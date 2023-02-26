The pioneer family Daugherty-Goodnight and their way to New Mexico
Last week I shared the story of the Corn family and how they came to this area and settled.
Today I want to share another family's story, which many may not know.
We all know the name Charles Goodnight and have heard of the Goodnight-Loving Trail, after which the TV series "Lonesome Dove" was created. It is interesting for many to discover that Charles Goodnight had an older sister whose family settled here in the Chaves and Lincoln counties area. Following is the story of Mary Jane Goodnight Daugherty and her husband, Hiram Henry Daugherty.
Their story was shared with me by Kathryn “Katy” Jane Widger (Daugherty), who has written a book about their lives.
The saga of their family coming west has many interesting but true facts and hardships. Some letters and quotes are shared as they were written and spoken in that time period.
I hope you enjoy the story of the family of Mary Jane Goodnight Daugherty and her husband Hiram Henry Daugherty.
The Daugherty-Goodnight family in New Mexico
By Kathryn Jane Widger (Daugherty)
The wagon train rumbled across the dusty West Texas prairie in the spring of 1888, headed for the "happy hunting grounds" that Jasper Newton "Newt" Daugherty, my great grandfather, was seeking. At least 24 folks in the extended family left their farmsteads in Nolan County, near Sweetwater, Texas, on that May morning, including the matriarch of the family, Mary Jane Goodnight Daugherty, older sister of the famous cattleman Charlie Goodnight.
They headed almost due west, towards San Angelo, following the old government road that led from fort to fort, without an end destination, short of "greener pastures." Sweetwater had given them many harsh winters and droughts, from which they were trying to escape. Newt had sold the family's stone house and farm for $1.200, not a small amount for the time, making him the wagon train boss. The other members of the train, some of Newt's brothers and sisters, their families, and his mother, Mary Jane, came along seeking to better their lives and their children's lives.
Hiram Henry Daugherty married Mary Jane Goodnight, who had migrated from Illinois to Milam and Washington Counties in Texas around 1847. They had 12 children altogether, all born in Texas. Mary Jane raised 17 children; two siblings and three orphaned grandchildren in addition to her and Hiram's own 12.
Hiram migrated from Kentucky to Illinois in 1832 when he was 23. He claimed a homestead in Madison County and continued acquiring land there. Hiram remained in northern Illinois until 1846, when he and the family decided to journey to the new Republic of Texas, where Hiram's entrepreneurial spirit prospered the family for many years. Hiram began spelling his last name with two "h" to distinguish himself from the other Hiram Daughertys in the vicinity and perhaps as a play on his two titles, Hiram Henry, a practice employed by several of his children.
Hiram, aged 61, died suddenly two days after Christmas in 1870 at the family farm in Calcote, Washington County, Texas. His widow, Mary Jane, and 11 of their children, who remained at home, traded a mill they owned for a small farm in a settlement known as Hills Prairie. The family lived here for about six or seven years when the kids kept "marrying off" and starting their own families. "Newt" married Mary Louisa Gardner from Nolan County on Aug. 6, 1874 in Washington County. After the birth of their first child, Jasper Jr., they moved to Hylton in Nolan County. My grandfather, their second son, Samuel Hansford Daugherty, was born there in Hylton, a little community 26 miles southeast of Sweetwater on Valley Creek near the Church Mountains, on March 28, 1882.
Mary Jane and her sons Lemuel, Martin Alexander "Mart," daughter Rosetta, and three orphaned grandkids soon joined her other sons and daughter in Hylton early in 1884.
In a letter dated January 1885, Mart, the seventh and youngest son, details the troubles the family encountered with his oldest brother, Hiram Jr., who remained in Coryell, Texas, with his wife and family. The rest of the family moved west to Nolan County.
Mart, who was not 17 years old, writes in his own words and spelling:
"I went to market with a load of potatoes and weather came on me, and my potatoes froze, and my horses got away. One came home, and I am still waiting to hear from the other. I have gained 20 acres of corn land. I have 18 acres of wheat looking fine. Hiram, I had to buy Lem's part of the farm and two horses, but I have enough owing to me to pay out of debt if I could get it. I owe half of that barried money to you. Hiram, when you come up in the summer, ma (Mary Jane) says to send her one bushel of white seed corn, some strawberry plants, and some late peach trees. We have had the most significant snow I ever saw in Texas. It fell 5 feet thick and has bin on the ground for 14 days. Nerly all the cattle will die this winter, and the sheep are already dead.
Your brother as ever, Martin A. Daugherty"
Dryland farming was the norm here, and if the rains didn't come or came too late, they lost crops and income. The family lived on what little they raised, which Newt's daughter, Margaret Ethel Daugherty Bass, tells us in a narrative was "corn and melons, pumpkins, squash, turnips, beets, onions, peanuts and there was pecans on the river and lots of wild berries, but when it don't rain, they don't grow."
Drought and harsh winters plagued them until Newt decided to leave Nolan County and continue west in search of greener pastures, irrigable land, and a “happy hunting ground;” most of the Daugherty-Goodnight family decided to go along.
Newt and Louisa and their seven kids, including my grandfather, Samuel Hansford, Newt's older brother, Frank and his wife, Suzanna and their girls, Patrick Connolly and his wife, Lizzie Daugherty and their kids, and Martin and their mother, Mary Jane, plus the three orphaned grandkids, sold out, packed up and left on a hopeful journey to greener pastures.
