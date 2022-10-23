Historical Anecdotes

The value of bridges — Part 2
Last week I shared two stories about bridges in and around Roswell. One was about what happened when a bridge washed away, and the second story was about the first bridge built in Roswell at South Main Street. Today, I would like to continue that topic with a story about Rufus H. Dunnahoo — who built the first bridge in Roswell — and what happened just a few years later. Rufus was my husband's great-great-grandfather.
The following is allegedly a true story, told to Jim Mullins by Uncle Rufe on his 87th birthday. Jim Mullins was Rufus' stepson. He was the first school superintendent of Chaves County, a county commissioner and justice of the peace. Jim also was a member of the first State House of Representatives, after New Mexico was admitted to the Union as a state. He was also a reporter for the Santa Fe newspaper.
This story is about Rufe and his fellow freighters trying to cross the flooded Pecos River with wagons full of supplies and dry goods for the mercantile store here in Roswell. I hope you enjoy it.
Roswell Daily Record
July 16, 1931
When The Kid Helped Uncle Rufus
By Jim Mullins
“This true story is something new in the Billy the Kid stories. Nobody gets hurt, and it illustrates the willing spirit of the Old West, even by those outlawed by such government and order as it existed. Uncle Rufe told it on his 87th birthday and admitted a tender feeling for the men all banned by law and on the dodge who played Good Samaritan to him and his fellow freighters. But I'll let him tell it:
“'You must remember that this happened 50 years ago last July, and a few facts or names may be forgotten or overlooked. We had come down on the east side of the Pecos because of the high water when we reached Fort Sumner. A bunch of us, six wagons in all, had been to Las Vegas, New Mexico, to pick up freight for the store here that operated just across from the west front of the courthouse, that being the mercantile end of Roswell, New Mexico then. Where the courthouse stands now, was then a saddle-horse corral. Dan Cosgrove was the postmaster, and Captain Joseph C. Lea owned the land and most of the homes in town.’
John Chisum and Bosque Grande
“‘About 1866, John Chisum had established his headquarters at Bosque Grande, 45 miles north of Roswell, on the Pecos; this is where he supplied the 7,000 Navajo and Mescalero Apache on the Fort Sumner reservation with beef. The government had given him the contract for this while he was located at Fort Concho, Texas, and moved out here. After Chisum moved his Jinglebob base to South Spring River, now the Hagerman ranch and farm, anyone who wished was at liberty to use the buildings and corral that Chisum had built at Bosque Grande; a man with a small bunch of cattle and some stock horses were then living there. He employed Aleck Bley and his mother as horse rustler and cook. Chisum had fixed up what in those days was a very fair crossing of the river, that is a fair crossing for the Pecos. if you know what I mean, and when the river was not up.
“‘We had camped not far from the ranch, and I intended to wait for the river to run down. That night Billy and his "gang" came over to camp to talk to us until bedtime and, naturally, hear any news from Vegas. He knew several of our party, and some of us knew him and his pals. In his bunch, as I recall, were Dave Rudabaugh, Dan Dedrick, Tom O'Phalliard, and three others whose names I've forgotten.’
Ferrying over the river
“‘When they started to leave that night, Billy said, ‘Uncle Rufe, I know how we can get you fellows across the river if you have enough big ropes to reach across. There are some big dead cottonwoods up yonder not far, and we can make a raft and ferry you over. I expect old Don Cosgrove and Captain Lea want that stuff you are hauling. So get up early in the morning, and we will come in by sun up and help. There will be a dozen of us, and we are out to get it all over in one day.’
“‘The following day they rode in from the hills, just as promised. We had cut down several big dry cottonwoods, and I had found a coil of rope in my cargo. Billy and his men tied on and drug the logs down to the river, and soon we had a raft some 25 feet long and six logs almost two feet lashed together. Billy and one of his men stripped and tried to swim the river with one end of the big rope, but it was too heavy and pulled them under the water.
