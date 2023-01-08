The history of the Chaves County Courthouse
Following is a bit of information from two separate articles in the Roswell Daily Record, which gives us an insight into the history of our beautiful courthouse. I've always loved that building from my earliest memories of fair parades, Santa Claus on the courthouse lawn giving out bags of fruit and candy, and even standing in line in the courthouse basement for smallpox shots or just driving past. It is something of which our city can be proud of.
This magnificent building was completed on April 1912 and dedicated on May 2, 1912. I hope you enjoy this history.
Roswell Daily Record
Dec. 1, 1909
PLANS FOR COURT HOUSE
The county commissioners were in session at the Commercial Club practically all of today, considering plans and specifications for the new Chaves County Courthouse. The fact that plans would be selected on this date had been well advertised and not only were there four different architects there with sets of plans for their consideration, but also there were a number of private citizens who showed enough interest in the matter to be there and see what the commissioners had to select from in deciding on the plans for the future court house. It was in order that the public might well attend that the meeting was held in the Commercial Club.
Other architects had come to Roswell, but for various reasons did not submit their plans.
All of the contestants wanted to show their plans last, and for this reason it was decided by lot the order in which they would be heard. In this way the architects were heard in the following order: First, I.H. & W.M. Rapp, of Trinidad and Santa Fe; Szily & Goetz, of Clovis; Walter Chamberlain, of Birmingham, Ala. and Fort Worth; Hosford and Nelson composed of E.C. Hosford, of Dallas and J.M. Nelson of Roswell; D.P. Kaufman & Son, of Amarillo.
All the morning was occupied in talking over the matter of making a start and in deciding how the different contestants should be heard, and in considering the plans of the first two architects.
Rapp Brothers’ plans were the first set viewed. They showed a steam heated, thoroughly modern building 160 by 86 feet in its greatest outside dimensions, to be constructed of concrete, brick, stone or any preferred material. The jail is to be in an annex at the rear connected with the main building by a peristyle. In appearance the building would be of the Old Mission style, to a great extent; however, it has a dome. The building would have two stories and a basement and the architect, present; I.H. Rapp, stated that it could be built and furnished within $125,000, the amount of the bond issue. It provides all the offices needed.
D. Szily of the firm Szily & Goetz of Clovis, then showed his plans for a building 140 by 100 feet, three stories and a basement, having a court room 84 by 50 and seating 700 people. He suggests reinforced concrete with stucco walls finish. His plans showed numerous offices but they were rather small in size. With heating apparatus and hot and cold water in every room, the building is estimated to cost $98,792. That includes all fees, etc., but does not include a jail or furnishings.
During the dinner hour Mr. Chamberlain announced that he would not enter the contest for award and did not care to show his plans.
Mr. Horsford and Mr. Nelson then submitted three exterior sketches and two sets of floor plans. The first set represented a beautiful building, each side being flanked with a wing and then topped with a dome. The building would have a basement, two full stories and a portion of a third story under the center of the house. All offices and court rooms are provided for and conveniently located. The court room would have a seating capacity of 700. The building would have great pillared entrances on the sides and at the rear would be an attractive residence for the jailer with the drill at the rear, connected with the court room on the second floor by means of a bridge. The estimated cost of the two connected buildings is $120,000 to $125,000, without furnishings, but with heating and lighting complete. The second set of plans from this firm showed a smaller building something like the first one shown.
Kaufman & Son, of Amarillo, submitted but one plan. They were showing it as the Record went to press.
Patrick Henry Wethers, of Guthrie, Oklahoma, came here to submit a set of plans. He drew first place in the showing of his plans, but decided not to submit them.
J.M. Wheeler, of Oklahoma, contracting agent in Southwestern states for the Pauly Jail Building Company of St. Louis, was here to give information needed relative to the jail construction and to get in on the ground floor on that contract when that time comes. But he was not bidded in today’s contract.
The decision of the commissioners as to which plans to accept will probably be made tonight or tomorrow.
The Roswell Daily Record
April 22, 1910
CONTRACT IS $113,506
The county commissioners last evening let the contract of building the new Chaves county Courthouse to Lyon & Axtell, the well known contractors of Roswell, Santa Fe and Pueblo, the contract price of the courthouse and jail to be $113,505.09, without plumbing, lighting, heating or furnishing. The successful contractors expect to begin work excavating for the foundation next Monday morning. The contract allows them one year after the completion of the foundation in which to erect the new building.
The building will be constructed of pressed brick, Bedford, Indiana, cut stone and galvanized iron. It will be as nearly fireproof as any building can be constructed. The columns will be of cut Bedford stone. The brick will be either buff or gray. “It will be a handsomer building than the New Mexico capitol building at Santa Fe,” says the architect, I.H. Rapp.
The cost of putting in the plumbing, lighting (1910: wiring) and heating plant, together with the architect’s commission, will run the cost of the building up to $130,000, which is practically the amount realized on the $125,000 bonds. On top of that will come the furnishing and yard improvement. The bonds were voted for the construction of the courthouse and the commissioners felt they had no right to spend the money for furniture and on the grounds, after considering the subject
Mr. Lyon will move at once to Roswell. His firm will be a strong bidder for the new High School building, the new First National Bank building and other structures. Mr. Elmer Axtell, a brother of the contractor, will be their superintendent of construction on the courthouse. The county has not yet made arrangements for its superintendent. The firm of Lyon & Axtell will now move all its equipment to Roswell and becomes strictly a Roswell contracting firm.
Roswell Daily Record
July 22, 1939
Vision Editor: The clipping of this article in the Roswell Daily Record had no headline and parts may be missing from the top. Unfortunately, the Roswell Daily Record microfiche of 1939 is missing as well.
… The courthouse today is often referred to as a monument to the vision of W.M. Atkinson, then chairman of the county commissioners.
The architects were Rapp and Henderson. The contractors were Lyon and Axtell.
The foundation was commenced by the driving of 1,000 piles 20 feet down to hard pan, the hard strata below the gravel and soft dirt.
These piles were pine brought from the Manzano Mountains and cost, $10,000, or $10 each. The cement was poured on the piles and the foundation was ready.
And now after 27 years there is not a crack in the walls or plastering of this building, for it is veritably “built upon a rock.”
The outside brick came from St. Louis, Mo.; the brick for the inner walls from Neodosha, Kansas, and the concrete from near Roswell: the sandstone from Indiana and the marble from Georgia.
The county clerk’s office is absolutely fireproof. All county records are kept there. The whole room is a fireproof vault.
The structure is more nearly Ionic than any other one architectural type. Although the columns inside the dome with their capitols ornamented with the Acanthus leaf, are strictly Corinthian; there is also some Egyptian architecture in the building. It is a harmonious blending of all three.