Newt tied a green cowhide under the running gear of the heavy, ox-drawn wagon carrying the family's worldly goods. It held their Dutch ovens, coffee pot, dishes, and other necessities, which made for easy access and created extra space in the most spacious wagon for household goods, clothing and bedding. Four smaller wagons drawn by four horses each carried the remainder of their worldly goods, including a spinning wheel, coffee grinder and all the many tools and equipment they would need to establish themselves in a new homestead. They also brought supplies for their blacksmith shop.
Mart served as scout and guide, riding ahead to locate suitable camping spots, scouting for Indians, and finding water sources. Fifteen more wagons made up the train for the remaining three families. About 20 wagons would have made a long and formidable wagon train rolling through the dust of West Texas in the spring of '88.
Not too long after their journey began, Newt's old hunting hound, Smarty, was bitten by a rattlesnake. Rather than shoot the dog and go on, as many would have done, Newt treated him as best he could. He emptied the green cowhide and put Smarty in the wagon's shade. He stayed there until he recovered, and as Hansford says, "I can still see him stretched out swinging under the wagon day after day as we rambled on and on."
Continuing to follow the government roads from fort to fort, they eventually made it to the mining town of Sierra Blanca in the Quitman Mountains, near the Mexican border. After a brief foray trying to gain some coin by seining out any remaining silver in the mine tailings and spending a lot of Newt's available cash, they called it quits and journeyed to El Paso. They were short of money and down a couple of oxen and several horses, which they had lost to thieves. As they re-grouped, Frank and his family decided to return to Nolan County. Patrick Connolly, Lizzie and their kids journeyed on to Deming. Mary Jane and Mart started a freight line and stagecoach inn from El Paso to Eddy (now Carlsbad).
Newt and Louisa and their kids, including my grandfather Hansford, moved on to Waco Tanks (today it is known as Hueco Tanks), about 30 miles east of El Paso, where they spent the winter. During that time, Newt ventured into the Sacramento Mountains of New Mexico, where he laid claim in September 1888 to a 160-acre homestead in Lincoln County, New Mexico Territory. Come spring, the family loaded up their wagons and ventured forth into the Sacramentos to their new homestead. They went through a settlement called Piñon to a canyon north of Weed, following the Aqua Chiquita creek. Four families lived within a distance of about six miles. The Newt-Daugherty family took up their homestead just above the Riley Baker homestead, on the headwaters of Hay Canyon.
Hansford said about the area, "This was the happy hunting ground my Dad started from Texas to find. And it truly was, as the game was abundant — deer, bear, elk, turkey, all kinds of wild animals, such as coyote, bobcat, wildcat, Lobo, panther, fox, and the like … .”
With the help of neighbors, they built a log cabin and prepared the land for farming. Hansford recalls:
“Log houses were built by neighbors coming, cutting trees, trimming and shaping them (called log rolling). We built a large room called a smokehouse at the same time. They put up the logs, took thick mud, and filled in the cracks, which they called “chinked and dobbed.” Before the cracks were “chinked and dobbed,” I remember birds would fly in and out the cracks. We kids, would try and catch them, but they would fly out and be gone. I used to wish we had a house they couldn't get out of, never considering how they would get in if the cracks were not there.
"During the winter, Dad would go out and kill the deer, elk, and turkey, butchering and hanging them in the smokehouse where they would freeze. When he had enough for a wagon load, he would fill the wagon and cover the meat with a tarp. He would then go into El Paso and sell the meat for 10 cents a pound. It took him four days to go into El Paso, and it was cold enough that the meat would stay frozen. He would then buy food, such as 100-pound sacks of flour, sugar, corn meal, beans, coffee (green, which had to be roasted and ground), syrup, and sorghum in large buckets, and sometimes we could get honey in the comb. We bought dried peaches, apples, prunes, raisins, and occasionally apricots. They bought kerosene for lamps in five-gallon cans. Everyone bought enough groceries and supplies for at least six to eight months."
The Daugherty's lived on the Hay Canyon farm for about seven years, eventually selling out and moving on to develop several other farms and ranches in the area, always trying to better themselves. The children attended "subscription schools" wherever they lived, learning to read, write and do basic math. They lived the good life, achieving what Newt had set out to find when they left Texas years before.
Mary Jane and her youngest son, Mart, continued in the freighting business and ran a stagecoach stop until Mart could claim a homestead and build a small log cabin for them. After the orphan grandchildren were "married off," Mart married Eva "Evie" Green. Mary Jane passed away at age 89 on March 7, 1919, while visiting a granddaughter in Ballinger, Texas.
My grandfather, Samuel Hansford Daugherty, married Dona Ana Wright and eventually settled on a farm in La Huerta, Carlsbad. They had four children, among them my father, Ralph Wright Daugherty.
Here's what Evie Green had to say about the Newt-Daugherty family of southeastern New Mexico:
"Daugherty and his family were good, honest, hard-working people, and natural musicians, very creative. They always had a blacksmith shop and could make anything they needed to do the work. Fun and laughter filled the house at the end of a day's work. They had a crowd of friends. Each one played a musical instrument. There were picnics, dances, barbecues, log rollings, and house-raising. They were a lovable, honest, good neighbor family."
There is so much more to the story of the Daugherty-Goodnight Family than this brief article can convey. There was a “scandal” involving them which caused her brother Charles Goodnight to not speak to them.
Those who are interested in learning more about the family, the book “The Saga of Hiram Henry Daughherty and Mary Jane Goodnight Daughherty" under the pen name Kathryn Jane Daugherty is available as paperback on amazon.com.
Historian Janice Dunnahoo can be reached at jdunna@hotmail.com.