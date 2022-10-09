Gold in Lincoln County
This week I would like to share with you again a Dan Storm story about finding gold in New Mexico, friendship and greed. The story comes from Ruidoso News, Jan. 26, 1951, written by Dan Storm.
Dan Storm was a writer for the Ruidoso News, a rancher, the longest playing actor — playing Buckshot Roberts — in Lincoln’s “Reenactment of Billy the Kid.” He was quite a colorful character and a friend of my family.
Following is his most interesting story. I hope you enjoy it.
A True Story of Old Lincoln County
By Daniel A. Storm
“My friend, the old Spanish gentleman, was telling me that the White Oaks mines were very good, but that there is yet plenty of gold not too many miles distant. He said the people of that day were so absorbed with the White Oaks mine that they concentrated their search for new veins in the immediate vicinity of the proven territory. They were held as by a spell to this one mine, he said, and made the mistake of not searching out the country at a good distance around. He reminded that the White Oaks deposit was found by sheer accident and stated there were times when people lived in Lincoln County who really knew the ways of finding gold, and did not follow the stumbling haphazard methods of today. Another and greater reason he gave for people not being able to find gold like they used to; and from that point he drifted into this little story:
“‘I don’t remember for certain the year, but it was when I was a boy. Let me tell you about the most beautiful gold I ever saw and about two friends of mine. They lived over on the Block’s ranch. This used to be the largest in the world. Nobody could tell you where it began over here or where it ended over there.
“‘One of these men was called Pedro Romero. It was his custom to come into the Block ranch store four or five times a year to buy coffee, salt, sugar, flour, tobacco, to take back out to the sheep camp where he was herding sheep with his companion, Antonio Herrera.
“‘Is it possible to buy things without money? Do you think not? Then pay close attention to this: Pedro bought all these coffees, sugars, and salts, and tobaccos and other things — all they wanted. But he did not pay with money.
“‘He always came to the Block ranch store with his pockets full of very white rocks in which the gold could be seen, shining, sparkling. After he had all the things his pack horse could carry piled on the counter of the store, he would reach into his pocket and put a handful or two of these gold rocks on the counter and say: ‘Is that enough?’
“‘The store keeper would put his hand over to one side and say, ‘Well … maybe a little more. A little more maybe.’
“‘And again would go Pedro’s hand into his pocket again, and even again, to the wrist or to the elbow, until he had brought up all the gold the storekeeper asked.
“Little did it matter to Pedro what value this or that in the store or how expensive was this or the other. There was plenty more where this came from.
“‘For I don’t know how long, Pedro kept coming to the Block ranch store and buying his things, and always paying for them the same way. And what a thing to see the rocks there piled on the counter, pieces large and small with just enough of the white rock to make the gold more lovable, more enchanting to the eyes.
“‘Days, weeks, and months passed, I know not how many. Then one day in the summer I came into the Block ranch store, and there was Pedro, looking at the shelves, buying.
“‘The rocks of gold he had piled on the counter this time! I could hardly look away from them, I was already tired of looking at ordinary gold. But this!
“‘It seemed this shined more brilliantly than any other I have ever seen. It was all the little colors that gold can be — some more golden than the other, and some of more delicate light. There were some pieces of this metal shaped into figures like dolls, and birds. On the rocks so white you can see where the gold had traced itself into little stars, little trees, little mountains, and little flowers.
“‘While I was looking at this, the door of the store opened and there entered a man who was very rich and owned many sheep. Don Santiago Otero. Instantly, in his face so broad and red, his eyes turned, as if they had been on the alert quickly to see things by themselves without any help from Don Santiago. These eyes grew yet more large and round, and you could see reflected in both of them the little heap of gold shining so brightly on this dark counter.
“‘From where he stood by the door, Don Santiago made three or four steps running. But quickly he stopped himself and began walking slowly over to the counter, looking at the shelves, the floor and the ceiling.
“‘Is that enough?’ said Pedro to the storekeeper.