“‘Finally, one of our freighters found a coil of what was intended for clotheslines, and Billy swam over with one end of that, tied to a tree, and soon we had a regular ferry cable strung across the flood. We then made slings to the raft to hold it straight, with ropes to each end to haul it; we had a regular "Tolbert's ferry." Before we started ferrying, Billy went out and drove up a fat yearling, killed it, and told Aleck and his mother to get busy cooking so we wouldn't have to lose any time fixing dinner. All day we worked, Billy taking the lead and doing more than anyone else, and Aleck and his mom had plenty of biscuits, fried beef, and coffee at the landing all the time. Many a ducking (as in ducking into the water) was enjoyed by all of us that day, slipping back in the river from a glassy surface bank.
“‘After our stuff was all moved over, Billy made Aleck bring us buckets of bread, beef, and coffee for supper. He then said, "You fellers are too tired to do any more tonight, so leave your teams on the other side, and in the morning, we will drive them down and swim them over to you." We had one man in our party called Parson Henderson, the stingiest man I ever saw and the most suspicious. He did not want to leave his team on the same side as Billy. Parson was loaded with stuff for Seven Rivers, most of it whiskey and wine for the Rainbolt brothers, I think it was. He refused to let us give Billy and his men a drink of his cargo although we would pay for it, he being afraid they would get on a jamboree. So we told Billy, "okay," and they left us.'
Uncle Rufe sees Billy for the last time
“‘The next morning before we got up, true to his promise, Billy had our teams at the river, swam them over, and ate breakfast with us. All the men except Parson Henderson wanted to pay them something for helping us over, but Billy said, "Hell no, fellers. You have got the one thing that I want. I'd like enough of that small rope to make Aleck's mother a clothesline." We told him to fly at what he wanted out of it, and he cut off about 50 feet and took it to the cook. Then he shook hands all around, said give his regards to "Granny Garrett," his name for Pat, and waving his hand as he rode away, he and his men rode off into the waters of the muddy Pecos. I never saw him again. He was killed by Pat Garrett at Fort Sumner about one year after this event.
“‘An amazing thing happened the night after we left Billy. Parson Henderson had some money and was afraid Billy would rob him, so he and his son took his money, tied it in a buckskin bag and buried it in a dog hole about 100 yards from camp. The next morning, Will Chisum and some Jinglebob boys drove a herd of some 2,500 cattle by our campsite just as we were getting up. They tramped the muddy ground until every trace of where Parson had hidden the money was obliterated. Our bunch was so disgusted with him that we all refused to help him hunt for it and pulled out, leaving him in his glory. He finally found his money but did not throw it in with us anymore. We got in the next day and unloaded.
“‘I have read all the stories about Billy the Kid, and only Pat Garrett mentions his extreme politeness to women or his elders. He was a ladies' man, dressed neat, had a friendly smile, always tipped his hat, Mexican-style, was very quiet and soft-spoken, and had nothing about his bearing to indicate that he was a dangerous man.
“‘I have always been in support of law and order, but I confess that no tears were shed when I heard the following May that Billy had killed Bob Ollinger and escaped. I felt that Bob had it coming for abusing the Kid while a prisoner.’
Uncle Rufe confesses his 'soft spot' for Billy
“‘Pat Garrett and I were very best of friends, but if we hadn't been, and confessing a soft spot in my heart for the Kid, it would have been a public calamity if Billy had killed Pat that July night in 1881 when he walked in Pete Maxwell's room and asked who were the men outside. They were John Poe and Kip McKinney. The Kid had never seen Mr. Poe. Garrett was the only law at that time in eastern New Mexico who had the confidence of the people as an officer and the guts to hunt for Billy the Kid. Mr. Poe was then practically unknown, and the others had all failed.
“‘With the Kid gone, Pat told the ambushing factions of the Lincoln County War to cut it out and behave, and they cut out and behaved.
“‘Later on in our history, such officers as Charles Perry, Fred Higgins, and Captain Dan Roberts would have no doubt captured the Kid, but none of them were here then, and I am glad to pay this tribute to Pat Garrett and say a few kind words for a boy who would maybe have made a good man if he had had a chance.’”
