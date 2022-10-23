Historical Anecdotes

The caption of the photo reads, "Capt. Joseph C. Lea’s home, which was across from the present day Chaves County Courthouse. From left, Jack Galbreath, M.L. Pierce, Rufe Dunnahoo, Mary Lea, Judge F.H. Lea, Pearl Lea, Pinkie Camp, George J. Davis, Martha Hood, J.S. Lea (Campbell Fountain’s child,) Mallis Moore, Ella Pierce, Ernest Edwards, Oragon Bell, Ada Edwards and Miss White. This photo was taken circa 1887, six years after the death of Billy the Kid."