“‘Well,’ said the storekeeper, ‘maybe a little more, a little more maybe.’
“‘Pedro reached his hand into his pocket and pulled out a handful of the white and gold rocks, and one or two of them fell on the floor, and neither Pedro nor the store keeper paid them any attention.
“‘The little balls of sweat appeared shining on the forehead of Don Santiago Otero. He untied the black tie at his white color. With his silk handkerchief he touched his face, now more red than ever.
“‘Where did you get those rocks?’ asked Don Santiago, seeming to talk as if he were merely curious and nothing more.
“‘My companion, mi compañero, out at the sheep camp gives them to me to buy things,’ answered Pedro. ‘I do not know where he gets them.’
“‘Will you take me to this man?’ asked Don Santiago.
“‘Si Señor,’ said Pedro, ‘but I must tell you it is a little far out there, and this companion of mine is very different, muy differente.’
“‘It makes no difference that he is different,’ said Don Santiago. ‘show me the way to this man.’
“‘When Pedro Romero said that Antonio Herrera was different what he meant to say was this: Antonio was a man purely of the outdoors. He could sit for hours under a piñon tree, thinking, it seemed, of nothing; and listening to things I was never able to hear, and watching closely things I could never see. For the towns, the great riches, and the fine houses he cared not, this man. Of little cared he also for the strong drinks, the happy music, the fiestas, and the dances of the plaza.
“‘In truth then, what was it this man did care about? Only to drink his café; eat his tortillas of corn or white flour, his chilies and his beans — and to sit smoking by the hour his cigarros of tobacco rolled up in cigarette papers made out of corn husks. Only this, and to be where there was no sound louder than the faint tinkling of the sheep bells; and to wander hour after hour, and day after day throughout the mountains and across the foothills, and over the prairies; and sleep wrapped in one blanket on the ground with no roof but the little stars.
“‘As Pedro and Don Santiago came inside of the sheep camp, here was the man of the gold rocks under a large wild cherry tree that grew at the edge of a spring, neither lying down nor sitting up, more asleep than awake, with his straw hat half on his head and half off.
“‘As Don Santiago approached him, he changed his position under the tree but little and said ‘Buenos dias.’
“‘He did not say, ‘Buenos dias Señor.’ Because Señor this, and Señor that; and with your permission this; and pardon me this, were all a part of things that for him held no importance.
“‘My man,’ said Don Santiago, ‘if you will take me to this place where you find these rocks with a little bit of gold in them, I will bring in machines, and miners, and materials for building. I will develop this mine and give you half of all the money that is made out of it.’
“‘Don Santiago paused in his speaking and then said, ‘More than this, I will give you five hundred sheep.’
“‘While Don Santiago was saying this about the machinery, and this about the miners, and this other about half of the money, you would have thought Antonio did not so much as even hear these words. But when this other was said about five hundred sheep, that was another thing. Antonio opened his eyes and shut them many times rapid like a man awakening from a dream, and then was standing on his feet.
“‘Before Don Santiago knew what was happening, Antonio, with the motion of his arm for the rich man to follow him, was walking down the little arroyo where we had our sheep camp. Don Santiago followed, riding his Spanish horse, so beautiful so heavy to carry men, and so light to run over rough country.
“‘Down out of the piñon and cedar and juniper trees they passed, and trailed among the algerita brush and the malpais they passed, the lava beds so black and terrible to see — wherein live wild men with long hair and beards, according to what is said.
“‘In the direction of the White Sands traveled now Antonio and Don Santiago. In those days there was nothing but meadowlarks, rabbits, and kangaroo mice living in the tall grass where the town of Carrizozo now is. So this rich man and this man that cared not for riches passed over where the county seat of Lincoln County now lies.
“‘Away from the direction toward the White Sands now turned Antonio, sharply to his right. Over in this direction is a round mountain standing alone, called El Pato. Straight toward this walked Antonio with Don Santiago on his horse following. Coming to the approaches of this hill, Antonio started walking straight up toward the top, passing Spanish dagger, cactus, catclaw, and poor sad little trees that could hardly grow for lack of water.
