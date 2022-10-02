A headstone for the first man killed by Billy the Kid: Francis 'Windy’ Cahill
There is still much to be learned in the annals of the Old West. Researchers and historians, documenting what happened, when and where, uncover and define the events. The Billy the Kid Historical Coalition is doing just that in finding the unmarked graves of all those killed in the Lincoln County War or by Billy the Kid. The Coalition places headstones on each unmarked grave, and a new story emerges each time. With each monument placed, we have a deeper understanding of life in those times and each tale it tells.
Last month I shared the story of James Carlyle, who was killed on the Greathouse Ranch by Corona. We still do not know if it was his own posse that shot him by accident or if it was a member of Billy's gang, but he died in an altercation between his own entourage and Billy's band. The Billy the Kid Historical Coalition found his grave untouched after 142 years and placed a headstone on it. Along with that, the incident of what happened there was told.
The Coalition has recently placed a new headstone at the grave of “Windy” Cahill. I was not able to attend this marking, but the following information was shared with me by Josh Slatten, president of the coalition.
Coalition member Jerry Prather funded the new “Windy” Cahill headstone. On Sept. 2, it was put in place by coalition member Michael Anthony Giudicissi.
Following is the story of “Windy” Cahill, the first man killed by Billy the Kid, which happened 145 years ago. Shared with permission from Bob Boze Bell, True West Magazine.
Finally, at the end of the story you can find out about a book signing at the Roswell Public Library, a very exciting event for all history lovers.
True West Magazine
May 24, 1911
“It’s a Friday night, and young Henry Antrim is playing poker in George Atkins’s Cantina, just outside the military reservation of Fort Grant, Arizona.
Antrim, whose real last name is McCarty, is a young runaway (True West Magazine: probably 16, perhaps 17) who has been stealing saddles and horses from the soldiers at the fort. (Vision editor: According to the New Mexico State Records Center and Archives, McCarty and Antrim are some of the many pseudonyms that were attributed to the “Kid,” but no legal documentations exist. He called himself William H. Bonney in Lincoln County. Under this name Governor Lew Wallace of the Territory of New Mexico authorized a $500 reward for his capture, Dec. 13, 1880.)
“Antrim and ex-soldier John Mackie specialize in a tag team method of grabbing mounts while the troopers are preoccupied in the nearby Hog Ranch (True West Magazine: Army slang for a brothel).
“That evening, Antrim gets sideways with fort blacksmith Frank “Windy” Cahill, who calls the slight youth a bad name. Antrim calls the big Irishman a bad name back.
“The two begin to tussle. The older man throws the boy to the floor several times, finally pinning Antrim’s arms down with his knees and slapping the boy’s face. In spite of being pinned to the ground, the boy manages to retrieve his pistol from the waist of his pants. Bystanders report a ‘deafening roar’ as the boy fires point blank into the blacksmith’s belly. Cahill slumps to the side.
“The boy squirms free and runs outside where he grabs the fastest horse — Cashaw — that belongs to John Murphy. The newly minted mankiller, who would later gain notoriety as Billy the Kid, spurs the mount eastward toward New Mexico.
Dying Words
“The dying words of the blacksmith are printed in the Arizona Weekly Star on August 23: ‘I, Frank Cahill, being convinced that I am about to die, do make the following as my final statement. My name is Frank P. Cahill. I was born in the county and town of Galway, Ireland; yesterday, Aug. 17th, 1877, I had some trouble with Henry Antrem, otherwise known as Kid, during which he shot me. I had called him a name and he called me a name; we then took hold of each other; I did not hit him, I think; saw him go for his pistol and tried to get hold of it, but could not and he shot me in the belly; I have a sister named Margaret Flannigan living at East Cambridge, Mass., and another named Kate Conden, living in San Francisco.’
Aftermath: Odds & Ends
“The gutshot Frank Cahill was taken to nearby Fort Grant, where Assistant Surgeon Fred Crayton Ainsworth did what he could to save him. By the following day, the surgeon could see Windy would not survive his wound. Notary Public Miles Wood (True West Magazine: who earlier had arrested Henry Antrim and marched him to Fort Grant before he escaped) was summoned to the fort. He took Cahill’s deathbed statement. Cahill died in agony and was buried in the post cemetery on Sunday, August 19.
“Miles Wood, in addition to being the notary public, was also the justice of the peace. He arranged a coroner’s inquest, summoning as jurors six locals: Milton McDowell, George Teague, T. McCleary, B.E. Norton, James L. Hunt and D.H. Smith. They quickly came to a verdict that the shooting of Cahill had been ‘criminal and unjustifiable, and that Henry Antrim alias kid is guilty thereof.’
“Kid Antrim fled back to the Silver City, New Mexico, area where he joined up with a roving band of outlaws led by the notorious John Kinney. The group traveled eastward, landing in Mesilla. After a possible stint in jail near there, the Boys traveled to Lincoln, where young Henry became involved in the Lincoln County War. At some point he changed his name to an alias, William Bonney. In the last year of his life, 1880-1881, he became known as Billy the Kid.’”
Now to the book signing.
Meet the authors Kurt House and Roy Young, editor of Wild West Historical Association Journal. They will, on Oct. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m., be at the Roswell Public Library and talk about their book, “Chasing Billy The Kid — Frank Stewart and the Untold Story of the Manhunt for William H. Bonney.”
