow burro wins. First prize $3.00, second $2.00. Three or more to enter.
Cow Pony Race — 300 yards no entrance fee. First prize, silver mounted bridle, given by S. Lindaur. Second prize, pair of spurs made by Lantz Sinks. Three or more to enter.
Bicycle Race — 300 yards. Entrance fee $1.00. Purse $10.00. Entrance fees go to second. Three or more to enter.
Sack Race — First prize $3.00, Second $2.00. Three or more to enter.
Barrel Race — First prize $3.00, second $2.00. Three or more to enter.
Roping & Tying steers — First prize, saddle made by Nordhaus, second, pair of leggins made by Ehrmaun.
Base Ball Game
Grand Ball at the Opera House
Marshall Of The Day Dr. S. D. Swoop
Committee on Races and Contest
James Tracy
Hon. J.A. Mahoney
R.G. Clarke
Judges for East race in contrast will be selected on the grounds from those absolutely disinterested, and all purses and prices offered will be delivered to the winners by the Marshall of the Day, as soon as the judges chosen render the decision.
Music during the day and for the Grand Ball will be furnished by the DEMING BAND.