“‘Inside of his breast, the heart of Don Santiago began to pound against his ribs violently so that the mountain, sky, clouds and surrounding plains before his eyes flashed dark and light, so powerfully did the blood rush back and forth to his brain.
“‘And now these brains begin to work fast, fast inside the head of Don Santiago. To himself the rich man was thinking something like this: Here is a man who is leading me to the rich mine. This man is a little more than a brute. The line is certain to be here on this small round hill. Where else can it be? There are no other hills or mountains for miles in any direction. Yes, the mine is here and I can find it easily. Now, this man does not care for money. He does not care to live in fine houses, to ride fine horses, to wear elegant clothes, to eat delicate food. What good is gold to a person who is insane? Surely a crazy man is likely to get in trouble and do great harm if he has much money at his disposal.
“‘One moment. Wait. Stop!’ The stillness of the wild country was broken by the loud voice of Don Santiago. On the slope of the hill El Pato, Antonio Herrera stopped with one foot in the air. Then he slowly turned around. There before him was Don Santiago with one hand raised high in the air, sitting on his Palomino horse so magnificent. The face of this large man was very serious of expression. The corners of his jaw were hard.
“‘Antonio,’ said Don Santiago, ‘there is something I must tell you.’
“‘The other made hardly a move except to throw his head back ever so little, and said nothing.
“‘I did not want to tell you until I was sure,’ continued Don Santiago. He breathed loudly of the desert air, ‘the truth is that I have a mine of my own on this same hill. I wanted to find out if you were taking this gold from my mine. Now if this is the mine you were taking me to this is the same one I have, but of course I cannot give you one half of the money that is made from it. I cannot give you sheep, or any other things.’
For just a moment and no more, the eyes of Antonio Herrera looked into those of Don Santiago.
“‘If you have a mine around here, said Antonio, then you do not need me to find it for you.’ He made a swinging motion with his arm above his head.
“‘Go and find it yourself,’ said Antonio Herrera.
“‘And with that he walked down past Don Santiago and his great horse, and on down the hill. In his saddle, proud of himself, Don Santiago turned and watched Antonio walking amongst the mesquite, catclaw and wait-a-bit brush of the desert back the way he had come.
“‘Now Don Santiago had the mine all to himself. He brought men to search with shovels, with picks, with a long bars of iron. He brought dynamite and blew great blasts of earth and rocks flying from the hill of El Pato.
“‘How could he find the line? He combed the hill. He had men swarming like ants. Did he find the mine? Young friend, if something is not meant to be for a person, there is no remedy.
“‘Don Santiago did get to see the gold again, however. Not long after this, he came into the Block ranch store, it happened, just when Pedro was finishing his trading at the store.
“‘Is that enough?’ said Pedro. ‘Yeah,’ said the store keeper, ‘yeah, Pete, that’s plenty for this time. You and Tony are pretty good customers.’
“‘Watching Don Santiago from the side of one of his eyes, Pedro reached in his pocket, to get a big handful of gold rocks and threw them carelessly on top of the pile that was already on the counter.
“‘Here!’ he said more loudly than was necessary for the storekeeper to hear. ‘There is plenty more where that came from!’
“‘This was a rude thing for Pedro to do to Don Santiago, of course. And he should not have done it. Sometimes a man can be very slow to anger, there is hardly anything you can do to him to make him mad. The only way to make him lose his temper is to cause trouble to one of his friends. Then be careful!
“‘Only one more thing he does not like. That is one who is stingy, a person who is not generous, a man who … ‘ah, gracias, young señor, for another four bits. Tobaccos and coffees are so expensive now days. It is a far walk to the store. Winter is coming on. But what matters the cold weather if one has a friend?’”
Historian Janice Dunnahoo can be reached at jdunna@hotmail.com.